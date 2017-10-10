Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official

Alwaght- A South Korean official says 235GB of top-secret military documents, including plans for a war with North Korea, have stolen by Pyongyang from a data centre in Seoul.

Lee Cheol-hee, South Korean legislator and member of the ruling Democratic party, told local media that the hackers broke into a military data center in September 2016 and stole the most up-to-date blueprint for a military conflict with North Korea, called Operational Plan 5015, Financial Times reported.

A plan for a “decapitation strike,” targeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was also among the files, according to the report.

The files also included contingency plans for Seoul’s Special Forces as well as information on key military facilities and power plants, the lawmaker said.

The ministry said in May that the North had penetrated Seoul’s military online network, although it did not reveal what was stolen at the time, state-run Yonhap news agency reported.

The US and its ally South Korea have been at loggerheads with the North over Pyongyang’s weapons and nuclear programs.

North Korea, however, strongly defends its military deterrent against hostility by the US and its regional allies, including South Korea and Japan.

US President Donald Trump’s belligerent rhetoric against Pyongyang has given rise to the tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The two sides have traded a barrage of military threats in recent months, prompting speculations of a looming war in the region.

On Saturday, Trump US rejected diplomatic means for dealing with North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapon tests, suggesting that a military response is the only option against Pyongyang.

Hours after Trump’s comments, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un spoke in defense of his country’s nuclear program as a “powerful deterrent” against the “protracted nuclear threats of the US imperialists".