Turkish Forces Exchange Fire with Al-Qaeda Terrorists on Syria’s Idlib Border

Alwaght- Al-Qaeda terrorists exchanged fire with Turkish army Sunday on the border of terrorist-held province of Idlib province, in Syria’s northwestern.

On Sunday morning, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as al-Nusra Front, opened fire on Turkish troops removing part of a wall along the border between Turkey and Syria in Idlib province, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

The incident came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara supports the so-called Free Syrian Army militants to launch a military campaign in Syria's Indlib.

“Today there’s a serious operation in Idlib and it will continue, because we have to extend a hand to our brothers in Idlib and to our brothers who arrived in Idlib,” Erdogan said on Satuarday.

The UK-based Observatory reported "heavy exchanges of fire" and said the fighting was continuing, but that the incident did not appear to mark the start of the operation Erdogan described on Saturday.

AFP also cited an eyewitness as saying that "A group of HTS opened fire on the vehicle removing part of the wall, and the Turks returned fire and also shelled the area."

Idlib and surrounding areas are among the largest bastions for militant and terrorist groups fighting Syrian government.