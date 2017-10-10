Erdogan’s Short, Long-Term Strategy for Dealing with Kurdish Breakaway Bid

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 10 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry

Syrian Defense Ministry released footage on Monday showing arms and munitions seized from various terrorist groups throughout the country, with most of confiscated arm being made by the US or its allies.

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report Israeli regime reportedly plans to construct some 4,000 more illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

Five Shiites Killed after Gunmen Ambushed Car in Baluchistan, Pakistan At Least five Shiite Muslims were killed after Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying members of the Hazara community in Baluchistan Province, the second terror attack targeting members of the Shiite community in less than a week.

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism US VP walked out of a NFL game in Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration against racism.

Protesters in Morocco Demand Release of Political Prisoners Thousands of Moroccans have out in the streets of northern Casablanca city Sunday in protest against the ruling regime’s continued detention of rights activists.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Shows Might in Persian Gulf Parade Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy paraded its military might and preparedness in the Persian Gulf.

Nukes Guarantee Our Existence in Face of US Threats: N. Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the country’s nuclear weapons “a powerful deterrent” from US “nuclear threats” for itself and the whole world.

Hamas Says Not to Discuss Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks with Fatah Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected any talks on the status of its armed wing in upcoming reconciliation talks with the Fatah movement.

UN Failed to Avert Rohingya Muslim Killings Despite Warning: Report The UN failed to act upon a report of an independent expert it commissioned before the Myanmar brutal military crackdown on Rohingyas Muslims in Rakhine.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil amid High Tensions with Kurdistan Region Speaker of Iraq’s parliament Salim Jabouri arrived in Erbil to meet with the leader of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani.

Turkish Forces Exchange Fire with Al-Qaeda Terrorists on Syria’s Idlib Border Al-Qaeda terrorists exchanged fire with Turkish army Sunday on the border of terrorist-held province of Idlib province, in Syria’s northwestern.

Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander Iran will treat US army like ISIS terrorist group if Washington blacklists Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, the chief commander of IRGC warned on Sunday.

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria Syrian army, backed by allied forces, have encircled ISIS-held city of al-Mayadeen, southeast of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source said on Sunday

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq Over 100 European ISIS terrorists will be prosecuted in Iraq, with most facing the death penalty, the country’s ambassador to Belgium has said.

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered Libya says the bodies of 20 Egyptian Copts beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in 2015 have been recovered.

Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria Dozens of ISIS terrorists, among them commanders and foreign fighters, were killed in a series of Russian airstrikes in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Bangladeshis Ready to Forge Meals to Support Rohingyas Fleeing Myanmar: PM Bangladeshis will go without food to help Rohingya Muslims fleeing genocide in Myanmar, the country’s prime minister has said.

Two Soldiers Killed as Saudi Forces Thwart Attack near King’s Palace in Jeddah Two soldiers were killed in a shootout as the Saudi Arabian security forces prevented an alleged terrorist attack near the royal Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

N. Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts North Korea has called for a nationwide struggle against the US and its “gangster-like moves for domination and aggression.”

67% Disapprove Donald Trump’s Presidency: Poll Most Americans believe that the US is heading in the wrong direction and disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance, according to a new poll.

How Israel Takes Advantage of Yemen Crisis?

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

Erdogan’s Short, Long-Term Strategy for Dealing with Kurdish Breakaway Bid

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

West-Made Arms in Hands of Terrorists: Syrian Defense Ministry

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

Chomsky Explains Reasons behind US Animus towards ’Independent Iran’

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Merkel Says Iran Deal a Model for solving North Korea Issue

African States Cancel Summit with Israeli Regime

Erdogan Defends Turkey’s S-400 Missile Deal with Russia, NATO Concerned

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

ISIS Terror Attack Kills 84 in Iraq, 10 Iranians among Victims

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Qatar Blames ’Illegal’ Saudi Siege as Violation of Intl. Law

US Involved in Attack on Syrian Forces Fighting Terrorists: Russian MoD

Germany Puts Arms Sales to Turkey on Ice amid NATO Allies Chilly Relations

Trump’s Hate Speech Unworthy of Reply: Iran Foreign Minister

ISIS in Syria, Iraq to be Ousted in Two Months: Iran’s Quds Force Cmdr.

Turkey Confirms Buying Russia’s S-400 Missile System in Setback to NATO

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Erdogan’s Short, Long-Term Strategy for Dealing with Kurdish Breakaway Bid

Tuesday 10 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Erdogan’s Short, Long-Term Strategy for Dealing with Kurdish Breakaway Bid

Iran, Iraq Military Commanders Hold Talks after Kurdish Referendum

Alwaght- In the recent days, especially before and after Turkish President's last week visit to Iran and negotiations with top Iranian officials, the Turkish media reported that Ankara was struggling to design a roadmap aimed at confronting the independence referendum of the Iraqi Kurdistan region. Earlier, the senior Turkish officials had asserted that they will take steps to seriously face the northern Iraqi Kurds' breakaway vote by an accurate and strategic plan.

Now the question is that how is the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's roadmap expected to carry procedures to help Ankara force-stop the Iraqi Kurds' bid for independence?  How is it practical in various levels? 

Here are the two ways the Turkish plan could help contain the independence referendum's aftermath.

Short-term strategy: Economic blockade in association with Iran

A short-term strategy of the Turkish leader against Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) could contain steps to punish Erbil, including closure of the borders with Iraq’s north. In the meantime, the Iraqi government will continue its punitive economic measures against the autonomous region, and on the other hand will push for negotiations for an exit from the crisis and guaranteeing the unity of the Iraqi territories. Odds are that Baghdad will make some concessions to the KRG including implementation of the constitution's Article 140 that asks the government of Iraq to take measures to reverse the Arabization policy of the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein who relocated thousands of Kurds from disputed areas. More concessive steps might include allocating 17 percent of Iraq’s national annual budget for the Kurdistan region and also paying total amount of the Erbil budget that has been cut for nearly three years after KRG decided to export oil independent of Baghdad.

But Turkey puts premium on partnership with Iran. It wants Iran to take coordinated actions in opposition to the Kurdish intentions to break up with Iraq. So far, the two countries have imposed an air blockade on Erbil as an initial stage of counter-split strategy, and land borders closure appears to come next as an option. Once the two neighbors decide to tighten the noose on Erbil, Ankara will shut down the major lifeline to the Kurdistan region, the Ibrahim Khalil border market as well as the Habur border crossing, and possibly will ask Iran to close its major border points with Iraq's north, including Parviz, Bashmakh, and Tamrchin.

Next, Turkey will seek addressing its energy needs that once were met by the Kurdistan oil exports to its neighbor. Iran will probably be the alternative supplier, with the Iraqi government expected to shoulder part of the additional costs imposed on Turkey because of the Kurdish oil supply cessation. A full air and land embargo looks to some extent likely and practical if Tehran and Ankara agree on its arrangement. However, Ankara expectation from Baghdad to compensate for Turkish cancellation of the Kurdish energy supply and from Tehran to play role of a substitutive oil supplier will be viewed as excessive privileges demanded by the Turkish government that make the plan implementation face some complications. In fact, the Turks will appear as the top gainers through their excess if the concessions are made to Ankara. However, some alterations could be introduced to the modality and the three parties of Iraq, Iran and Turkey will make it to a stable accord on joint work.

Long-term strategy: Security and military pressures on Erbil through Baghdad

An advanced level of the Erdogan’s anti-secession arrangement might push Turkey to cooperate with the central Iraqi government to put military and security strains on Erbil leaders. In other words, if the Kurdish region declines to back down on its secessionism, there is possibility of using force by the Iraqi army to push Erbil to the wall. This means that Tehran and Ankara will offer advisory and military backing to the Iraqi forces' push to retake the “disputed regions.” The army within several months can bring under its control the disputed regions stretching from Khanaqin in Diyala province and ending in northwest of Mosul province. Turkey eyes continuation of Kirkuk oil flow under the Iraqi government control. Ankara takes huge advantage of the Iraqi oil transit to the global markets and does not want to forsake such a valuable source of income in the future.

The long-term Turkey scenario does not eliminate direct military intervention as one of the choices on the Turkish table that can risk rejuvenated clashes with Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) whose Syrian branch the Democratic Union Party (PYD) has shown advocacy to the separation referendum of Erbil. In this case, Ankara will seek Tehran help to take on the terrorist group in Iran’s mountains in northwest where it shares border with Turkey. 

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Erdogan Kurdish referendum Independence Iran Scenario PKK

