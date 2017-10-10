Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 10 October 2017
US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP

North Korea reportedly possesses a missile that will be able to hit the US mainland after modernization, a Russian lawmaker said.

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues Pope Francis is to visit Myanmar in November as the Buddhist country’s military is widely blamed for committing ethnic cleansing against Rohingya Muslim minority.

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official A South Korean official says 235GB of top-secret military documents, including plans for a war with North Korea, have stolen by Pyongyang from a data centre in Seoul.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base Yemeni forces have fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi army command center in Jizan region, al-Masirah television network reported on Tuesday.

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia Russia says the US-led international coalition is only simulating fighting ISIS terrorists in Iraq, stressing that in the US-led coalition’s area of responsibility in the western part of Iraq the area under ISIS control is expanding.

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry Syrian Defense Ministry released footage on Monday showing arms and munitions seized from various terrorist groups throughout the country, with most of confiscated arm being made by the US or its allies.

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly plans to construct some 4,000 more illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

Five Shiites Killed after Gunmen Ambushed Car in Baluchistan, Pakistan At Least five Shiite Muslims were killed after Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying members of the Hazara community in Baluchistan Province, the second terror attack targeting members of the Shiite community in less than a week.

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism US VP walked out of a NFL game in Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration against racism.

Protesters in Morocco Demand Release of Political Prisoners Thousands of Moroccans have out in the streets of northern Casablanca city Sunday in protest against the ruling regime’s continued detention of rights activists.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Shows Might in Persian Gulf Parade Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy paraded its military might and preparedness in the Persian Gulf.

Nukes Guarantee Our Existence in Face of US Threats: N. Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the country’s nuclear weapons “a powerful deterrent” from US “nuclear threats” for itself and the whole world.

Hamas Says Not to Discuss Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks with Fatah Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected any talks on the status of its armed wing in upcoming reconciliation talks with the Fatah movement.

UN Failed to Avert Rohingya Muslim Killings Despite Warning: Report The UN failed to act upon a report of an independent expert it commissioned before the Myanmar brutal military crackdown on Rohingyas Muslims in Rakhine.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil amid High Tensions with Kurdistan Region Speaker of Iraq’s parliament Salim Jabouri arrived in Erbil to meet with the leader of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani.

Turkish Forces Exchange Fire with Al-Qaeda Terrorists on Syria’s Idlib Border Al-Qaeda terrorists exchanged fire with Turkish army Sunday on the border of terrorist-held province of Idlib province, in Syria’s northwestern.

Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander Iran will treat US army like ISIS terrorist group if Washington blacklists Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, the chief commander of IRGC warned on Sunday.

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria Syrian army, backed by allied forces, have encircled ISIS-held city of al-Mayadeen, southeast of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source said on Sunday

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq Over 100 European ISIS terrorists will be prosecuted in Iraq, with most facing the death penalty, the country’s ambassador to Belgium has said.

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered Libya says the bodies of 20 Egyptian Copts beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in 2015 have been recovered.

Pope to Visit Myanmar as Rohingyas Ethnic Cleansing Continues

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official

North Korean Missiles to Reach US after Upgrading: Russian MP

Erdogan’s Short, Long-Term Strategy for Dealing with Kurdish Breakaway Bid

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered

Russian President Warns over Possible Attack on North Korea

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Riyadh’s Hurried Reforms: Real or Fake?

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan

Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists

Iran, Turkey Discuss Major Regional Issues, Including Kurdistan Referendum

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit

What Did Saudi King Look for in Russia Visit?

FBI Foiled ISIS’ Terror Attack in New York: Officials

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Merkel Says Iran Deal a Model for solving North Korea Issue

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

African States Cancel Summit with Israeli Regime

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

ISIS Terror Attack Kills 84 in Iraq, 10 Iranians among Victims

HRW Urges Returning Saudi Coalition to List of Shame over War Crimes in Yemen

US Involved in Attack on Syrian Forces Fighting Terrorists: Russian MoD

Syria Says De-Escalation Zone Pacts Don’t Legitimize Turkish Presence

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Terrorists Planning Train Derailments, Food Poisoning, Forest Fires in Europe: Report

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official

Tuesday 10 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Hackers Stole Top-Secret US War Plans against North Korea: Official
Alwaght- A South Korean official says 235GB of top-secret military documents, including plans for a war with North Korea, have stolen by Pyongyang from a data centre in Seoul.

Lee Cheol-hee, South Korean legislator and member of the ruling Democratic party, told local media that the hackers broke into a military data center in September 2016 and stole the most up-to-date blueprint for a military conflict with North Korea, called Operational Plan 5015, Financial Times reported.

A plan for a “decapitation strike,” targeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was also among the files, according to the report.

The files also included contingency plans for Seoul’s Special Forces as well as information on key military facilities and power plants, the lawmaker said.

The ministry said in May that the North had penetrated Seoul’s military online network, although it did not reveal what was stolen at the time, state-run Yonhap news agency reported.

The US and its ally South Korea have been at loggerheads with the North over Pyongyang’s weapons and nuclear programs.

North Korea, however, strongly defends its military deterrent against hostility by the US and its regional allies, including South Korea and Japan.

US President Donald Trump’s belligerent rhetoric against Pyongyang has given rise to the tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The two sides have traded a barrage of military threats in recent months, prompting speculations of a looming war in the region.

On Saturday, Trump US rejected diplomatic means for dealing with North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapon tests, suggesting that a military response is the only option against Pyongyang.

Hours after Trump’s comments, North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un spoke in defense of his country’s nuclear program as a “powerful deterrent” against the “protracted nuclear threats of the US imperialists".

North Korea Hack US War Plans South Korea

Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas` Suffering under Myanmarese Regime
Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman
Iraqi Forces` Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS
Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija

Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija

Footage Released by Syrian Defense Ministry Shows West-Made Arms Confiscated from Terrorists
Clashes Erupt in Kenya`s Capital, Nairobi, as Protests over Annulled Election Cotinues
Famine Killing Yemeni Children as Saudi Aggression, Blockade continues for 29 Months
Fleeing Myanmarese Army Genocide, Rohingya Face Malnutrition in Refugee Camps