UN Failed to Avert Rohingya Muslim Killings Despite Warning: Report

Alwaght-The United Nations failed to act upon a report of an independent expert it commissioned before the Myanmar brutal military crackdown on Rohingyas Muslims in Rakhine, an international organization has revealed.

In a statement on Sunday, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has strongly condemned UN for failing to avert Rohingya crisis which is now spiraling out of control.

“TIB expressed deep disappointment that the UN not only suppressed the report it received in May 2017 but also ignored the prediction of the report that security forces were going to be “heavy-handed and indiscriminate” in dealing with the Rohingyas, which came true in August-September,” it said in a statement.

The anti-graft agency termed it an unacceptable offense that the global body deliberately shelved the recommendation to be coherent and undertake serious contingency plan against the impending violation of human rights.

"We call upon the UN to explain this inaction, particularly the inability of UN to practice what it preaches. No one, not least the UN, can be above accountability," TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said in the statement.

It also urged the UN to disclose the report for public information and demanded punishment to those who were responsible for the failure to act in a manner that could have prevented the worst possible form of pre-planned and massive violation of human rights.

The UN should now have the courage to explain the reasons behind suppressing such a hugely important report and deliberately missing the opportunity to prevent what UN itself later described as a "textbook case of ethnic cleansing" and human rights organizations called it as the crime against humanity of over half a million people, Dr Iftekharuzzaman added.

The current crisis erupted on 25 August, when Myanmar’s army backed by gangs of Buddhist extremists brutally attacked Muslims in Rakhine state on the pretext of responding to the killing of security forces. In the ensuing operation, over 6,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed in what is clearly an organized campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide.