Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Erbil amid High Tensions with Kurdistan Region

Alwaght- Speaker of Iraq's parliament Salim Jabouri arrived in Erbil on Sunday to meet with the leader of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani.

Jabouri is visiting the capital city of Iraqi Kurdistan as tensions between Baghdad the autonomous region has raised to critical level after Kurds' recent cessation vote.

Ignoring objection by Iraqi central government and regional and international parties, Kurdistan region's leader held an independence referendum on 25 September.

Iraqi authorities declared the referendum illegal, and vowed to spare no effort to make Kurdish leaders declare the vote's results null and void.

Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority suspended all international flights to and from Erbil and Sulaymaniyah airports, while Iraqi government called on neighboring Iran and Turkey to close borders with Kurdistan region.