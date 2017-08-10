ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

Alwaght- Syrian army, backed by allied forces, have encircled ISIS-held city of al-Mayadeen, southeast of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source said on Sunday.

Al-Mayadeen is one of the last strongholds of ISIS in eastern Syria from where the terrorist group launches counter attacks against government forces operating in the central desert region after losing swathes of territory this year.

Syrian forces have recently liberated the strategic al-Mayadeen Airport after a fierce battle with ISIS in the southern outskirts of the city.

The advance helped the Syrian army cutoff the ISIS' supply line from the strategic city of Albukamal, southeast of Al-Mayadeen.