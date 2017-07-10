Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Alwaght- Over 100 European ISIS terrorists will be prosecuted in Iraq, with most facing the death penalty, the country’s ambassador to Belgium has said.

Jawad al-Chlaihawi said Belgians were among those detained, along with terrorists from Russia, Chechnya and Central Asia.

Fighters from around the world joined ISIS’s call to arms when the group established its so-called caliphate across Iraq and Syria in 2014.

Chlaihawi told Belgium’s RTPF there were around 1,400 family members of foreign terrorists of suspected ISIS members, including children, being held near Mosul.

Many are reportedly from Turkey, and former Soviet countries in Central Asia, but there are also believed to be some French and Germans among them.

Chlaihawi told the broadcaster that Iraq was working with European governments to determine what should happen to them, but some did not want to receive them.

The fight against Isis is believed to be entering its closing stages in both Iraq and Syria.

Between 27,000 and 31,000 people are believed to have traveled to Syria and Iraq to join the ISIS and other violent extremist groups in the region, according to data provided by the Soufan Group.

There are approximately 6,000 terrorists from Europe - with the most being from France, Germany and the UK.