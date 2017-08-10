Iran’s IRGC Navy Shows Might in Persian Gulf Parade

Alwaght- Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy paraded its military might and preparedness in the Persian Gulf.

Various units of the IRGC Navy attended an impressive parade, which was held in the Persian Gulf waters on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters during the parade, Commander of the IRGC Navy's Fourth Zone Admiral Mansour Ravankar stressed the importance of boosting the naval forces’ deterrent and military power to improve security in the Persian Gulf.

He added that the parade was aimed at displaying the preparedness of various units of the IRGC Navy in defending the country’s marine borders in the Persian Gulf.

The senior IRGC commander also noted that more than 110 rocket-launching speedboats, long-, mid- and short-range missile launchers, mining vessels as well as reconnaissance, defensive and logistic vessels took part in the parade to show off their readiness to counter any possible aggression against the country.

Iran has conducted major military drills in recent years to enhance the defense capabilities of its Armed Forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art equipment.

Each year, the country inaugurates a host of new projects and hardware developed with reliance on domestic capabilities.

The Islamic Republic maintains that its defense power is driven by deterrence and poses no threat to any other country.