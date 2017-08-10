US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 8 October 2017
Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Protesters in Morocco Demand Release of Political Prisoners

Protesters in Morocco Demand Release of Political Prisoners

Thousands of Moroccans have out in the streets of northern Casablanca city Sunday in protest against the ruling regime’s continued detention of rights activists.

Iran’s IRGC Navy Shows Might in Persian Gulf Parade Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy paraded its military might and preparedness in the Persian Gulf.

North Korean Nuclear Weapons Powerful Deter US Nuclear Threats: Kim Jong-un North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called the country’s nuclear weapons “a powerful deterrent” from US “nuclear threats” for itself and the whole world.

Hamas says no Negotiations on Armed Wing in Reconciliation Talks Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected any talks on the status of its armed wing in upcoming reconciliation talks with the Fatah movement.

UN Failed to Avert Rohingya Muslim Killings Despite Warning: Report The UN failed to act upon a report of an independent expert it commissioned before the Myanmar brutal military crackdown on Rohingyas Muslims in Rakhine.

Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil amid High Tensions with Kurdistan Region Speaker of Iraq’s parliament Salim Jabouri arrived in Erbil to meet with the leader of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani.

Turkish Forces Exchange Fire with Al-Qaeda Terrorists on Syria’s Idlib Border Al-Qaeda terrorists exchanged fire with Turkish army Sunday on the border of terrorist-held province of Idlib province, in Syria’s northwestern.

Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander Iran will treat US army like ISIS terrorist group if Washington blacklists Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, the chief commander of IRGC warned on Sunday.

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria Syrian army, backed by allied forces, have encircled ISIS-held city of al-Mayadeen, southeast of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source said on Sunday

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq Over 100 European ISIS terrorists will be prosecuted in Iraq, with most facing the death penalty, the country’s ambassador to Belgium has said.

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered Libya says the bodies of 20 Egyptian Copts beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in 2015 have been recovered.

Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria Dozens of ISIS terrorists, among them commanders and foreign fighters, were killed in a series of Russian airstrikes in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Bangladeshis Ready to Forge Meals to Support Rohingyas Fleeing Myanmar: PM Bangladeshis will go without food to help Rohingya Muslims fleeing genocide in Myanmar, the country’s prime minister has said.

Two Soldiers Killed as Saudi Forces Thwart Attack near King’s Palace in Jeddah Two soldiers were killed in a shootout as the Saudi Arabian security forces prevented an alleged terrorist attack near the royal Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

N. Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts North Korea has called for a nationwide struggle against the US and its “gangster-like moves for domination and aggression.”

67% Disapprove Donald Trump’s Presidency: Poll Most Americans believe that the US is heading in the wrong direction and disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance, according to a new poll.

Amnesty Censures UN for Downplaying Saudi Killing of Yemeni Children Amnesty International has lambasted the United Nations for downplaying the brutal killing of Yemeni children by the Saudi-led coalition .

FBI Foiled ISIS’ Terror Attack in New York: Officials New York City officials revealed on Friday that US security forces have foiled last year a plot to attack the city’s Times Square and the subway system.

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan Turkey is conducting a “serious” operation in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, President Erdogan announced on Saturday.

Doctors Assisted Some 2,000 Patients Commit Suicide in Canada: Report Canadian physicians have helped near 2,000 patients to commit suicide since euthanasia became legal in the country.

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader
Alwaght-The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the United States is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks while delivering a speech at a ceremony held in al-Ain town in North Bekaa region to commemorate two martyred members of the resistance movement.

The ceremony was held after Hezbollah commander, Ali al-Hadi al-Asheq, and Hezbollah fighter, Mohammad Nasserdine, were killed, along with five other fighters, while fighting the Takfiri terrorists in Syria last week.

"It is only the United States, which does not let ISIS be totally annihilated," Nasrallah said in his speech.

The Hezbollah Secretary General added that the US was helping ISIS through its base in Syrian city of Raqqah and also through a base it runs near Syria’s border with Jordan where ISIS terrorists are trained.

"US Air Force does not allow the Syrian army and resistance groups to advance toward positions occupied by ISIS," he added.

Anti-ISIS war must continue

Stressing the need to continue the ongoing fight against ISIS despite efforts made by the US, Nasrallah said, “If we do not continue the war against ISIS, the Takfiri group will hit again and resume its campaign of massacre and terror.”

Nasrallah emphasized that ISIS would return to all areas it had lost if the fight against the group stopped, because ISIS was like a malignant cancer, which must be uprooted.

Nasrallah stated that the US did not want the Lebanese army to fight ISIS in those areas, which had been occupied by the Takfiri group, and to achieve this goal, it even stopped its aid to the Lebanese army for a period of time.

The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah stated that the “Wahhabi Takfiri ISIS” group was only present in small parts of Iraq and Syria, but the group must be totally annihilated, because if not, it would continue to threaten Iraq and Syria.

He noted that the main strategy followed by ISIS was to extend its existence, so that, it could launch new battles to reclaim liberated towns and villages.

US, Saudi Arabia in anti-Iran plot

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah noted that the West Asia region was facing a new scheme devised by the United States, the Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia, which was mainly aimed at Iran.

He stated that Washington and Tel Aviv kept lying about Tehran’s nuclear program as they were outraged by the Islamic Republic’s influential role in the Middle East.

The Hezbollah chief said the main problem between the US and Iran was that the Islamic Republic had caused the Saudi-US plot to crash across the region.

He added that the Riyadh regime’s policies would eventually fail in Syria despite the fact that the Saudi authorities were funneling huge sums of money and munitions to Takfiri terrorists there.

Nasrallah then stressed that Hezbollah was a popular movement, which enjoyed great support both inside Lebanon and across the West Asia, noting that US policies and sanctions would fail to change the stances adopted by the resistance movement.

Tags :

Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah US ISIS Syria Takfiri terrorsits Saudi Israeli

