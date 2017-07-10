Two Soldiers Killed as Saudi Forces Thwart Attack near King’s Palace in Jeddah

Alwaght- Two soldiers were killed in a shootout as the Saudi Arabian security forces prevented an alleged terrorist attack near the royal Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, social media reports claimed on Saturday.

Several Twitter accounts posted photos which, they said, were made at the site of the incident near the Al Salam Palace. There has so far been no confirmation of the attack from Saudi authorities. Sources say an attacker was killed in the ensuing shootout with security forces.

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy in Saudi Arabia warned US citizens to exercise caution in the area around the king's palace in Jeddah on Saturday following reports of the attack.

"Due to the possibility of ongoing police activity, American citizens are advised to exercise caution when travelling through the area," the embassy warned.

The palace is located next to the King Abdulaziz Road and Andalus Road on the waterfront of the city.

In June 2016, a suicide bomber blew himself up near the US Consulate in Jeddah, injuring two guards.

Saturday's shooting happened while King Salman was still in Russia for a four-day state visit which started on Wednesday.

A few days ago, Saudi forces raided hideouts of a "terror" cell reportedly linked to ISIS, killing two people and arresting five, according to the national security agency.

Activists say authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested at least 40 people—including clerics, scholars, and political commentators—in the past weeks. Saudi security sources say those arrested were in the early stages of planning a coup against the monarchy.