What Did Saudi King Look for in Russia Visit?

  Sunday 8 October 2017
Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation Protesters in the Afghan capital, have demanded an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US-led invasion.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

ISIS Surrounded in Al-Mayadeen City, Eastern Syria

Syrian army, backed by allied forces, have encircled ISIS-held city of al-Mayadeen, southeast of Deir ez-Zor, a Syrian military source said on Sunday

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq Over 100 European ISIS terrorists will be prosecuted in Iraq, with most facing the death penalty, the country’s ambassador to Belgium has said.

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered Libya says the bodies of 20 Egyptian Copts beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in 2015 have been recovered.

Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria Dozens of ISIS terrorists, among them commanders and foreign fighters, were killed in a series of Russian airstrikes in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Bangladeshis Ready to Forge Meals to Support Rohingyas Fleeing Myanmar: PM Bangladeshis will go without food to help Rohingya Muslims fleeing genocide in Myanmar, the country’s prime minister has said.

Two Soldiers Killed as Saudi Forces Thwart Attack near King’s Palace in Jeddah Two soldiers were killed in a shootout as the Saudi Arabian security forces prevented an alleged terrorist attack near the royal Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

N. Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts North Korea has called for a nationwide struggle against the US and its “gangster-like moves for domination and aggression.”

67% Disapprove Donald Trump’s Presidency: Poll Most Americans believe that the US is heading in the wrong direction and disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance, according to a new poll.

Amnesty Censures UN for Downplaying Saudi Killing of Yemeni Children Amnesty International has lambasted the United Nations for downplaying the brutal killing of Yemeni children by the Saudi-led coalition .

FBI Foiled ISIS’ Terror Attack in New York: Officials New York City officials revealed on Friday that US security forces have foiled last year a plot to attack the city’s Times Square and the subway system.

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan Turkey is conducting a “serious” operation in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, President Erdogan announced on Saturday.

Doctors Assisted Some 2,000 Patients Commit Suicide in Canada: Report Canadian physicians have helped near 2,000 patients to commit suicide since euthanasia became legal in the country.

Iran Insists Missile Program Non-Negotiable The Islamic Republic of Iran has reiterated that its missile program is for defensive purposes and is not open to any negotiations.

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400 The US State Department has approved the possible sale of a THAAD anti-missile defense system to Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $15 billion.

UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses The UAE has been spending millions to cover-up human rights violations by Egypt’s oppressive regime, leaked emails show.

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was badly embarrassed upon arrival in Russia when his golden escalator malfunctioned.

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile US warships and a nuclear-powered submarine are on their way to the Korean Peninsula to prepare for a potential war with North Korea.

Rohingyas Trapped in Myanmar Starving to Death Rohingya Muslims trapped inside Myanmar are dying of hunger while many are in need of medical care in northern Rakhine State.

Saudi-Led Alliance Blacklisted for Killing Yemeni Children The UN has added a Saudi-led military coalition to a blacklist of child rights violators for killing and injuring of hundreds of children in war-torn Yemen.

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD - Russia says an area around the US Al-Tanf base near the Syrian-Jordanian border is used by ISIS terrorists to attack Syrian troops and civilians.

Analysis

What Did Saudi King Look for in Russia Visit?

Sunday 8 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
What Did Saudi King Look for in Russia Visit?

Alwaght- Saudi King's unprecedented visit to Russia Wednesday has unleashed a barrage of speculations about the real intentions driving the trip at a time the region is experiencing fresh developments. Despite the fact that Moscow and Riyadh have a relatively long history of diplomatic relations, Salman bin Abdulaziz is the first Saudi Arabian monarch to pay a visit to Russia.

The Saudi leader’s trip to Moscow came after a long way of highs and lows in the two countries' relations in recent years. In March 2015, when Saudi Arabia led an Arab military coalition and waged a devastating war against the neighboring Yemen, the Saudi king called the Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss regional developments. During the phone call, the king was invited by Putin to visit Moscow to negotiate West Asian issues. At the time, many analysts speculated that the Russian leader wanted to warn the Saudis against the consequences of the anti-Yemeni campaign, and to show his discontent with the aggression against Sana’a. The trip was not made, however, as the Russian officials intensified their critical tone on Riyadh and its allies' military action. But now with his trip the Saudi ruler wants to send a message that the Saudis have decided to negotiate with the Russians though the Kremlin officials have maintained their criticism of the military campaign in Yemen, now in its third year.

The media have made their suggestions on the visit, some talking of trade and others of military drives behind it. They maintain that Saudi Arabia intends to take to its side Russia in policy making for the oil market. Also, they talked about Saudi military purchases, including a $3.5 billion various weapons deal signed between the two parties.

But King Salman’s goals of travelling to Moscow go much beyond simply signing economic and military agreements. Even the Saudi buying of the cutting-edge S-400 missile defense system from Russia is described as carrying political messages to Riyadh’s closest ally Washington rather than having a deterrent nature militarily. The Saudi leaders are well aware that the White House will not be happy with their military purchases from Moscow. But they have the conviction now that they need to reduce their exclusive reliance on the Americans in favor of diversification of their directions and alliances in their foreign policy.

However, sending the political messages through the arming deals with Moscow is not the only reason why the monarch went to Russia. Since the beginning of the Yemen war, Russia shared stances with Iran in condemnation of the Arab alliance's aggression against the Yemenis. Now and after over two years of the war, Saudi Arabia and allies are resorting to the Russian help as they have fallen into despair amid their costly campaign yielding no palpable outcomes. The request from Moscow is now apparently demanding for help to move out of the Yemeni quagmire, though Moscow does not appear to have solutions other than pressing Riyadh to cease its military operations across Yemen for an exit from the crisis.

It is not only Yemen where the kingdom has met its failure. In Syria, too, the developments clearly run counter to the Saudi interests and goals. In the present conditions, the Syrian government, backed by Iran, Russia, and Lebanese Hezbollah is in far better conditions than in the initial years of the conflict. Unlike in 2014 that vast swaths of Syria were seized by ISIS, now the terrorist group holds less than 10 percent of the Syrian territories. Other terrorist groups, initially source of Saudi optimism to see the Syrian President Basher al-Assad overthrown, are now highly fragile militarily and close to their obliteration. These Syrian circumstances signal fall of the Saudi power to play a role in the conflict, pushing the Saudis to rush to the closeness to Moscow in a bid to garner influence in Syria’s future.

Saudi Arabia and Russia stood on the opposite sides of the Syrian crisis and now visit of the highest Saudi official to Moscow might indicate that the kingdom is poised to accede to the Russian demands in Syria. Having in mind that maintaining the rule of President Assad is the paramount objective of Russia, can it be understood that Saudi Arabia has accepted stay of the central Syrian government in power? 

Well, Saudi Arabia has no other option especially that the Syrian president has obtained a reliable level of political stability. Saudi leaders are presently devoid of options empowering them to challenge Assad's stay in power. Their ally Trump is increasingly shifting attention to support of the Kurdish militants rather than Arab allies of Riyadh in Syria. Some European powers like France now talk about the need to prioritize fighting ISIS to struggling to oust the Syrian leader. With regard to these events, Riyadh looks more prepared than ever to agree to the Syrian government stay and coordinate with Moscow to obtain some of its goals in Syria. The softening of stance on Syria was publicized by the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir who during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last month voiced advocacy to the Syrian de-escalation zones. He further said: “Saudi Arabia and Russia both support a united Syria.”

But the fact is that only accepting continuation of the Assad leadership is not the sole reason justifying the monarch’s Russia trip. Raising an argument about what he called Iranian meddling in regional affairs, Salman urged Iran to stop intervention. So drawing gaps between Tehran and Moscow, two strategic allies, by persuading Russia to put strains on Iran is another important trip goal.

But the Saudis are far way from achieving such a goal. The same anti-Iranian goals were already sought by Israeli regime. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, travelled to Russia in late August and piled up accusations against Tehran in meeting with Russian leaders. To Netanyahu's dismay, Kremlin rejected those charges against the Islamic Republic.

For the Russians, Iran is a reliable ally not only in Syria but also in many fields. For Tehran and Moscow, previous alignment in various regional cases like Afghanistan, Iraq, and even the Central Asia bears a valuable and durable pattern of joint work. Unlike the West and even China, Iran not only presents no rival to Russia in the Central Asia but also makes a trustable partner eying security, political, and economic consistency rather than elimination. The two countries' last year joint industrial exhibition, dubbed “Expo-Russia Armenia plus Iran” was indicative of Tehran-Moscow interest in developing partnership.

On the other side, the Russians are well aware of the fact that closeness to Saudi Arabia will facilitate promotion of fundamentalism in the Russian territories and in neighboring regions under the cover of cultural links, a policy pursued by the Saudis for years in other countries. This will make Moscow take very conservative steps towards interaction with the kingdom. The Russian officials are concerned abot radical groups' moves in the Central Asia as the country has already witnessed their attacks against the Russian interests in the region.

Therefore, the Saudi Salman’s visit must be seen as a step to establish short-term, occasional ties with Moscow mainly motivated by Riyadh need to the Russian help, rather than deep and long-term relationship. With the Saudi foreign policy being constantly pro-Western, the two countries' relations are far from enhancement to decisively strategic levels. 

