North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP

Alwaght- North Korea reportedly possesses a missile that will be able to hit the US mainland after modernization, a Russian lawmaker said.

Interfax news agency Russian Member of Parliament Anton Morozov as saying on Tuesday that North Koreas leadership has told him Pyongyang owns a ballistic missile with a range of 3,000 kilometers that can reach American territories after upgrading, Reuters reported.

Anton Morose who is also member of the lower house of parliament’s international affairs committee visited Pyongyang from October 2-6.

North Korea aims to increase the range of its ballistic missiles to 9,000 kilometers, the Russian legislator was quoted as saying. “There was no talk about the deadline (for solving this task),” he said.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula started following increased provocations by the US which includes military drills and deployment of warships and submarines in the region.

Pyongyang insists that developing its military defenses including nuclear weapons is important to counter incessant provocations by the US including a possible nuclear aggression.