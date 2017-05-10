Syrian President Assad Rejects Iraq’s Kurdistan Referendum

Alwaght-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has expressed his absolute rejection of any attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq or any of the region’s countries.

Commenting on the referendum held recently in North Iraq, President Assad stressed that confronting the dangers facing regional countries of the region, especially the threat of terrorism, requires the consolidation of the factors of unity and harmony among all the components of the region’s peoples.

He made the remarks in Damascus on Thursday when he met Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the Chairman for the Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security of the Iran’s Parliament also known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly. President al-Assad affirmed the importance of strengthening political measures in order to strengthen the position of the axis fighting against terrorism and expand it to stand up against the opposing side that seeks to spread chaos and use terrorism as a tool to achieve its interests. President al-Assad also said his country will never forget the sacrifices of the Islamic Republic in support of the Syrian government and nation during the hard times of war.

Boroujerdi echoed President Assad’s sentiments on regional developments while congratulating President al-Assad on the recent victories scored by the Syrian army against terrorists, hailing the Arab country as the "symbol of resistance in the face of the enemies."

"The immensity of the recent developments in Syria will certainly be further understood in the future, because the Syrian government and nation have succeeded in defeating moves by the United States, the Zionist regime and their regional allies through resistance and perseverance," the Iranian lawmaker said.

Boroujerdi also referred to President al-Assad's letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei last month, saying it reflected “the depth of the ties between the two countries and the positive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the recent victories" gained by the Syrian army.

In the letter, al-Assad thanked and congratulated the friendly government and people of Iran on the strategic achievements of the Syrian military in their counter-terrorism operation.

Boroujerdi further expressed Tehran’s readiness to help reconstruct Syria, which has been gripped by foreign-backed terrorism since 2011.