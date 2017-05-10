Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 5 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the total defeat of the ISIS terrorist is close adding that the Israeli regime is seriously concerned about the terror group’s defeat in the region.

Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists

Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists

Iraqi forces have retaken the town of Hawija and the surrounding area from ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, the country’s military said in a statement.

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russia has accused the United States of supporting and strengthening terrorists in Syria thus complicating their total defeat.

ISIS Remnants Aim to Create Global Terror Network SIS Takfiri terrorist group remnants are planning to form a new terrorist network after its imminent defeat in Iraq and Syria, Russia’s Security Service warns.

Iran, Turkey Discuss Major Regional Issues, Including Kurdistan Referendum - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Wednesday where they conferred on major regional issues.

Muslims Urged to Converge at Aqsa Mosque to Confront Incursion by Zionists Palestinians and Muslims have been urged to frequently converge at al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) starting from Thursday

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada Saudi warplanes launched a raid, on Wednesday, targeting civilian’s houses in Saada province killing at least 12 people.

Russian President Warns over Possible Attack on North Korea Russian President has warned that a global military strike against North Korea would be possible, yet its outcome uncertain, as it is a “closed state.”

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium A Saudi-linked Wahhabi cleric is facing Belgium expulsion from Belgium after he was found preaching hatred and extremist ideology at the country’s biggest mosque.

Hamas Chief Hails New Palestinian Unity as Cabinet Meets in Gaza Head of Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyah, on Tuesday expressed his confidence in the success of the reconciliation initiative

French Parliament Passes Anti-Terrorism Law Restricting Civil Liberties The French parliament has approved a new anti-terrorist bill, criticized by human rights activists as restrictive of civil liberties.

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday said it would not be in Washington’s interest for President Donald Trump to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

Venezuela Dumps Dollar, Opts for Chinese Yuan in Oil Trade Venezuela has begun publishing the sale price of its crude oil in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars, as opposed to what is done in the global oil markets.

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises Qatari Emir Sheikh Al Thani has met Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Doha where they underscored the need for peaceful solutions to regional crises.

Iraq’s Former President Jalal Talabani Dies, Aged 84 Jalal Talabani, former Iraqi president and Kurdish politician, has died in Germany aged 84.

Pakistan’s Ruling Party Reelects Disqualified Premier as Leader Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was reelected on Tuesday as leader of the country’s ruling party, a day after Pakistan Muslims League (Nawaz group) used its parliamentary majority to amend a law to allow him to re-take the job.

Mahmoud Abbas Says Hams Must Surrender Arms after Reconciliation Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas set Hamas’ disbarment as a precondition for the reconciliation between the Ramallah-based Fatah party and Hamas resistance movement that governs Gaza Strip.

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday Israeli Regime will completely seal off the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip for 11 consecutive days over the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017 Saudi Arabia executed another citizen in the capital city of Riyadh, bringing to 100 the total number of the people beheaded by the kingdom since the beginning of the year.

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief Iran’s President held talks Turkish Chief of General Staff in Tehran on Monday and reiterated that any change in borders spreads insecurity, instability in region.

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban Office in Qatar A senior Afghan politician has opposed the bid to close the Taliban office in Qatar as he insisted that his party supports the legitimate demands of the group.

Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists

Thursday 5 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists

Iraqi forces in an anti-ISIS operation

Iraqi forces have retaken the town of Hawija and the surrounding area from ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, the country’s military said in a statement.
Alwaght-Iraqi forces have retaken the town of Hawija and the surrounding area from ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, the country's military said in a statement.

With the liberation of Hawija, the ISIS's last stronghold in northern Iraq, the only area that remains under control of the group in Iraq is a stretch alongside the western border with Syria.

The military said Hawija, located in Iraq’s oil-rich Kirkuk Province, and its surrounding areas were recaptured from ISIS following a weeks-long offensive.

The offensive was carried out by Iraqi government troops and the paramilitary group known as Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi.

"The army's 9th armored division, the Federal Police, the Emergency Response division and (…) Popular Mobilisation liberated Hawija," said a statement from the joint operations commander, Lieutenant-General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yarallah, on Thursday.

Major General Raid Shaker Jawdat, commander of Iraq's Federal Police, said "the federal forces liberated the district of Hawija, the Hawija hospital as well as the Askari, Nidaa and Thawra neighbourhoods, and are in control of the centre of the province of Hawija in full".

Hawija lies between the two major routes north from Baghdad – to the second city Mosul, and to Kirkuk City and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Mosul used to serve as the terror group’s main urban holdout in Iraq before its historic liberation in July.

ISIS has been driven out of most of the territory it managed to seize in Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014.

The notorious militant has been driven out of most of the territory it managed to seize in Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014.

In Syria, ISIS terrorists are mainly holed up in the eastern city of Deir Ez-Zor, where they are on their last leg in the face of operations by the Syrian military, supported by Russia.

Tags :

