Afghanistan Protestors Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

  Sunday 8 October 2017
Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Over 100 European ISIS terrorists will be prosecuted in Iraq, with most facing the death penalty, the country’s ambassador to Belgium has said.

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered Libya says the bodies of 20 Egyptian Copts beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in 2015 have been recovered.

Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria Dozens of ISIS terrorists, among them commanders and foreign fighters, were killed in a series of Russian airstrikes in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Bangladeshis Ready to Forge Meals to Support Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar: PM Bangladeshis will go without food to help Rohingya Muslims fleeing genocide in Myanmar, the country’s prime minister has said.

Two Soldiers Killed as Saudi Forces Thwart Attack near King’s Palace in Jeddah Two soldiers were killed in a shootout as the Saudi Arabian security forces prevented an alleged terrorist attack near the royal Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

North Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts North Korea has called for a nationwide struggle against the US and its “gangster-like moves for domination and aggression.”

67% Disapprove Donald Trump’s Presidency: Poll Most Americans believe that the US is heading in the wrong direction and disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance, according to a new poll.

Amnesty Censures UN for Downplaying Saudi Killing of Yemeni Children Amnesty International has lambasted the United Nations for downplaying the brutal killing of Yemeni children by the Saudi-led coalition .

FBI Foiled ISIS’ Terror Attack in New York: Officials New York City officials revealed on Friday that US security forces have foiled last year a plot to attack the city’s Times Square and the subway system.

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan Turkey is conducting a “serious” operation in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, President Erdogan announced on Saturday.

Doctors Assisted Some 2,000 Patients Commit Suicide in Canada: Report Canadian physicians have helped near 2,000 patients to commit suicide since euthanasia became legal in the country.

Iran Insists Missile Program Non-Negotiable The Islamic Republic of Iran has reiterated that its missile program is for defensive purposes and is not open to any negotiations.

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400 The US State Department has approved the possible sale of a THAAD anti-missile defense system to Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $15 billion.

UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses The UAE has been spending millions to cover-up human rights violations by Egypt’s oppressive regime, leaked emails show.

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was badly embarrassed upon arrival in Russia when his golden escalator malfunctioned.

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile US warships and a nuclear-powered submarine are on their way to the Korean Peninsula to prepare for a potential war with North Korea.

Rohingyas Trapped in Myanmar Starving to Death Rohingya Muslims trapped inside Myanmar are dying of hunger while many are in need of medical care in northern Rakhine State.

Saudi-Led Alliance Blacklisted for Killing Yemeni Children The UN has added a Saudi-led military coalition to a blacklist of child rights violators for killing and injuring of hundreds of children in war-torn Yemen.

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD - Russia says an area around the US Al-Tanf base near the Syrian-Jordanian border is used by ISIS terrorists to attack Syrian troops and civilians.

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum Syrian President has expressed his absolute rejection of any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq or regional countries.

Amnesty Censures UN for Downplaying Saudi Killing of Yemeni Children

67% Disapprove Donald Trump’s Presidency: Poll

Afghanistan Protestors Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

Survivors of Indian Army’s ’Mass Rape’ in Kashmir Fight for Justice

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan

FBI Foiled ISIS’ Terror Attack in New York: Officials

What’s Behind Barzani’s New Leadership Council?

Two Soldiers Killed as Saudi Forces Thwart Attack near King’s Palace in Jeddah

Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered

Bangladeshis Ready to Forge Meals to Support Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar: PM

North Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

ISIS Claim US Deadliest Mass Shooting; At Least 58 Killed over 500 Injured

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising

Iraqi Forces Advance Towards Hawija, Seize Air Base from ISIS

Israeli Regime’s Netanyahu Pushing Region to War: Hezbollah Chief

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Outlook of Syrian Kurds’ Future

Two children Killed as India, Pakistan Troops Exchange Fire in Disputed Kashmir

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

Turkey Confirms Buying Russia’s S-400 Missile System in Setback to NATO

Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

Russia-Belarus War-Games Continue as US Tanks Arrive in Poland

African States Cancel Summit with Israeli Regime

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Saudi Coalition Covering-Up Unlawful Airstrikes in Yemen: HRW

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Syria Says De-Escalation Zone Pacts Don’t Legitimize Turkish Presence

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

HRW Urges Returning Saudi Coalition to List of Shame over War Crimes in Yemen

US Evacuates over 20 ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor: Report

Over 100 Zionist Settlers Raid, Desecrate Al Aqsa Mosque

Erdogan Defends Turkey’s S-400 Missile Deal with Russia, NATO Concerned

Syria Slams Countries Supporting Israel in Developing Nuclear Weapons

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

alwaght.com
Afghanistan Protestors Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

Sunday 8 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Afghanistan Protestors Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation
Alwaght- Protesters took to the streets of the Afghan capital, Kabul demanding an end to the “American occupation” as the country marks 16 years since the beginning of the US and NATO invasion.

Hundreds took to the streets, shouting anti-American and anti-NATO slogans. Protesters carried banners in both English and local languages, reading “Yankees go home.”

US troops invaded Afghanistan on October 7, 2011 with the aim of fighting terrorism, following the 9/11 attacks and the promise of vengeance aimed at the Taliban, hosts of al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden. The 16-year stay in the country became the longest war in US history, in which over 2,400 American troops have been killed, according to official figures.

However, according to the UN, it’s the Afghan civilians who have been paying the highest price for the conflict, during which thousands have died. The civilian death toll has reached record numbers this year, with 1,662 killed in the first half of 2017 alone, according to UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

UNAMA also noted an increase in civilian casualties, especially among women and children, from US and Afghan airstrikes, saying that it documented 95 civilian deaths and 137 injuries in such operations.

During his visit to Kabul in September, US Defense Secretary James Mattis announced a boost of almost 4,000 more troops to the American military contingent, which would bring the total number of NATO troop in Afghanistan to over 17,000.

No end in sight

The longest war in modern US history approaches its 16th anniversary Saturday, and so far there is no end in sight. The Pentagon recently disclosed that the actual number of US troops currently in Afghanistan is 11,000—significantly higher than previously acknowledged. The announcement came just days after President Donald Trump announced an open-ended escalation of the war.

Trump eyeing plunder of Afghan minerals

Recent reports suggest that, Trump is eyeing Afghanistan’s mineral wealth to help pay for a 16-year war.

Afghanistan has natural resources estimated to have a potential value of over $3 trillion and many analysts believe that this is the major reason for continued presence of US-led occupation troops in the country. Plundering Afghanistan’s natural wealth has always been a priority number one of Western countries led by the US

As well as deposits of gold, silver and platinum, Afghanistan has significant quantities of iron ore, uranium, zinc, tantalum, bauxite, coal, natural gas and significant copper.

Afghanistan also has  deposits of the raw material used in phone and electric car batteries.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, say that Trump argued at a White House meeting with advisors in July that the US should demand a share of Afghanistan’s mineral wealth in exchange for its assistance to the Kabul government.

Taliban not tired

The Taliban militants are meanwhile saying that the group is not tired of war as the US-led invasion that toppled the regime of the group has entered to its seventeenth year.

The group in a statement claimed that they represent the Afghan nation and call on the American forces to withdraw.

The group has not mentioned anything regarding the repeated calls by the government and international community to participate in peace talks.

Increased Narcotics Production, US, NATO legacy in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the estimated opium production in Afghanistan has increased nearly 25 times since 2001, reaching 4,800 tons last year, according to UN estimates.

Afghanistan produces over 70 percent of the global supply of heroin and heroin represents a sizeable fraction of the global narcotics market, estimated by the UN to be of the order of $400-500 billion.

Some pundits believe the US, through the CIA, is instrumental in supporting this highly profitable multibillion dollar trade, third in commodity value after oil and the arms trade.

Afghanistan NATO US Taliban 9/11.Al Qaeda Narcotics Mineral Trump

