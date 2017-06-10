Iranophobic Allegations in Service of Saudis’ Regional Interventionism

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Syrian President has expressed his absolute rejection of any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq or regional countries.

India Says Air Force Capable of War with China The Indian Air Force says it is ready for a two-front war with China, the country’s Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa has said.

US Strategy Aims to Prolong Afghan War: Ex-President Karzai Former Afghan President Karzai has once again censure the US’ new strategy toward his country, saying it carries a “message of war and bloodshed” in the region.

Terrorists Ejected from 90% of Syrian Territory: Report Around 90 percent of Syria has been liberated from terrorist groups, according to Andrey Novikov, the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center has said..

Iraq Not Pursuing Armed Confrontation with Kurds: Premier Iraq’s prime minister says his country is not pursuing an armed clash with Kurdish Iraqi authorities after the region’s controversial secession referendum.

3 US Commandos Killed in Niger Ambush Three US Army special operations commandos were killed Wednesday and two others were wounded when they came under fire in southwest Niger.

Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have retaken the town of Hawija and the surrounding area from ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, the country’s military said in a statement.

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russia has accused the United States of supporting and strengthening terrorists in Syria thus complicating their total defeat.

ISIS Remnants Aim to Create Global Terror Network SIS Takfiri terrorist group remnants are planning to form a new terrorist network after its imminent defeat in Iraq and Syria, Russia’s Security Service warns.

Iran, Turkey Discuss Major Regional Issues, Including Kurdistan Referendum - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Wednesday where they conferred on major regional issues.

Muslims Urged to Converge at Aqsa Mosque to Confront Incursion by Zionists Palestinians and Muslims have been urged to frequently converge at al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) starting from Thursday

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada Saudi warplanes launched a raid, on Wednesday, targeting civilian’s houses in Saada province killing at least 12 people.

Russian President Warns over Possible Attack on North Korea Russian President has warned that a global military strike against North Korea would be possible, yet its outcome uncertain, as it is a “closed state.”

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium A Saudi-linked Wahhabi cleric is facing Belgium expulsion from Belgium after he was found preaching hatred and extremist ideology at the country’s biggest mosque.

Hamas Chief Hails New Palestinian Unity as Cabinet Meets in Gaza Head of Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyah, on Tuesday expressed his confidence in the success of the reconciliation initiative

French Parliament Passes Anti-Terrorism Law Restricting Civil Liberties The French parliament has approved a new anti-terrorist bill, criticized by human rights activists as restrictive of civil liberties.

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday said it would not be in Washington’s interest for President Donald Trump to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

Venezuela Dumps Dollar, Opts for Chinese Yuan in Oil Trade Venezuela has begun publishing the sale price of its crude oil in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars, as opposed to what is done in the global oil markets.

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises Qatari Emir Sheikh Al Thani has met Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Doha where they underscored the need for peaceful solutions to regional crises.

Iraq’s Former President Jalal Talabani Dies, Aged 84 Jalal Talabani, former Iraqi president and Kurdish politician, has died in Germany aged 84.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iranophobic Allegations in Service of Saudis’ Regional Interventionism

Iranophobic Allegations in Service of Saudis' Regional Interventionism

Alwaght- Following Iran’s Islamic Revolution of 1979 and thus death of Nixon's “Twin Pillars Policy” that designated Iran as its military and security pillar and Saudi Arabia as the political and economic one, Riyadh sought reducing Iran’s influence in favor of achieving regional dominance on the strength of support from the West amid Tehran’s special post-revolution conditions and its decline to abide by the Western policies in the region.  

Seeking the leadership of the region as well as the Muslim world, Saudi Arabia has consistently regarded Iran as the firm roadblock and a tough rival ahead of its struggle for the position. The kingdom is additionally highly worried about spread of the Iran’s Islamic Revolution doctrine including expansion of its religious democracy version across the region. The Saudi rulers find that jeopardizing to the political life of their apparently non-democratic and illegitimate rule.  

More developments pushed Riyadh leaders towards embarking on a more confrontational policy against Iran:  

1. Axis of Resistance wings, especially Lebanon’s Hezbollah, gain of power.  

2. Foundation of democratic Iraqi government in which the Shiites rose to center of power after Saddam’s fall. 

3. Yemen uprising that posed risk of rise of an independent democracy in the kingdom’s southern neighbor. 

4. Bahrain uprising against the pro-Riyadh monarchy.

5. Syria’s Assad stay in power as a key party to the Resistance camp and expanding anti-terror successes. 

6. Failure of anti-Iranian Saudi projects including ISIS terrorist group in Syria and Iraq as Iran’s allies. 

In the Saudi decision makers' mind, the Iranian government as a party encouraging establishment of democratic, independent, and anti-Western governments needed to be overthrown or at least impaired as much as possible. 

To this end, the absolutely-ruled Arab monarchy has implemented a set of policies, including the propagation of Iranophobia across the region. The following accusations serve its Iranophobic aims:  

First, Iran is the destabilizing party in the region. Riyadh alleges that Tehran destabilizes the region through its support for what it calls terrorist groups that in real world translates to support for resistant groups such as Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas movements. It also accuses Iran of backing the Shiites in Yemen, Bahrain, and even the kingdom’s eastern regions.  

Second, Iran is meddling in the regional countries domestic affairs.  

Third, the Islamic Republic is struggling to dominate the Arab countries.  

Forth, Tehran id spreading Shiite ideology across the region.  

Fifth, Iran is developing nuclear and missile programs that are a threat to the region.  

But Tehran has its clarifications in response to the Iranophobic Saudi accusations:  

1. Such groups as Hezbollah and Palestine’s Hamas are blacklisted as terrorist groups by the Israeli regime and the West. Saudi Arabia, an ally to the West, followed suit and labelled the same groups as terrorist entities. This is against the noticeable knowledge of the regional and international nations that widely recognize the two groups as resistant and formed only in opposition to the Israeli violations and occupation, and are solely defensive in nature. Saudi Arabia uses the accusations to blameshift and thus escape forward as it is under pressure by the world, even by its Western allies, for its support for the Wahhabi and takfiri terrorists that have brought about chaos to the whole region.  

2. Iran does not intervene in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, otherwise things in the two crisis-hit countries have never reached the current levels. On the opposite side, Riyadh sent to Bahrain in 2011 suppressive forces to put down popular protests that seek democracy replacement with the despotic rule in their country. Moreover, the kingdom led an Arab military coalition’s aggression against the neighboring Yemen that so far killed over 13,000 people and injured many more and massively destroyed the country’s infrastructure. Despite the daily atrocities in the two countries, Riyadh accuses Tehran of meddling in Bahrain and Yemen's internal affairs while giving no documents for its claims.  

3. Iran presence in Iraq and Syria is asked for by Baghdad and Damascus governments for the purpose of battling terrorism. The two countries' leaders several times highlighted this invitation, adding that Iran never meddled in their domestic affairs, and that they are thankful to Tehran for its contribution to the anti-terror operations.  

4. Iran has repeatedly suggested that people of the crisis-hit countries should be allowed to freely determine their fate, without foreign intervention. On the other side, Saudi Arabia and its Western allies not only intervened in Syria, Yemen, and Bahrain with disrespect to their people but also they assertively dictate that Syria’s Assad must step down and Bahrain and Yemeni leaders must stay in power. They have spared no effort so far towards their aims.  

5. The Iranian officials constantly accentuate the need for various Islamic branches' cohesion. This is while the Sunni Saudi Arabia, as its sectarian nature commands, attacks the Shiites in Yemen, Bahrain, and other places. When some sides offer support, even food aids, for the defenseless people in victim countries, they are accused of sectarianism.  

The Al Saud rulers are in fact caught in multi-faceted predicament stemming from their illegitimate rule, reliance on the anti-Islamic allies, and past and present irrational policies. Under these conditions, their choice predictably is resorting to baseless allegations against their archrival Iran. 

Saudi Arabia Iran Iranophobia Sectarianism Yemen Bahrain

