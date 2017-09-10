How Israel Takes Advantage of Yemen Crisis?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the US is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

Israeli Regime to Build 4,000 More Settlements in Occupied West Bank: Report

Israeli regime reportedly plans to construct some 4,000 more illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank.

Five Shiites Killed after Gunmen Ambushed Car in Baluchistan, Pakistan At Least five Shiite Muslims were killed after Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a vehicle carrying members of the Hazara community in Baluchistan Province, the second terror attack targeting members of the Shiite community in less than a week.

US VP Left Stadium after Black Players Knelt During Anthem to Protest Racism US VP walked out of a NFL game in Indiana after some players knelt during the national anthem, a form of demonstration against racism.

Protesters in Morocco Demand Release of Political Prisoners Thousands of Moroccans have out in the streets of northern Casablanca city Sunday in protest against the ruling regime’s continued detention of rights activists.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Shows Might in Persian Gulf Parade Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy paraded its military might and preparedness in the Persian Gulf.

Nukes Guarantee Our Existence in Face of US Threats: N. Korea Leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the country’s nuclear weapons “a powerful deterrent” from US “nuclear threats” for itself and the whole world.

Hamas Says Not to Discuss Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks with Fatah Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected any talks on the status of its armed wing in upcoming reconciliation talks with the Fatah movement.

UN Failed to Avert Rohingya Muslim Killings Despite Warning: Report The UN failed to act upon a report of an independent expert it commissioned before the Myanmar brutal military crackdown on Rohingyas Muslims in Rakhine.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil amid High Tensions with Kurdistan Region Speaker of Iraq’s parliament Salim Jabouri arrived in Erbil to meet with the leader of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani.

Turkish Forces Exchange Fire with Al-Qaeda Terrorists on Syria’s Idlib Border Al-Qaeda terrorists exchanged fire with Turkish army Sunday on the border of terrorist-held province of Idlib province, in Syria’s northwestern.

Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander Iran will treat US army like ISIS terrorist group if Washington blacklists Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, the chief commander of IRGC warned on Sunday.

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria Syrian army, backed by allied forces, have encircled ISIS-held city of al-Mayadeen, southeast of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source said on Sunday

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq Over 100 European ISIS terrorists will be prosecuted in Iraq, with most facing the death penalty, the country’s ambassador to Belgium has said.

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered Libya says the bodies of 20 Egyptian Copts beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in 2015 have been recovered.

Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria Dozens of ISIS terrorists, among them commanders and foreign fighters, were killed in a series of Russian airstrikes in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Bangladeshis Ready to Forge Meals to Support Rohingyas Fleeing Myanmar: PM Bangladeshis will go without food to help Rohingya Muslims fleeing genocide in Myanmar, the country’s prime minister has said.

Two Soldiers Killed as Saudi Forces Thwart Attack near King’s Palace in Jeddah Two soldiers were killed in a shootout as the Saudi Arabian security forces prevented an alleged terrorist attack near the royal Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

N. Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts North Korea has called for a nationwide struggle against the US and its “gangster-like moves for domination and aggression.”

67% Disapprove Donald Trump’s Presidency: Poll Most Americans believe that the US is heading in the wrong direction and disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance, according to a new poll.

Amnesty Censures UN for Downplaying Saudi Killing of Yemeni Children Amnesty International has lambasted the United Nations for downplaying the brutal killing of Yemeni children by the Saudi-led coalition .

How Israel Takes Advantage of Yemen Crisis?

Monday 9 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
How Israel Takes Advantage of Yemen Crisis?
Alwaght- Yemen’s political and military leaders argue that the Israeli regime is directly engaged in Saudi-led Arab coalitions' aggression on the impoverished nation, with the Israeli navy ships and boats having massive presence in the Red Sea and pounding targets inside Yemen along with the Saudi warships.

The 2011 popular Arab uprisings that ushered in the Islamic awakening period in Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, and Yemen were major events that transformed the power structures and brought about new security conditions to the West Asia and North Africa.

Key allies to Tel Aviv like the Egyptian dictator Hosni Mubarak collapsed in the new period, increasing the possibility of rise of revolutionary government mainly antipathetic to the Israeli occupation and advocate of the Palestinian rights. This was enough for the Israeli strategists to hear the alarm bells set off for the future Arab world developments. One of the sensitive Arab states for Tel Aviv is certainly Yemen.

Bab-el-Mandeb Strait control

Bab-el-Mandeb or Mandeb Strait is of great significance for the Israelis from a series of aspects. Assurance that the opponents will not dominate the significant waterway is vital to the Israeli military and security strategy. The Tel Aviv obsession with the Bab-el-Mandeb stems from on the one hand the strait's geographic position and on the other hand the dangers threatening the regime's security.

David Ben-Gurion, the founder of the Israeli regime and its first prime minister in 1949 talked about why the Israelis wanted to dominate the Red Sea. He said: “we are landlocked and sea is our only access way to the world and other continents.”

The Israeli regime identifies Syria and Lebanon as hostile parties, and the UN peacekeeping forces, dubbed the UNIFIL, are guarding the Israeli-Lebanese land borders as part of a deconfliction mission. It only has active border crossing with Jordan, but is devoid of the possibility to pass to other countries through the Jordanian territories as there is a ban on entry of Israeli goods and citizens to the Jordan neighbors.

The Israeli leaders have always been worried about Arab countries' domination of the waterways and possible imposition of restrictions on the Israeli sea access. In 1950, Egypt, in association with Saudi Arabia, managed to seize the Red Sea control militarily. In the same year, Egypt deployed forces to the mouth of the Gulf of Aqaba and the two islands of Sanafir and Tiran and so restricted the Israeli sea traffic. This was one of the key drives behind the Israeli war against Egypt in 1956. In 1973 Arab-Israeli war, the Yemeni army tightened the grip on the Bab-el-Mandeb. Tel Aviv is obsessed with assurance to keep the strait open as it is afraid that once a new war with the Arab states breaks out, the strait comes to a closure by the Yemenis in a bid to impose a sea and land blockade on Tel Aviv, though for decades big regional countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt, influenced by the Western powers and media pressures and propaganda on the flimsy Iranian dangers, have forsaken support for the Palestinian cause and instead chose to shift to compromising attitudes, which mean at least in the present time Tel Aviv feels no dangers are posed to its marine access by Riyadh and Cairo.

The big share of the sea transportation in the Israeli economy is another reason for the Israeli leaders to put premium on the place of the strait in the global markets. A large portion of the Israeli trade is conducted through sea and the largest part of this portion is accomplished through the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb. This describes the extent of vitality of the strait security for Israeli merchant vessels. Tel Aviv is also facing non-state challenges to its sea transportation as Bab-el-Mandeb waters are destabilized by sea piracy growing on the other coasts of the Red Sea in Djibouti and Somalia, and other Horn of Africa countries where pirates and terrorist groups hijack ships and release them for ransom.

These challenges embolden Tel Aviv steps to secure a sufficient degree of control over the strait, including setting up sea bases in the area. Close to the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, the sea bases are equipped with control facilities to watch the sea traffic and oil tankers on the Saudi, Yemeni, Sudanese, and Somalian coasts. Tel Aviv provided financial aids to such Africa's coastal countries as Eritrea, Tanzania, and Kenya in return for stronger toehold there. Eritrea allowed the Israeli regime to build its military bases in the country’s Massawa port.  Rawajiat and Mokhalawi are the two major Israeli bases on the coast of Eritrea and close to the Sudan border. Tel Aviv also rented Eritrean islands on the southern mouth of the Bab-el-Mandeb, including the Dahlak Archipelago on which the Israeli military established a base.

Moreover, the Israelis set up two air bases on the two islands of Haleb and Fatima also close to Bab-el-Mandeb Strait in efforts to secure its vessels' traffic. Yemen’s Perim island, seemingly under control of the Israelis, is used for merchant and military vessels' traffic watch. The presence in the island offers to the Israelis direct control over the strait and also the nearby Yemeni coasts from Mocha to the south of Bab-el-Mandeb.

In 1995, Yemen and Eritrea clashed over the Red Sea island of Greater Hanish. Yemen believed that the Israeli regime was also party to the war, helping the Eritrean forces by weapons supplying in return for the right to use military bases, something Tel Aviv officials rejected.

Paramount Israeli interests lie in the military supremacy over other regional states to enable its military actions. The 1981 Israeli air force airstrikes at the Iraqi nuclear facilities and then Libyan ones as well as measures to stop the Iranian nuclear program all are aimed at improving military superiority. But Yemen revolution brought back optimism about rise of a strong government clean from corruption and foreign-favored puppet politicians. If the revolutionaries manage to build a stronger and more stable Yemen on the strength of the abundance of manpower and natural resources, this means Tel Aviv loss of sway over Bab-el-Mandeb is inescapable.

Yemen's rich resources

Another reason for the Israeli attention to Yemen is this country’s wealth of natural resources that remain intact owing to the frequent wars and poor investment. Yemen’s hydrocarbons reserves are not limited to the oil-rich provinces, rather they stretch to the country’s territorial waters in the Indian Ocean and Red Sea where oil and gas in recent decades prompted prospecting operations by big oil companies in the region.

These attractions can substantiate the Yemeni officials' claims about the Israeli hands in the crisis and its unfoldment. 

