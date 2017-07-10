Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered

Alwaght- Libya says the bodies of 20 Egyptian Copts beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in 2015 have been recovered.

In a report, Libyan Al-Ahrar TV channel said Sadiq Al-Sour, the head of investigations for the Libyan attorney general’s office, said Friday the bodies were recovered 6 October, adding that they were found handcuffed and in orange jumpsuits, a known signature of ISIS execution videos.

The statements from the Libyan prosecution office come nearly a week after Libya announced they arrested a key terrorist reportedly involved in the beheadings, which took place behind a hotel in the coastal city of Sirte in 2015.

The arrested terrorists, who “watched and oversaw the incident,” gave authorities details about the killings, while providing information about the whereabouts of the bodies.

In February 2015, a graphic video was posted online showing ISIS terrorists on a Libyan beach beheading 20 Egyptian Christians and vowing to fight those they described as “crusaders."

Another victim, reportedly from Ghana, was killed along with the 20 Egyptian Copts.

Less than 24 hours after the release of the video, Egypt launched airstrikes on ISIS hideouts in the Libyan cities of Derna and Sirte in coordination with the Libyan army.

ISIS was ousted out of Sirte last year thus losing a city which was one of its major strongholds in Libya. The Takfiri terrorist group continues to have a presence in the North African state with many ISIS fighters fleeing a string of defeats in Syria and Iraq reportedly relocating to the country.