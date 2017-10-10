Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base

Alwaght- Yemeni forces have fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi army command center in Jizan region, al-Masirah television network reported on Tuesday.

The Arabic-language Yemeni media cited a military source as saying that the medium-range Qaher M-2 missile, that was fired came following precise reconnaissance, had precisely hit the target in southwestern Saudi Arabia, killed a large number of Saudi troops as well as mercenaries, and injured dozens more.

He further warned that the Yemeni forces were in full readiness and would surprise Saudi troops in the near future with their missiles strikes.

Yemeni forces regularly fire ballistic missile at positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for Saudi military strikes on Yemen.

The Saudi-led war, which began in March 2015, has been accompanied by a naval and aerial blockade on Yemen. It has so far killed over 13,000 people and led to a humanitarian crisis and a cholera outbreak.

Saudi Arabia launched the offensive to eliminate Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and reinstall a Riyadh-friendly regime there.

The Saudi military campaign, however, has failed to achieve its goals despite spending billions of dollars on the war and enlisting the cooperation of its vassal states as well as some Western countries.