Takfiri Terrorism’s Next Station Could be Southwest Asia

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 9 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

News

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

Israeli regime reportedly plans to construct some 4,000 more illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

Five Shiites Killed after Gunmen Ambushed Car in Baluchistan, Pakistan At Least five Shiite Muslims were killed after Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying members of the Hazara community in Baluchistan Province, the second terror attack targeting members of the Shiite community in less than a week.

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism US VP walked out of a NFL game in Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration against racism.

Protesters in Morocco Demand Release of Political Prisoners Thousands of Moroccans have out in the streets of northern Casablanca city Sunday in protest against the ruling regime’s continued detention of rights activists.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Shows Might in Persian Gulf Parade Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy paraded its military might and preparedness in the Persian Gulf.

Nukes Guarantee Our Existence in Face of US Threats: N. Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the country’s nuclear weapons “a powerful deterrent” from US “nuclear threats” for itself and the whole world.

Hamas Says Not to Discuss Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks with Fatah Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected any talks on the status of its armed wing in upcoming reconciliation talks with the Fatah movement.

UN Failed to Avert Rohingya Muslim Killings Despite Warning: Report The UN failed to act upon a report of an independent expert it commissioned before the Myanmar brutal military crackdown on Rohingyas Muslims in Rakhine.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil amid High Tensions with Kurdistan Region Speaker of Iraq’s parliament Salim Jabouri arrived in Erbil to meet with the leader of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani.

Turkish Forces Exchange Fire with Al-Qaeda Terrorists on Syria’s Idlib Border Al-Qaeda terrorists exchanged fire with Turkish army Sunday on the border of terrorist-held province of Idlib province, in Syria’s northwestern.

Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander Iran will treat US army like ISIS terrorist group if Washington blacklists Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, the chief commander of IRGC warned on Sunday.

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria Syrian army, backed by allied forces, have encircled ISIS-held city of al-Mayadeen, southeast of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source said on Sunday

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq Over 100 European ISIS terrorists will be prosecuted in Iraq, with most facing the death penalty, the country’s ambassador to Belgium has said.

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered Libya says the bodies of 20 Egyptian Copts beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in 2015 have been recovered.

Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria Dozens of ISIS terrorists, among them commanders and foreign fighters, were killed in a series of Russian airstrikes in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Bangladeshis Ready to Forge Meals to Support Rohingyas Fleeing Myanmar: PM Bangladeshis will go without food to help Rohingya Muslims fleeing genocide in Myanmar, the country’s prime minister has said.

Two Soldiers Killed as Saudi Forces Thwart Attack near King’s Palace in Jeddah Two soldiers were killed in a shootout as the Saudi Arabian security forces prevented an alleged terrorist attack near the royal Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

N. Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts North Korea has called for a nationwide struggle against the US and its “gangster-like moves for domination and aggression.”

67% Disapprove Donald Trump’s Presidency: Poll Most Americans believe that the US is heading in the wrong direction and disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance, according to a new poll.

Amnesty Censures UN for Downplaying Saudi Killing of Yemeni Children Amnesty International has lambasted the United Nations for downplaying the brutal killing of Yemeni children by the Saudi-led coalition .

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Takfiri Terrorism’s Next Station Could be Southwest Asia

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

Five Shiites Killed after Gunmen Ambushed Car in Baluchistan, Pakistan

How Israel Takes Advantage of Yemen Crisis?

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

Riyadh’s Hurried Reforms: Real or Fake?

Iraq’s Former President Jalal Talabani Dies, Aged 84

Iran, Turkey Discuss Major Regional Issues, Including Kurdistan Referendum

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered

African States Cancel Summit with Israeli Regime

Merkel Says Iran Deal a Model for solving North Korea Issue

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Turkey Confirms Buying Russia’s S-400 Missile System in Setback to NATO

Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

ISIS Terror Attack Kills 84 in Iraq, 10 Iranians among Victims

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

HRW Urges Returning Saudi Coalition to List of Shame over War Crimes in Yemen

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

Turkey Arrests 25 Suspected ISIS Terrorists in Istanbul Swoop

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

Russia-Belarus War-Games Continue as US Tanks Arrive in Poland

Syria Says De-Escalation Zone Pacts Don’t Legitimize Turkish Presence

US Involved in Attack on Syrian Forces Fighting Terrorists: Russian MoD

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

Takfiri Terrorism’s Next Station Could be Southwest Asia

Monday 9 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Takfiri Terrorism’s Next Station Could be Southwest Asia

Related Content

ISIS Remnants Aim to Create Global Terror Network

ISIS Expansion to Southeast Asia: Poisonous Fruit of Saudi Arabian Trees

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The life of the takfiri terrorist groups, especially ISIS, is coming to an end in Syria and Iraq thanks to the popular resistance forces' support for the Arab countries' national armies. However, experts unanimously rule out obliteration of the Daeshism (from Daesh, Arabic acronym for ISIS) in the short run.

However, the West Asia region’s conditions do not look quite appropriate as before for free prancing of a wide range of terrorist groups, making them move their activities to other parts of the world. In June, ISIS-linked terrorists in their recent push in Southeast Asia seized Marawi, a city in the Philippines province of Lanao, triggering a state of emergency in this part of the country. The developments triggered predictions that the next station of the takfiri terrorism appears to be the Southeast Asia region.

Especial circumstances of Southeast Asia, elaborated blow, can provide the proper grounds for spread of extremists in the region:

Geopolitical position and large population

The Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Brunei together have a population of over 600 million. Some forty percent of this population is Muslim. The region is a complex of sporadic islands, a shape giving it special geographic position. There are some 6-10 thousand uninhabited islands spreading across the region that can provide the takfiri terrorists with safe havens and launching pads for attacks on the neighboring states. The considerable Muslim population of the region makes a suitable excuse for the ISIS and other terrorist organizations to relocate command centers to the region.

Political gaps

The Muslims of the region are living side by side with the other religious groups including the Buddhists, but are apparently marginalized in these societies, especially that the Muslims involvement in the political structure in comparison to other religious groups is in its lowest levels. Political discontent automatically facilitates inclination of the especially young generations to extremism. This case is specifically true about Indonesia where the large Muslim community supplies the takfiri groups with young recruits. The Ansar Al-Tawhid, for example, grew up beside traditional parties and holds strong pro-ISIS tendencies in the country.

Identity gaps

The climactic point of religious and ethnical conflicts in East Asian region came to surface in Myanmar, where extremist Buddhists are committing genocide against Rohingya Muslim minority. Such violence has root in the regional countries' history. This barbarity derives from chasms between various ethnic groups that encourage humiliation of one identity by the other. Extreme degrees of this humiliation include heavy crackdowns that results in spread of hate among the oppressed ethnic groups. One irrational way of responding to the cruelty is joining the takfiri groups for revenge.

Economic gaps

Despite development, the economic growth is highly unequal and against interests of the Muslims in Southeast Asia. Serious ramifications are the outcome of this inequality. For example, many people migrate to the West Asian countries, where they are recruited by fundamentalist organizations with which they fight in Syria and Iraq. These recruits pose risks to their home countries upon return from the battlefields.

The Muslim-inhabited regions in Southeast Asia are hit by poverty despite their wealth of natural resources. For instance, in the Philippines capital city of Manila the per capita income is 17 times as much as the public income in Mindanao, where Muslims are in majority. In June, the Islamist militants seized Marawi city in a sweeping operation, building their campaign on the Muslim dissent that helped recruit fighters.

Malaysian, Indonesian, and Filipino workers, armed with extremist ideology, are present in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, and pose direct risks to these countries, with the governments unlikely to carry potentials to maintain outbreak of crisis. According to a report published by the Shanghai International Studies University, Asia terrorism is fed by social deprivation, poverty, and disappointment. The report recommends measures to prevent risks:

- Speeding up economic growth across Southeast Asia, especially in areas like Borneo that covers Malaysia's Sabah and Indonesia's Kalimantan and Sulawesi, Papua, and Maluku islands.

- Mid-term economic and strategic unity in the region

- Long-term cooperation of Asia and Pacific Ocean powers for equal economic growth

Foreign supports

No challenge to the states, including terrorism, can receive precise survey without bringing in spotlight its foreign aspects. Meaning to serve their interests, the superpowers can have impacts on terrorism spread. The US, for example, has well learned how to take advantage of the regional troubles. Crisis in Southeast Asia meets the American interests as it does in the West Asia. Chaotic conditions allow Washington to expand influence in the East under the excuse of counterterror campaigning.

Rise of terrorist militias in the West Asia paved the way for return of the US to the regional equations. Now, Southeast Asia appears next in the line for the US intervention. The competition between the global powers is turning to the East. Now China economically and Russia militarily take on the US. Terror crisis eruption in the areas of influence of the two powers can involve them in troubles and erode their strength, something serving as a pressure tool in the hands of the Americans for checking the two rivals' thriving power. It is not baseless if big share of spread of takfiri terrorism in Southeast Asia is attributed to the US.

The transfer to the Southeast Asia of terrorism is expected to take place through two ways: relocation of ISIS and other terrorist groups' command centers to the region and recruitment of the discontented minorities. To avoid the risks, deep social and economic gaps should be bridged mainly through elimination of anti-Muslim discrimination. Russia and China need to work closely to curb terrorism transfer to the region, especially by blocking American steps towards this end. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Terrorism ISIS Southeast Asia Discrimination Muslim Minorities Global Powers

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas` Suffering under Myanmarese Regime
Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman
Iraqi Forces` Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS
Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija

Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija

Clashes Erupt in Kenya`s Capital, Nairobi, as Protests over Annulled Election Cotinues
Famine Killing Yemeni Children as Saudi Aggression, Blockade continues for 29 Months
Fleeing Myanmarese Army Genocide, Rohingya Face Malnutrition in Refugee Camps
Russian Security Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow