West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry

Alwaght- Syrian Defense Ministry released footage on Monday showing arms and munitions seized from various terrorist groups throughout the country, with most of confiscated arm being made by the US or its allies.

According to the Defense Ministry's report, the arms were obtained by the terrorists via various channels and companies in Eastern Europe with ties to the US and NATO, and had entered Syria via Turkey or Saudi Arabia.

The report also claimed that ISIS and the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terror groups had been supplied with rockets, rifles, machine-guns, anti-air weapons, and even tanks in exchange for oil stolen from wells in Syria and Iraq.

The Tel Aviv regime has also been implicated in the report, which offers evidence that Israel is providing Nusra Front terrorists with arms.

Earlier, a high-ranking Syrian military commander said the US is supplying various kinds of munitions to ISIS the al-Qaeda linked Nusra Front.

General Ali al-Ali, chief of the main operational directorate of the Syrian army, said that the US was supplying terrorists, not the Syrian opposition, with weapons, and the arms “eventually … fell into the hands of militants of the ISIS and al-Nusra Front.”

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov, responsible for counter-terrorism coordination has also stated that despite steps taken by the UN, ISIS and other terror groups keep receiving weapons, ammunition, military equipment, political cover, “using counter-terror issues to achieve cynical political and geopolitical objectives.”

The US, However, has rejected such accusations, saying such "statements are absolutely ridiculous and untrue. They represent a Russian and [Syrian government] regime propaganda campaign to discredit the U.S. and our successful coalition fight against ISIS in Syria.