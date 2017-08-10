Iran to Treat US Army Like ISIS if IRGC Blacklisted: Chief Commander

Alwaght- Iran will treat US army like ISIS terrorist group if Washington blacklists Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, the chief commander of IRGC warned on Sunday.

Iran's state TV cited Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari as saying “If the news is correct about the stupidity of the American government in considering the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group, then the Revolutionary Guards will consider the American army to be like ISIS all around the world particularly in the West Asia".

The IRGC chife also threatened that and that American military bases in the region will not be safe.

“As we’ve announced in the past, if America’s new law for sanctions is passed, this country will have to move their regional bases outside the 2,000 km range of Iran’s missiles,” he said.

General Jafari's warning came after reports that US President Donald Trump is expected to announce new measures against Iran, including the prospect of additional targeted sanctions and the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist organization.