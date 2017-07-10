Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Turkey is conducting a “serious” operation in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, President Erdogan announced on Saturday.

Doctors Assisted Some 2,000 Patients Commit Suicide in Canada: Report Canadian physicians have helped near 2,000 patients to commit suicide since euthanasia became legal in the country.

Iran Insists Missile Program Non-Negotiable The Islamic Republic of Iran has reiterated that its missile program is for defensive purposes and is not open to any negotiations.

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400 The US State Department has approved the possible sale of a THAAD anti-missile defense system to Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $15 billion.

UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses The UAE has been spending millions to cover-up human rights violations by Egypt’s oppressive regime, leaked emails show.

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was badly embarrassed upon arrival in Russia when his golden escalator malfunctioned.

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile US warships and a nuclear-powered submarine are on their way to the Korean Peninsula to prepare for a potential war with North Korea.

Rohingyas Trapped in Myanmar Starving to Death Rohingya Muslims trapped inside Myanmar are dying of hunger while many are in need of medical care in northern Rakhine State.

Saudi-Led Alliance Blacklisted for Killing Yemeni Children The UN has added a Saudi-led military coalition to a blacklist of child rights violators for killing and injuring of hundreds of children in war-torn Yemen.

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD - Russia says an area around the US Al-Tanf base near the Syrian-Jordanian border is used by ISIS terrorists to attack Syrian troops and civilians.

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum Syrian President has expressed his absolute rejection of any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq or regional countries.

India Says Air Force Capable of War with China The Indian Air Force says it is ready for a two-front war with China, the country’s Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa has said.

US Strategy Aims to Prolong Afghan War: Ex-President Karzai Former Afghan President Karzai has once again censure the US’ new strategy toward his country, saying it carries a “message of war and bloodshed” in the region.

Terrorists Ejected from 90% of Syrian Territory: Report Around 90 percent of Syria has been liberated from terrorist groups, according to Andrey Novikov, the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center has said..

Iraq Not Pursuing Armed Confrontation with Kurds: Premier Iraq’s prime minister says his country is not pursuing an armed clash with Kurdish Iraqi authorities after the region’s controversial secession referendum.

3 US Commandos Killed in Niger Ambush Three US Army special operations commandos were killed Wednesday and two others were wounded when they came under fire in southwest Niger.

Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have retaken the town of Hawija and the surrounding area from ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, the country’s military said in a statement.

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russia has accused the United States of supporting and strengthening terrorists in Syria thus complicating their total defeat.

ISIS Remnants Aim to Create Global Terror Network SIS Takfiri terrorist group remnants are planning to form a new terrorist network after its imminent defeat in Iraq and Syria, Russia’s Security Service warns.

Iran, Turkey Discuss Major Regional Issues, Including Kurdistan Referendum - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Wednesday where they conferred on major regional issues.

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile

What’s Behind Barzani’s New Leadership Council?

Doctors Assisted Some 2,000 Patients Commit Suicide in Canada: Report

Turkey Launches Operation in Northwestern Syria: President Erdogan

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada

Venezuela Dumps Dollar, Opts for Chinese Yuan in Oil Trade

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises

ISIS Remnants Aim to Create Global Terror Network

Russian President Warns over Possible Attack on North Korea

How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites?

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Erdogan Defends Turkey’s S-400 Missile Deal with Russia, NATO Concerned

Amnesty Slams US, UK Support for Repressive Bahraini Regime

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

African States Cancel Summit with Israeli Regime

Turkey Confirms Buying Russia’s S-400 Missile System in Setback to NATO

ISIS Terror Attack Kills 84 in Iraq, 10 Iranians among Victims

Merkel Says Iran Deal a Model for solving North Korea Issue

Was Saudi Arabia Involved in 9/11 Attacks?

HRW Urges Returning Saudi Coalition to List of Shame over War Crimes in Yemen

UN Slams Israel for 5 Decades of Occupation, Discrimination, Demolishing

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

US Evacuates over 20 ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor: Report

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

Turkey Arrests 25 Suspected ISIS Terrorists in Istanbul Swoop

Doctors Assisted Some 2,000 Patients Commit Suicide in Canada: Report

Doctors Assisted Some 2,000 Patients Commit Suicide in Canada: Report
Alwaght- Canadian physicians have helped near 2,000 patients to commit suicide since euthanasia became legal in the country in 2016.

According to a report released by Health Canada, popularity of medically assisted dying among terminally ill Canadians has meaningfully increased with the number of such deaths rising to almost 1 percent of all deaths over the 12 months.

The report released on Friday revealed that a total of 1,982 people resorted to the controversial practice since June 2016, when it became enshrined in a federal law. The figures included 803 people in the first six months, and 1,179 in the second.

This constitutes an almost 47 percent increase, with 0.9 percent of all deaths in Canada from January to June being assisted suicides.

Cancer was found to be the leading medical condition prompting patients to seek an assisted death, which amounts to some 63 percent of all cases.

Neuro-degenerative disorders, respiratory and circulatory system failures were also among the top reasons prompting sufferers to choose euthanasia.

People of all ages resorted to assisted suicide, the entire range being 18 to 91 years old and the most common ages falling between 56 and 64.

At the time the law permitting assisted suicide was passed by Canadian lawmakers, it came under fire for being too restrictive, with critics arguing that it “will trap patients in intolerable suffering.”

The so-called Bill C-14 allows doctor-assisted suicide to be performed exclusively on adults suffering from an "incurable'' disease or disability, when a person’s health is "in an advanced stage of irreversible decline” and where “natural death is reasonably foreseeable.” These strict criteria mean that a person who has applied for a procedure has to wait for a medical institution to review the case and rule if all conditions are met.

Apart from Canada, euthanasia is legal in Netherlands, Belgium, Colombia and Luxembourg.

 

