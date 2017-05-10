Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 5 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

News

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Syrian President has expressed his absolute rejection of any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq or regional countries.

India Says Air Force Capable of War with China The Indian Air Force says it is ready for a two-front war with China, the country’s Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa has said.

US Strategy Aims to Prolong Afghan War: Ex-President Karzai Former Afghan President Karzai has once again censure the US’ new strategy toward his country, saying it carries a “message of war and bloodshed” in the region.

Terrorists Ejected from 90% of Syrian Territory: Report Around 90 percent of Syria has been liberated from terrorist groups, according to Andrey Novikov, the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center has said..

Iraq Not Pursuing Armed Confrontation with Kurds: Premier Iraq’s prime minister says his country is not pursuing an armed clash with Kurdish Iraqi authorities after the region’s controversial secession referendum.

3 US Commandos Killed in Niger Ambush Three US Army special operations commandos were killed Wednesday and two others were wounded when they came under fire in southwest Niger.

Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have retaken the town of Hawija and the surrounding area from ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, the country’s military said in a statement.

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russia has accused the United States of supporting and strengthening terrorists in Syria thus complicating their total defeat.

ISIS Remnants Aim to Create Global Terror Network SIS Takfiri terrorist group remnants are planning to form a new terrorist network after its imminent defeat in Iraq and Syria, Russia’s Security Service warns.

Iran, Turkey Discuss Major Regional Issues, Including Kurdistan Referendum - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Wednesday where they conferred on major regional issues.

Muslims Urged to Converge at Aqsa Mosque to Confront Incursion by Zionists Palestinians and Muslims have been urged to frequently converge at al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) starting from Thursday

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada Saudi warplanes launched a raid, on Wednesday, targeting civilian’s houses in Saada province killing at least 12 people.

Russian President Warns over Possible Attack on North Korea Russian President has warned that a global military strike against North Korea would be possible, yet its outcome uncertain, as it is a “closed state.”

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium A Saudi-linked Wahhabi cleric is facing Belgium expulsion from Belgium after he was found preaching hatred and extremist ideology at the country’s biggest mosque.

Hamas Chief Hails New Palestinian Unity as Cabinet Meets in Gaza Head of Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyah, on Tuesday expressed his confidence in the success of the reconciliation initiative

French Parliament Passes Anti-Terrorism Law Restricting Civil Liberties The French parliament has approved a new anti-terrorist bill, criticized by human rights activists as restrictive of civil liberties.

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday said it would not be in Washington’s interest for President Donald Trump to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

Venezuela Dumps Dollar, Opts for Chinese Yuan in Oil Trade Venezuela has begun publishing the sale price of its crude oil in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars, as opposed to what is done in the global oil markets.

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises Qatari Emir Sheikh Al Thani has met Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Doha where they underscored the need for peaceful solutions to regional crises.

Iraq’s Former President Jalal Talabani Dies, Aged 84 Jalal Talabani, former Iraqi president and Kurdish politician, has died in Germany aged 84.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Strategy Aims to Prolong Afghan War: Ex-President Karzai

Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

India Says Air Force Capable of War with China

3 US Commandos Killed in Niger Ambush

Terrorists Ejected from 90% of Syrian Territory: Report

Chomsky Explains Reasons behind US Animus towards ’Independent Iran’

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Iraq Not Pursuing Armed Confrontation with Kurds: Premier

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Syria Demands Immediate UN Action against US-Led Coalition

US Not Seriously Opposing Iraqi Kurds’ Breakaway, Seeks Long-Term Interests

Iraqi Forces Begin Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr.

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road

Police Attack Shiite Muslim Muharram Procession in Indian-Controlled Kashmir

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah

Saudi King to Visit Russia Tuesday

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban Office in Qatar

Over 1,000 Militants Agreed to Side with Syrian Government: Russia

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

HRW Urges Returning Saudi Coalition to List of Shame over War Crimes in Yemen

Turkey Arrests 25 Suspected ISIS Terrorists in Istanbul Swoop

Saudi Coalition Covering-Up Unlawful Airstrikes in Yemen: HRW

Terrorists Planning Train Derailments, Food Poisoning, Forest Fires in Europe: Report

Russia Delivers Aid to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

Qatar Blames ’Illegal’ Saudi Siege as Violation of Intl. Law

Palestinian Churches Slams Israel Regime’s Systematic Attempt to Judaize Al-Quds

Saudi Regime Accepts then Rejects Offer for Qatar Dialogue

Iran’s President Urges Myanmar to Stop Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingya Muslims

Iran Land Route Drastically Cuts Transportation Time, Cost to Qatar

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Thursday 5 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has expressed his absolute rejection of any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq or any of the region’s countries.

Commenting on the referendum held recently in North Iraq, President Assad stressed that confronting the dangers facing regional countries of the region, especially the threat of terrorism, requires the consolidation of the factors of unity and harmony among all the components of the region’s peoples.

He made the remarks in Damascus on Thursday when he met Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman for the Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security of the Iran’s Parliament also known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly. President al-Assad affirmed the importance of strengthening political measures in order to strengthen the position of the axis fighting against terrorism and expand it to stand up against the opposing side that seeks to spread chaos and use terrorism as a tool to achieve its interests. President al-Assad also said his country will never forget the sacrifices of the Islamic Republic in support of the Syrian government and nation during the hard times of war.

Boroujerdi echoed President Assad’s sentiments on regional developments while congratulating President al-Assad on the recent victories scored by the Syrian army against terrorists, hailing the Arab country as the "symbol of resistance in the face of the enemies."

"The immensity of the recent developments in Syria will certainly be further understood in the future, because the Syrian government and nation have succeeded in defeating moves by the United States, the Zionist regime and their regional allies through resistance and perseverance," the Iranian lawmaker said.

Boroujerdi also referred to President al-Assad's letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei last month, saying it reflected “the depth of the ties between the two countries and the positive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the recent victories" gained by the Syrian army.

In the letter, al-Assad thanked and congratulated the friendly government and people of Iran on the strategic achievements of the Syrian military in their counter-terrorism operation.

Boroujerdi further expressed Tehran’s readiness to help reconstruct Syria, which has been gripped by foreign-backed terrorism since 2011.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Syria Kurdistan Iraq President Assad Boroujerdi

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman
Iraqi Forces` Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS
Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies
Thousands Attend Funeral Ceremony of Iranian Martyr Hojaji
Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman

Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman

Fleeing Myanmarese Army Genocide, Rohingya Face Malnutrition in Refugee Camps
Russian Security Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow
Spanish Police Brutally Beat People Participated Independence Poll in Catalonia
Police clash with Mapuche protesters in Chilean capital