US Strategy Aims to Prolong Afghan War: Ex-President Karzai

Alwaght- Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has once again censure the United States’ new strategy toward his country, saying it carries a “message of war and bloodshed” in the region.

Speaking to reporters in London, Karzai said India should not be pulled into the US’ approach to Afghanistan, warning that the new US approach was part of a “bigger strategic game” that would not bring peace to the region. He also reiterated his previous stance regarding the policy itself, calling it a strategy to prolong the war in Afghanistan.

Karzai further added that India should maintain its own and independent approach towards Afghanistan considering the national interests of both the nations.

He also criticized Washington for its latest approach towards Pakistan and questioned the US for waiting for sixteen years to decide regarding the approach needed to deal with the terror sanctuaries in the country.

According to Karzai, the issue of the terror safe havens in Pakistan was repeatedly shared by the Afghans with the US but Washington could not do enough since Pakistan was an ally.

The remarks by Karzai come in contrast to the optimisms of the Afghan government regarding the new US strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

Last month US President Trump put forward a long-awaited strategy to boost the country's nearly 16-year-old involvement in the occupation of Afghanistan.

Part of the plan is to deploy more American troops to Afghanistan to continue to reportedly train Afghan forces.