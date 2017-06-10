Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 7 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

News

Iran Insists Missile Program Non-Negotiable

Iran Insists Missile Program Non-Negotiable

The Islamic Republic of Iran has reiterated that its missile program is for defensive purposes and is not open to any negotiations.

Saudis to Acquire US THAAD Missiles after Signing for Russia’s S-400 The US State Department has approved the possible sale of a THAAD anti-missile defense system to Saudi Arabia at an estimated cost of $15 billion.

UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses The UAE has been spending millions to cover-up human rights violations by Egypt’s oppressive regime, leaked emails show.

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit Saudi Arabia’s King Salman was badly embarrassed upon arrival in Russia when his golden escalator malfunctioned.

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile US warships and a nuclear-powered submarine are on their way to the Korean Peninsula to prepare for a potential war with North Korea.

Rohingyas Trapped in Myanmar Starving to Death Rohingya Muslims trapped inside Myanmar are dying of hunger while many are in need of medical care in northern Rakhine State.

Saudi-Led Alliance Blacklisted for Killing Yemeni Children The UN has added a Saudi-led military coalition to a blacklist of child rights violators for killing and injuring of hundreds of children in war-torn Yemen.

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD - Russia says an area around the US Al-Tanf base near the Syrian-Jordanian border is used by ISIS terrorists to attack Syrian troops and civilians.

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum Syrian President has expressed his absolute rejection of any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq or regional countries.

India Says Air Force Capable of War with China The Indian Air Force says it is ready for a two-front war with China, the country’s Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa has said.

US Strategy Aims to Prolong Afghan War: Ex-President Karzai Former Afghan President Karzai has once again censure the US’ new strategy toward his country, saying it carries a “message of war and bloodshed” in the region.

Terrorists Ejected from 90% of Syrian Territory: Report Around 90 percent of Syria has been liberated from terrorist groups, according to Andrey Novikov, the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center has said..

Iraq Not Pursuing Armed Confrontation with Kurds: Premier Iraq’s prime minister says his country is not pursuing an armed clash with Kurdish Iraqi authorities after the region’s controversial secession referendum.

3 US Commandos Killed in Niger Ambush Three US Army special operations commandos were killed Wednesday and two others were wounded when they came under fire in southwest Niger.

Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have retaken the town of Hawija and the surrounding area from ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, the country’s military said in a statement.

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russia has accused the United States of supporting and strengthening terrorists in Syria thus complicating their total defeat.

ISIS Remnants Aim to Create Global Terror Network SIS Takfiri terrorist group remnants are planning to form a new terrorist network after its imminent defeat in Iraq and Syria, Russia’s Security Service warns.

Iran, Turkey Discuss Major Regional Issues, Including Kurdistan Referendum - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Wednesday where they conferred on major regional issues.

Muslims Urged to Converge at Aqsa Mosque to Confront Incursion by Zionists Palestinians and Muslims have been urged to frequently converge at al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) starting from Thursday

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada Saudi warplanes launched a raid, on Wednesday, targeting civilian’s houses in Saada province killing at least 12 people.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi-Led Alliance Blacklisted for Killing Yemeni Children

Iranophobic Allegations in Service of Saudis’ Regional Interventionism

Rohingyas Trapped in Myanmar Starving to Death

Syrian Troops Attacked by ISIS from US Controlled Area: Russian MoD

Saudis to Acquire US THAAD Missiles after Signing for Russia’s S-400

US Warships Approaching Korean Peninsula, Pyongyang to Test Missile

UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses

Saudi King Salman’s Golden Escalator Malfunctions During Russia Visit

Iran Insists Missile Program Non-Negotiable

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

ISIS Claim US Deadliest Mass Shooting; At Least 58 Killed over 500 Injured

Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Israeli Regime’s Netanyahu Pushing Region to War: Hezbollah Chief

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising

Iraq Starts Flight Ban on Kurdish Region

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal

Turkey Opens Largest Overseas Military Base in Somalia

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

Erdogan Defends Turkey’s S-400 Missile Deal with Russia, NATO Concerned

African States Cancel Summit with Israeli Regime

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Turkey Confirms Buying Russia’s S-400 Missile System in Setback to NATO

HRW Urges Returning Saudi Coalition to List of Shame over War Crimes in Yemen

UN Rights Chief Urges Probe of Saudi-Led War on Yemen

ISIS Terror Attack Kills 84 in Iraq, 10 Iranians among Victims

Was Saudi Arabia Involved in 9/11 Attacks?

US Involved in Attack on Syrian Forces Fighting Terrorists: Russian MoD

US-Led Forces Kill Syrian Civilians Using Banned White Phosphorus Bombs

ISIS in Syria, Iraq to be Ousted in Two Months: Iran’s Quds Force Cmdr.

Russian, Syrian Forces Repel US-Backed Idlib Offensive, Kill Over 800 Terrorists

Qatar Blames ’Illegal’ Saudi Siege as Violation of Intl. Law

Britain to Deliver Eurofighter Jets to Qatar amid Regional Tensions

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses

Friday 6 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
UAE Spends Millions to Cover-Up Egypt’s Human Rights Abuses

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, right, receiving United Arab Emirates Prime Minister

The UAE has been spending millions to cover-up human rights violations by Egypt’s oppressive regime, leaked emails show.
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates has reportedly been spending millions to cover-up human rights violations by Egypt’s oppressive regime, leaked emails of, Yousef al-Otaiba, the UAE’s ambassador to Washington show.

Emails allegedly belonging to al-Otaiba, released on Wednesday in The Intercept, revealed that the UAE has been essentially covering the costs of a campaign to establish credibility for the regime of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

After al-Sisi’s power grab in 2013,Egypt enlisted the Glover Park Group, a top D.C. public relations and lobbying firm founded by former Clinton White House and Democratic Party officials, to be one of its public faces in the U.S. capital.

to correspondences dated to 2015, the UAE paid the firm $2.7 million out a total bill of $3 million for its lobbying on behalf of Egypt.

Other emails show al-Otaiba attempting to influence journalists critical of the Sisi regime.

“Labelling Sisi a harsh authoritarian dictator, without explaining the security threats that he’s up against, is simply an incomplete argument,” he told Politico‘s Michael Crowley after he wrote an article slamming Sisi’s crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood.

Sisi has led a brutal crackdown on political dissidents since he came into power in 2013 in a military coup that overthrew the country’s first freely elected President Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

As many as 60,000 political prisoners are languishing in jails after a clampdown on Morsi’s supporters.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have been chief backers of the military takeover, providing billions of dollars in support to Cairo.

The UAE has also joined Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain imposing an all-out blockade on neighboring Qatar which is among other things accused of backing Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Egypt al Sisi Yousef al-Otaiba UAE Muslim Brotherhood Qatar

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman
Iraqi Forces` Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS
Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies
Thousands Attend Funeral Ceremony of Iranian Martyr Hojaji
Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman

Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman

Fleeing Myanmarese Army Genocide, Rohingya Face Malnutrition in Refugee Camps
Russian Security Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow
Spanish Police Brutally Beat People Participated Independence Poll in Catalonia
Police clash with Mapuche protesters in Chilean capital