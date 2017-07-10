What’s Behind Barzani’s New Leadership Council?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 7 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

News

Iran Insists Missile Program Non-Negotiable

Iran Insists Missile Program Non-Negotiable

The Islamic Republic of Iran has reiterated that its missile program is for defensive purposes and is not open to any negotiations.

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400 The US State Department has approved the possible sale of a THAAD anti-missile defense system to Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $15 billion.

UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses The UAE has been spending millions to cover-up human rights violations by Egypt’s oppressive regime, leaked emails show.

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was badly embarrassed upon arrival in Russia when his golden escalator malfunctioned.

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile US warships and a nuclear-powered submarine are on their way to the Korean Peninsula to prepare for a potential war with North Korea.

Rohingyas Trapped in Myanmar Starving to Death Rohingya Muslims trapped inside Myanmar are dying of hunger while many are in need of medical care in northern Rakhine State.

Saudi-Led Alliance Blacklisted for Killing Yemeni Children The UN has added a Saudi-led military coalition to a blacklist of child rights violators for killing and injuring of hundreds of children in war-torn Yemen.

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD - Russia says an area around the US Al-Tanf base near the Syrian-Jordanian border is used by ISIS terrorists to attack Syrian troops and civilians.

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum Syrian President has expressed his absolute rejection of any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq or regional countries.

India Says Air Force Capable of War with China The Indian Air Force says it is ready for a two-front war with China, the country’s Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa has said.

US Strategy Aims to Prolong Afghan War: Ex-President Karzai Former Afghan President Karzai has once again censure the US’ new strategy toward his country, saying it carries a “message of war and bloodshed” in the region.

Terrorists Ejected from 90% of Syrian Territory: Report Around 90 percent of Syria has been liberated from terrorist groups, according to Andrey Novikov, the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center has said..

Iraq Not Pursuing Armed Confrontation with Kurds: Premier Iraq’s prime minister says his country is not pursuing an armed clash with Kurdish Iraqi authorities after the region’s controversial secession referendum.

3 US Commandos Killed in Niger Ambush Three US Army special operations commandos were killed Wednesday and two others were wounded when they came under fire in southwest Niger.

Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have retaken the town of Hawija and the surrounding area from ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, the country’s military said in a statement.

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russia has accused the United States of supporting and strengthening terrorists in Syria thus complicating their total defeat.

ISIS Remnants Aim to Create Global Terror Network SIS Takfiri terrorist group remnants are planning to form a new terrorist network after its imminent defeat in Iraq and Syria, Russia’s Security Service warns.

Iran, Turkey Discuss Major Regional Issues, Including Kurdistan Referendum - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Wednesday where they conferred on major regional issues.

Muslims Urged to Converge at Aqsa Mosque to Confront Incursion by Zionists Palestinians and Muslims have been urged to frequently converge at al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) starting from Thursday

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada Saudi warplanes launched a raid, on Wednesday, targeting civilian’s houses in Saada province killing at least 12 people.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iranophobic Allegations in Service of Saudis’ Regional Interventionism

Iran Insists Missile Program Non-Negotiable

Saudis to Buy US THAAD Missiles after Signing Deal for Russia’s S-400

What’s Behind Barzani’s New Leadership Council?

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas

15 Killed in Terror Attack on Damascus Police Department, Syria

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal

Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah

Outlook of Syrian Kurds’ Future

Events that Led to Day of Ashura, Momentous Day in History of Islam

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a

Turkey Confirms Buying Russia’s S-400 Missile System in Setback to NATO

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

UN Rights Chief Urges Probe of Saudi-Led War on Yemen

Erdogan Defends Turkey’s S-400 Missile Deal with Russia, NATO Concerned

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

US Evacuates over 20 ISIS Commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor: Report

African States Cancel Summit with Israeli Regime

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

ISIS Terror Attack Kills 84 in Iraq, 10 Iranians among Victims

ISIS in Syria, Iraq to be Ousted in Two Months: Iran’s Quds Force Cmdr.

Was Saudi Arabia Involved in 9/11 Attacks?

Russia-Belarus War-Games Continue as US Tanks Arrive in Poland

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

Over 100 Zionist Settlers Raid, Desecrate Al Aqsa Mosque

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Analysis

What’s Behind Barzani’s New Leadership Council?

Saturday 7 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind Barzani’s New Leadership Council?

Related Content

What Drives Barzani’s Call for Independence Referendum?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- A week after the independence referendum, Iraq’s Kurdish region leaders founded “Political Leadership of Kurdistan-Iraq”, a leadership body replacing the High Referendum Council that undertook the preparation and organization of the controversial September 25 vote on breakaway from Iraq.

Announced on October 1, the body, according to the reports coming out of the autonomous Kurdish region, is comprised of leaders of the Kurdistan's regional political parties. The president of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Masoud Barzani, whose twice extended term in office expired in August, was named head of the new council.

Short after foundation of the PLK, various voices rose in opposition to the aims and motivations behind the Barzani move. Challenges to the body were opened by the Kurdish opposition party Gorran (Change) whose leaders in a statement asserted their strong objection to the arrangement, calling the measure a step towards dictatorship and debasement of the region’s democratic institutions.

Other parties also came on board to make a front against the council foundation. The Kurdistan Islamic Group (KIG) and a large portion of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) seriously came against the step taken by the KRG president.

Now there are some questions: What is the real end behind the post-referendum council? Can it succeed? 

Three major goals are seen as motivating the move:

Barzani stay in power

In 2013, Barzani’s presidency over the Kurdish regional government expired after two 5-year terms. At that time, the political parties of Kurdistan decided that the time was not proper to hold presidential election, allowing the region’s local parliament to extend his presidency for two years. The extended term also ended on August 20, 2015, triggering return of the presidential debate to the surface of the autonomous region's politics after two years of equilibrium.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), dominated by Barzani family and led by him, opposed holding presidential election in 2015 in the Kurdish region, citing the crisis mainly caused by the ISIS terrorist group and the need to confront it. Therefore, Barzani was illegally granted additional two years in office. His tenure was consolidated by a nominal extension ruling by the Kurdish Supreme Court.

The second extension is also expired now, with Barzani family and the KDP left empty-handed in terms of legal excuses for any debate to re-impose Masoud Barzani as the first man of the region. There is a notion that replacement of the Political Leadership of Kurdistan-Iraq with the High Referendum Council under the excuse of management of the post-vote Iraqi Kurdistan region developments is an effort meant to help Barzani maintain the power as a top man, though under a new title.

Marginalizing the political opponents

Another drive for the fresh council establishment is a goal to push to the sidelines the rivals and also the critics of the breakaway vote. According to the PLK mechanism, the leaders of the pro-referendum parties will be independently in charge of the regional management as well as future negotiations. This means that the rival parties like Gorran and PUK will be cut from the council’s power core in the future, and also it will operate independent of the prospective government and parliament. In fact, the leadership body is expected to rule the Kurdish region to uncertain time. This arrangement will allow Barzani remain power-holder and strong man of the region. Therefore, exclusion of the opponents is one of the key ends of the new body, revealing the mindset of Barzani orbit: Whoever is not with us will be excluded from the power and management.

Undermining region’s democratic institutions

The PLK is expected to circumvent the Kurdish region’s democratic mechanisms. In other words, if things go as they do now, in the future the government and parliament will not be able to supervise the Barzani-headed leadership body. In this case, the democratic system will be weakened and the region will be reduced to an advisory sultanate administered by a leader with an array of advisors who could be political parties' heads. The parliament, a body whose supervision could curb illegal actions of the PLK, appears to be the main victim of the democratic apparatuses impairment campaign.

With these aims in mind, can the council be successful and live on? Apparently, Barzani does not have easy work of proceeding with his plans due to the domestic opposition he should deal with. The antipathetic stance of Hero Ibrahim Ahmed, the widow of the late Iraqi president Jalal Talibani, especially caught attention. She in a statement last Monday rejected to support the leadership body, describing it a “big mistake” and comparing it to the Kurdish leadership council between 1987 and 1992, the years during which Kurdistan had neither government nor parliament. Her argument is that the new body will destroy all of the democratic achievements the region obtained during the past 26 years, and so it is a step back and that under the current circumstances its powers should not be approved.

The opposition appears to have left its impacts as some figures inside the PLK began seeking solution for the political stalemate. According to the speculations, the leadership council will be either dissolved or go under supervision of a stronger local parliament perhaps with rebranding. Parliamentary supervision will mean all actions of the PLK will be watched by the legislature and unapproved steps will be deemed illegal. This arrangement will certainly deal a blow to Barzani’s struggle for solidification of his power in a new position. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Political Leadership Council Barzani Kurdish Region Referendum

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman
Iraqi Forces` Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS
Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies
Thousands Attend Funeral Ceremony of Iranian Martyr Hojaji
Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman

Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman

Fleeing Myanmarese Army Genocide, Rohingya Face Malnutrition in Refugee Camps
Russian Security Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow
Spanish Police Brutally Beat People Participated Independence Poll in Catalonia
Police clash with Mapuche protesters in Chilean capital