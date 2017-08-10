US Assisting ISIS Terrorist Group to Prevent its Annihilation: Hezbollah Leader

Alwaght-The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement says the United States is assisting ISIS terrorist groups in Syria to prevent the Takfiri group from being annihilated.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks while delivering a speech at a ceremony held in al-Ain town in North Bekaa region to commemorate two martyred members of the resistance movement.

The ceremony was held after Hezbollah commander, Ali al-Hadi al-Asheq, and Hezbollah fighter, Mohammad Nasserdine, were killed, along with five other fighters, while fighting the Takfiri terrorists in Syria last week.

"It is only the United States, which does not let ISIS be totally annihilated," Nasrallah said in his speech.

The Hezbollah Secretary General added that the US was helping ISIS through its base in Syrian city of Raqqah and also through a base it runs near Syria’s border with Jordan where ISIS terrorists are trained.

"US Air Force does not allow the Syrian army and resistance groups to advance toward positions occupied by ISIS," he added.

Anti-ISIS war must continue

Stressing the need to continue the ongoing fight against ISIS despite efforts made by the US, Nasrallah said, “If we do not continue the war against ISIS, the Takfiri group will hit again and resume its campaign of massacre and terror.”

Nasrallah emphasized that ISIS would return to all areas it had lost if the fight against the group stopped, because ISIS was like a malignant cancer, which must be uprooted.

Nasrallah stated that the US did not want the Lebanese army to fight ISIS in those areas, which had been occupied by the Takfiri group, and to achieve this goal, it even stopped its aid to the Lebanese army for a period of time.

The leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah stated that the “Wahhabi Takfiri ISIS” group was only present in small parts of Iraq and Syria, but the group must be totally annihilated, because if not, it would continue to threaten Iraq and Syria.

He noted that the main strategy followed by ISIS was to extend its existence, so that, it could launch new battles to reclaim liberated towns and villages.

US, Saudi Arabia in anti-Iran plot

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah noted that the West Asia region was facing a new scheme devised by the United States, the Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia, which was mainly aimed at Iran.

He stated that Washington and Tel Aviv kept lying about Tehran’s nuclear program as they were outraged by the Islamic Republic’s influential role in the Middle East.

The Hezbollah chief said the main problem between the US and Iran was that the Islamic Republic had caused the Saudi-US plot to crash across the region.

He added that the Riyadh regime’s policies would eventually fail in Syria despite the fact that the Saudi authorities were funneling huge sums of money and munitions to Takfiri terrorists there.

Nasrallah then stressed that Hezbollah was a popular movement, which enjoyed great support both inside Lebanon and across the West Asia, noting that US policies and sanctions would fail to change the stances adopted by the resistance movement.