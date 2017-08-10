Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 8 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

News

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

Syrian army, backed by allied forces, have encircled ISIS-held city of al-Mayadeen, southeast of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source said on Sunday

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq Over 100 European ISIS terrorists will be prosecuted in Iraq, with most facing the death penalty, the country’s ambassador to Belgium has said.

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered Libya says the bodies of 20 Egyptian Copts beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in 2015 have been recovered.

Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria Dozens of ISIS terrorists, among them commanders and foreign fighters, were killed in a series of Russian airstrikes in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Bangladeshis Ready to Forge Meals to Support Rohingyas Fleeing Myanmar: PM Bangladeshis will go without food to help Rohingya Muslims fleeing genocide in Myanmar, the country’s prime minister has said.

Two Soldiers Killed as Saudi Forces Thwart Attack near King’s Palace in Jeddah Two soldiers were killed in a shootout as the Saudi Arabian security forces prevented an alleged terrorist attack near the royal Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

N. Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts North Korea has called for a nationwide struggle against the US and its “gangster-like moves for domination and aggression.”

67% Disapprove Donald Trump’s Presidency: Poll Most Americans believe that the US is heading in the wrong direction and disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance, according to a new poll.

Amnesty Censures UN for Downplaying Saudi Killing of Yemeni Children Amnesty International has lambasted the United Nations for downplaying the brutal killing of Yemeni children by the Saudi-led coalition .

FBI Foiled ISIS’ Terror Attack in New York: Officials New York City officials revealed on Friday that US security forces have foiled last year a plot to attack the city’s Times Square and the subway system.

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan Turkey is conducting a “serious” operation in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, President Erdogan announced on Saturday.

Doctors Assisted Some 2,000 Patients Commit Suicide in Canada: Report Canadian physicians have helped near 2,000 patients to commit suicide since euthanasia became legal in the country.

Iran Insists Missile Program Non-Negotiable The Islamic Republic of Iran has reiterated that its missile program is for defensive purposes and is not open to any negotiations.

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400 The US State Department has approved the possible sale of a THAAD anti-missile defense system to Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $15 billion.

UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses The UAE has been spending millions to cover-up human rights violations by Egypt’s oppressive regime, leaked emails show.

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was badly embarrassed upon arrival in Russia when his golden escalator malfunctioned.

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile US warships and a nuclear-powered submarine are on their way to the Korean Peninsula to prepare for a potential war with North Korea.

Rohingyas Trapped in Myanmar Starving to Death Rohingya Muslims trapped inside Myanmar are dying of hunger while many are in need of medical care in northern Rakhine State.

Saudi-Led Alliance Blacklisted for Killing Yemeni Children The UN has added a Saudi-led military coalition to a blacklist of child rights violators for killing and injuring of hundreds of children in war-torn Yemen.

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD - Russia says an area around the US Al-Tanf base near the Syrian-Jordanian border is used by ISIS terrorists to attack Syrian troops and civilians.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

Survivors of Indian Army’s ’Mass Rape’ in Kashmir Fight for Justice

What Did Saudi King Look for in Russia Visit?

FBI Foiled ISIS’ Terror Attack in New York: Officials

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal

Saudi King to Visit Russia Tuesday

Outlook of Syrian Kurds’ Future

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah

Iraqi Forces Advance Towards Hawija, Seize Air Base from ISIS

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas

15 Killed in Terror Attack on Damascus Police Department, Syria

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Russian Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow

Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists

Muslims Urged to Converge at Aqsa Mosque to Confront Incursion by Zionists

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Erdogan Defends Turkey’s S-400 Missile Deal with Russia, NATO Concerned

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

ISIS Terror Attack Kills 84 in Iraq, 10 Iranians among Victims

UN Rights Chief Urges Probe of Saudi-Led War on Yemen

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

Russia-Belarus War-Games Continue as US Tanks Arrive in Poland

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

Turkey Arrests 25 Suspected ISIS Terrorists in Istanbul Swoop

Iran Infiltrated into US Military, Has Documents showing US Supports ISIS: Senior Commander

ISIS in Syria, Iraq to be Ousted in Two Months: Iran’s Quds Force Cmdr.

Terrorists Planning Train Derailments, Food Poisoning, Forest Fires in Europe: Report

Saudi Regime Accepts then Rejects Offer for Qatar Dialogue

Trump, May in Spat over London Attacks Claimed by ISIS

African States Cancel Summit with Israeli Regime

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

Sunday 8 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Syrian army, backed by allied forces, have encircled ISIS-held city of al-Mayadeen, southeast of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source said on Sunday.

Al-Mayadeen is one of the last strongholds of ISIS in eastern Syria from where the terrorist group launches counter attacks against government forces operating in the central desert region after losing swathes of territory this year.

Syrian forces have recently liberated the strategic al-Mayadeen Airport after a fierce battle with ISIS in the southern outskirts of the city.

The advance helped the Syrian army cutoff the ISIS' supply line from the strategic city of Albukamal, southeast of Al-Mayadeen.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Al-Maydeen ISIS

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija
Heartbreaking Images Show Rohingyas` Suffering under Myanmarese Regime
Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman
Iraqi Forces` Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS
Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija

Some 1,000 Terrorists Surrender to Iraqi Forces in Hawija

Famine Killing Yemeni Children as Saudi Aggression, Blockade continues for 29 Months
Fleeing Myanmarese Army Genocide, Rohingya Face Malnutrition in Refugee Camps
Russian Security Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow
Spanish Police Brutally Beat People Participated Independence Poll in Catalonia