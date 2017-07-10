Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan

Alwaght- Turkey is conducting a “serious” operation in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, President Erdogan announced on Saturday.

Addressing Turkish ruling party's conference in Afyonkarahisar province in western Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Described the operation as a “new step” to establish security in Idlib.

“Today there’s a serious operation in Idlib and it will continue, because we have to extend a hand to our brothers in Idlib and to our brothers who arrived in Idlib,” Erdogan said.

Idlib and surrounding areas are among the largest bastions for militant and terrorist groups fighting Syrian government.

Responding to journalists’ questions after the televised speech, Erdogan said Turkish soldiers were not yet in Idlib and the military was supporting opposition Free Syrian Army forces from within Turkey’s borders.

However, local media reported on Friday that The Turkish Army and Terrorists of of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), formerly known as al-Nusra Front, clashed near the Syrian-Turkish border after Turkey's troops attempted to cross into the Idlib province.

Al Masdar news cited opposition activists as saying that the Turkish Army and al-Qaeda linked terrorists of HTS group clashed at the small town of Hadad, where the terrorists decided to hold their ground against the better equipped forces from Ankara.