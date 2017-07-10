67% Disapprove Donald Trump’s Presidency: Poll

Alwaght- Most Americans believe that the US is heading in the wrong direction and disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance, according to a new poll.

Overall, 67 percent of Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president, including about one-third of Republicans indicating his popularity has plumbed new depths.

Only 24 percent of Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction, a 10-point drop since June, according to the survey by The Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The rise in pessimism about the country's path is particularly evident among members of Trump’s own political party. In June, 60 percent of Republicans said the US was headed in the right direction; now it is only 44 percent.

The broader picture for Trump is grim as well. More than 60 percent of Americans disapprove of how he is handling race relations, foreign policy and immigration, among other issues. Nearly 70 percent say the president is not level-headed, and majorities say he is not honest or a strong leader.

Voters also had a low opinion of Trump’s response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico, it was reported this week.

Again only 32 per cent approved of the way he was handling the disaster, AP-NORC found, though 48 per cent had backed his response to earlier hurricane damage in Texas and Florida.

The poll was conducted between September 28 and October 2 and was of 1,150 adults.