  Tuesday 10 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base

Yemeni Forces Launch Missile Attack at Saudi Military Base

Yemeni forces have fired a ballistic missile at a Saudi army command center in Jizan region, al-Masirah television network reported on Tuesday.

ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia Russia says the US-led international coalition is only simulating fighting ISIS terrorists in Iraq, stressing that in the US-led coalition’s area of responsibility in the western part of Iraq the area under ISIS control is expanding.

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry Syrian Defense Ministry released footage on Monday showing arms and munitions seized from various terrorist groups throughout the country, with most of confiscated arm being made by the US or its allies.

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly plans to construct some 4,000 more illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

Five Shiites Killed after Gunmen Ambushed Car in Baluchistan, Pakistan At Least five Shiite Muslims were killed after Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying members of the Hazara community in Baluchistan Province, the second terror attack targeting members of the Shiite community in less than a week.

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism US VP walked out of a NFL game in Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration against racism.

Protesters in Morocco Demand Release of Political Prisoners Thousands of Moroccans have out in the streets of northern Casablanca city Sunday in protest against the ruling regime’s continued detention of rights activists.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Shows Might in Persian Gulf Parade Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy paraded its military might and preparedness in the Persian Gulf.

Nukes Guarantee Our Existence in Face of US Threats: N. Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the country’s nuclear weapons “a powerful deterrent” from US “nuclear threats” for itself and the whole world.

Hamas Says Not to Discuss Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks with Fatah Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected any talks on the status of its armed wing in upcoming reconciliation talks with the Fatah movement.

UN Failed to Avert Rohingya Muslim Killings Despite Warning: Report The UN failed to act upon a report of an independent expert it commissioned before the Myanmar brutal military crackdown on Rohingyas Muslims in Rakhine.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil amid High Tensions with Kurdistan Region Speaker of Iraq’s parliament Salim Jabouri arrived in Erbil to meet with the leader of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani.

Turkish Forces Exchange Fire with Al-Qaeda Terrorists on Syria’s Idlib Border Al-Qaeda terrorists exchanged fire with Turkish army Sunday on the border of terrorist-held province of Idlib province, in Syria’s northwestern.

Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander Iran will treat US army like ISIS terrorist group if Washington blacklists Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, the chief commander of IRGC warned on Sunday.

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria Syrian army, backed by allied forces, have encircled ISIS-held city of al-Mayadeen, southeast of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source said on Sunday

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq Over 100 European ISIS terrorists will be prosecuted in Iraq, with most facing the death penalty, the country’s ambassador to Belgium has said.

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered Libya says the bodies of 20 Egyptian Copts beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in 2015 have been recovered.

Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria Dozens of ISIS terrorists, among them commanders and foreign fighters, were killed in a series of Russian airstrikes in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Bangladeshis Ready to Forge Meals to Support Rohingyas Fleeing Myanmar: PM Bangladeshis will go without food to help Rohingya Muslims fleeing genocide in Myanmar, the country’s prime minister has said.

Two Soldiers Killed as Saudi Forces Thwart Attack near King’s Palace in Jeddah Two soldiers were killed in a shootout as the Saudi Arabian security forces prevented an alleged terrorist attack near the royal Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Tuesday 10 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
ISIS Terrorists Cross into Syria from US-Controlled Western Iraq: Russia

Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Russian defense ministry’s spokesman

Russia says the US-led international coalition is only simulating fighting ISIS terrorists in Iraq, stressing that in the US-led coalition’s area of responsibility in the western part of Iraq the area under ISIS control is expanding.

Alwaght- Russia says the US-led international coalition is only simulating fighting ISIS terrorists in Iraq, stressing that in the US-led coalition’s area of responsibility in the western part of Iraq the area under ISIS control is expanding.

Russia Today cited Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman as saying on Tuesday "The US-led coalition, which is simulating the fight against ISIS, primarily in Iraq, sees all this but continues to supposedly actively fight against ISIS, for some reason in Syria,” the spokesman said.

Major General Igor Konashenkov said the Us-led coalition has conducted fewer airstrikes in western Iraq, where shares borders with Syria, in September letting well-armed terrorists cross into Syria, particularly into Deir ez-Zor province, where Syrian army is conducting large-scale operations to annihilate ISIS terrorists.

For the past week, the focus of Syrian army has been to liberate the city of al-Mayadeen from terrorists. The city is one of the terrorists’ last strongholds in Deir ez-Zor province.

However, Despite being almost encircled by the Syrian Army in al-Mayadeen, ISIS terrorists continue to replenish their ranks and supplies in the Euphrates Valley, where the US-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are conducting their own operation against terrorists in the resource-rich region of Syria.

The Defense Ministry noted “daily attempts” to transfer fresh reinforcements from Iraq to the al-Mayadeen war theatre, comprising well-armed “foreign mercenaries” on “armored vehicles [and] pick-up trucks with large-caliber weapons".

Konashenkov wondered if the US-led anti-ISIS coalition had changed its priorities in Syria “to complicate as much as possible” the Syrian Army’s operation to liberate the territory east of the Euphrates River, or if the US plan envisages driving all IS terrorists into Syria where the Russian Air Force will “take care” of them.

Russian Defense Ministry stressed that in the US-led coalition’s area of responsibility in the western part of Iraq, the area under ISIS control is already “several times larger than in Syria” and continues to expand. Russia believes that ISIS is using this springboard in Iraq to transfer fighters into Syria.

The rate of US-led strikes against ISIS targets in Iraq has sharply decreased as Syrian forces close in on ISIS positions in Deir ez-Zor province, the Defense Ministry said, citing the open data provided by the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

In some cases, Konashenkov noted, US-led planes reduced their daily intensity of attacks on ISIS targets in Iraq by five times compared to the engagement in Syria.

"The timing of this decrease in intensity of [the US-led] strikes in Iraq, in a strange way, coincided with the transfer of ISIS to Deir ez-Zor from the border areas of Iraq, who are now trying to gain a foothold on the eastern bank of the Euphrates,” Konashenkov said.

The spokesman also wondered why the US-led coalition froze its military operation to retake the city of Raqqa, which was long touted as the main US battleground against IS in Syria.

Syria Iraq ISIS US Al-Mayadeen Deir ez-Zor

