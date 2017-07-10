Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria

Alwaght- Dozens of ISIS terrorists, among them commanders and foreign fighters, were killed in a series of Russian airstrikes in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“During the last day, [a] Russian Air Force task force in Syria [targeted] ISIS reinforcements of foreign fighters coming from Iraq to the vicinity of the town of Abu Kamal near [the] Iraq-Syria border,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

As all terrorist targets, including command outposts, manpower and armored vehicles, were identified and confirmed within a week, a series of airstrikes followed, it added.

“An airstrike near Abu Kamal destroyed ISIS’ outpost, killing some 40 militants from Tajikistan and Iraq, as well as 7 SUVs with DShK and ZU-23-2 machine guns mounted on them,” the statement said.

A separate strike near the city of Mayadin killed up to 80 terrorists, among them nine fighters from the northern Caucasus, and destroyed a command center, 18 SUVs, and three ammunition depots.

Also, Russian jets bombed “a group of 60 foreign fighters, nationals of [former Soviet republics], Tunisia and Egypt,” the statement said, adding that 12 SUVs carrying heavy weapons were destroyed in the airstrike.

The defense ministry also confirmed that a previous strike near Abu Kamal killed influential ISIS field commanders, said to be “natives of Northern Caucasus.”

Meanwhile, the Syrian army, in cooperation with its allies, took control over new areas in al-Mayadin city and Hatla village in Deir Ez-Zor province.

Local sources stated that fierce clashes erupted between army units and ISIS terrorists in al-Mayadin city in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor.