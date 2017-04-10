Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei denounced bids to partition Iraq and said the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

In a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei denounced last week’s referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan as a betrayal to the region and a threat to its future. The Leader then pointed out the negative long-term consequences of the referendum for neighbors, emphasizing, "Iran and Turkey should take every possible step in confronting this (referendum); and, the Iraqi government must also seriously decide on it and act."

Ayatollah Khamenei considered cooperation, consultation, and serious political and economic decision making between Iran and Turkey, while addressing these issues to be extremely important, pointing out: “The US and European governments look at this issue from a completely different point of view, compared to that of Iran and Turkey. The United States wants to maintain an everlasting and disruptive agent against Iran and Turkey; therefore, Americans and Europeans, and their positions cannot be trusted in any way.”

Ayatollah Khamenei, addressed the Turkish President, stating, "As you pointed out the recent events primarily benefit the Zionist regime, secondly, they benefit the US government."

Enemy seeks to divert Iran, Turkey

Referring to the enemy's efforts to distract Iran and Turkey and to divert the two countries from the important issues of the region, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution added, "The foreign powers, especially the Zionist regime, are seeking to create a 'new Israel' in the region and create a means for dispute and division."

The Leader stressed that, "With a long-term and strategic vision toward the recent issues, serious and rapid decisions must be taken, and the issues must be encountered by a single action."

Economic cooperation

Iran’s Supreme Leader emphasized the need to expand on economic cooperation between the two countries, adding: "Unfortunately, despite the many capacities, the level of economic cooperation in recent years has not made any progress, increased efforts are needed in this regards."

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his gratitude for the cooperation between Iran and Turkey at the Astana summit; furthermore, mentioning the improved situation in Syria as a result of cooperation; --wherein, he noted, "The issue of Daesh (ISIS) and Takfiris will not end this way (without cooperation); solving this problem requires a long-term and realistic plan."

Powerful alliance

For his part, Erdogan underscored the need for a powerful alliance between Iran and Turkey in the region.

Touching on Iraq’s Kurdish session vote, the Turkish president said Ankara, Baghdad and Tehran should take joint action against the move.

Based on undisputable evidence, the US and Israel have reached a general agreement on the Kurdish session vote, Erdogan said, regretting that Iraq’s Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani had made an unforgivable mistake.

He said the independence vote was unacceptable to Iraq’s neighbors. He also said that the US, France and Israel were after disintegration of countries in the Middle East to reap their own benefits, adding that they sought the same plot for Syria.