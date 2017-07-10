FBI Foiled ISIS’ Terror Attack in New York: Officials

Alwaght- New York City officials revealed on Friday that US security forces have foiled last year a plot to attack the city's Times Square and the subway system.

FBI, with the help of an undercover agent - posing as an ISIS terror group supporter - prevented last year three terrorists from creating "the next 9/11".

One man in the US and two others in Pakistan and the Philippines are under arrest and face charges of plotting the attacks which they hoped to carry out in the name of the ISIS group.

Police on Friday announced charges against Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, 19, a Canadian citizen detained in New York; Talha Haroon, also 19, a US citizen based in Pakistan and Russell Salic, 37, from the Philippines.

El Bahnasawy was arrested in May 2016 and pleaded guilty last October to seven terror-related charges. He is awaiting his sentence.

Haroon was arrested in Pakistan in September 2016, while Salic was arrested in the Philippines the following April. Both men are due to be extradited to the US.

"The planned attacks included detonating bombs in Times Square and the New York City subway system and shooting civilians at specific concert venues," a Department of Justice statement said.

Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, allegedly sent the undercover FBI agent an image of Times Square, saying that "we seriously need a car bomb" to attack it. He allegedly wanted to "create the next 9/11"

Talha Haroon have told the agent that the subway would be a "perfect" target, and that suicide vests could be detonated after their ammunition was used up

Russell Salic is accused of sending "approximately $423" to finance the attacks with the promise to supply more cash