India Says Air Force Capable of War with China

Alwaght- The Indian Air Force (IAF) says it is ready for a two-front war with China, the country's Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa has said on Thursday.

Speaking on the eve of Air Force Day, the Air Chief Marshal said that the IAF has adequate facilities and is prepared to fight at short notice. He added that the IAF is in full synergy with its sister services.

“We need a strength of 42 squadrons to carry out full spectrum of operations in a two-front scenario. It doesn’t mean we are not capable of fighting in a two-front scenario as we speak,” he said.

Regarding the impasse at Dong Lang (Doklam) between the Indian and Chinese armies, the Air Chief Marshal said there was no standoff in the air. “During the summer months, the Chinese air force always carries out an exercise in Tibet, in which their two main airfields are full. So they were full during Dong Lang operations. They will start clearing out once the weather becomes colder,” Dhanoa said.

He also added that any decision on surgical strike involving the IAF has to be taken by the government. The Chief of Air Staff also said the IAF will achieve sanctioned strength of 42 fighter squadrons by 2032.

Late last month, China said it had made on-site checks of India's withdrawal of personnel and equipment from Dong Lang after a months-long military stand-off.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying added that China will continue to safeguard its territorial sovereignty according to historical boundary treaties.

On June 18, over 270 armed Indian troops with two bulldozers crossed the boundary into Dong Lang, China's sovereign territory, to obstruct Chinese infrastructure construction.