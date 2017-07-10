N. Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 8 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Over 100 European ISIS terrorists will be prosecuted in Iraq, with most facing the death penalty, the country’s ambassador to Belgium has said.

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered Libya says the bodies of 20 Egyptian Copts beheaded by the ISIS terrorist group in 2015 have been recovered.

Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria Dozens of ISIS terrorists, among them commanders and foreign fighters, were killed in a series of Russian airstrikes in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Bangladeshis Ready to Forge Meals to Support Rohingyas Fleeing Myanmar: PM Bangladeshis will go without food to help Rohingya Muslims fleeing genocide in Myanmar, the country’s prime minister has said.

Two Soldiers Killed as Saudi Forces Thwart Attack near King’s Palace in Jeddah Two soldiers were killed in a shootout as the Saudi Arabian security forces prevented an alleged terrorist attack near the royal Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.

N. Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts North Korea has called for a nationwide struggle against the US and its “gangster-like moves for domination and aggression.”

67% Disapprove Donald Trump’s Presidency: Poll Most Americans believe that the US is heading in the wrong direction and disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance, according to a new poll.

Amnesty Censures UN for Downplaying Saudi Killing of Yemeni Children Amnesty International has lambasted the United Nations for downplaying the brutal killing of Yemeni children by the Saudi-led coalition .

FBI Foiled ISIS’ Terror Attack in New York: Officials New York City officials revealed on Friday that US security forces have foiled last year a plot to attack the city’s Times Square and the subway system.

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan Turkey is conducting a “serious” operation in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, President Erdogan announced on Saturday.

Doctors Assisted Some 2,000 Patients Commit Suicide in Canada: Report Canadian physicians have helped near 2,000 patients to commit suicide since euthanasia became legal in the country.

Iran Insists Missile Program Non-Negotiable The Islamic Republic of Iran has reiterated that its missile program is for defensive purposes and is not open to any negotiations.

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400 The US State Department has approved the possible sale of a THAAD anti-missile defense system to Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $15 billion.

UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses The UAE has been spending millions to cover-up human rights violations by Egypt’s oppressive regime, leaked emails show.

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was badly embarrassed upon arrival in Russia when his golden escalator malfunctioned.

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile US warships and a nuclear-powered submarine are on their way to the Korean Peninsula to prepare for a potential war with North Korea.

Rohingyas Trapped in Myanmar Starving to Death Rohingya Muslims trapped inside Myanmar are dying of hunger while many are in need of medical care in northern Rakhine State.

Saudi-Led Alliance Blacklisted for Killing Yemeni Children The UN has added a Saudi-led military coalition to a blacklist of child rights violators for killing and injuring of hundreds of children in war-torn Yemen.

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD - Russia says an area around the US Al-Tanf base near the Syrian-Jordanian border is used by ISIS terrorists to attack Syrian troops and civilians.

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum Syrian President has expressed his absolute rejection of any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq or regional countries.

FBI Foiled ISIS’ Terror Attack in New York: Officials

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan

Survivors of Indian Army’s ’Mass Rape’ in Kashmir Fight for Justice

Over 100 European ISIS Terrorists Face Death Penalty in Iraq

Afghanistan Protesters Decry 16 Years of US-Led Occupation

Bodies of Egyptian Christian Killed by ISIS in Libya Recovered

Russian Warplanes Kill ISIS Commanders, Dozens of Terrorists Inside Syria

Bangladeshis Ready to Forge Meals to Support Rohingyas Fleeing Myanmar: PM

What’s Behind Barzani’s New Leadership Council?

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

15 Killed in Terror Attack on Damascus Police Department, Syria

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban Office in Qatar

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017

Iraq’s Former President Jalal Talabani Dies, Aged 84

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

ISIS Claim US Deadliest Mass Shooting; At Least 58 Killed over 500 Injured

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

India Says Air Force Capable of War with China

UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

African States Cancel Summit with Israeli Regime

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

Erdogan Defends Turkey’s S-400 Missile Deal with Russia, NATO Concerned

Turkey Confirms Buying Russia’s S-400 Missile System in Setback to NATO

UN Rights Chief Urges Probe of Saudi-Led War on Yemen

Russia-Belarus War-Games Continue as US Tanks Arrive in Poland

Merkel Says Iran Deal a Model for solving North Korea Issue

HRW Urges Returning Saudi Coalition to List of Shame over War Crimes in Yemen

Was Saudi Arabia Involved in 9/11 Attacks?

Turkey Arrests 25 Suspected ISIS Terrorists in Istanbul Swoop

ISIS Terror Attack Kills 84 in Iraq, 10 Iranians among Victims

US Involved in Attack on Syrian Forces Fighting Terrorists: Russian MoD

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
N. Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts

Saturday 7 October 2017

Saturday 7 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
N. Korea Issues Nationwide Struggle Call against US Domination Attempts

Tanks on parade in Pyongyang, October 2015

North Korea has called for a nationwide struggle against the US and its “gangster-like moves for domination and aggression.”
Alwaght- North Korea has called for a nationwide struggle against the US and its “gangster-like moves for domination and aggression.”

"The US gangster-like moves for domination, subjugation, aggression and war are getting evermore reckless and dangerous in the wake of the frenzy of war thirsty [US President Donald] Trump who spat out the remarks of ‘total destruction of North Korea’ without hesitation,” a spokesman for the National Peace Committee of [North] Korea said, as cited by state-run KCNA agency.

"The pro-US traitors and confrontation maniacs in South Korea are fanning up such war hysteria of the US,” the statement added.

The statement comes as a US warship approaches the Korean Peninsula for drills with South Korea.

Pyongyang also slammed the 64-year-old “mutual defense treaty” between the US and South Korea. The treaty, signed in 1953, allows Washington to station military forces in South Korea.

On Friday, the USS Ronald Reagan, with nearly 80 aircraft on board, was in the South China Sea on its way to the shores of South Korea. The military exercises will likely be held around October 20, South Korean Yonhap News agency reported

The US and South Korea will reportedly conduct joint drills to detect, track, and intercept ballistic missiles, in addition to anti-submarine warfare training.

Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been repeatedly exchanging threats recently. On one occasion, Trump said the US would “totally destroy” the North if attacked, and Kim, who he often refers to as ‘Little Rocket Man,’ “won’t be around much longer!” Pyongyang responded in kind, threatening to reduce the US to “ashes and darkness.”

The current tensions on the Korean Peninsula started following increased provocations by the US which includes military drills and deployment of warships and submarines in the region.

Pyongyang insists that developing its military defenses including nuclear weapons is important to counter incessant provocations by the US including a possible nuclear aggression.

 

