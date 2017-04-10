Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region Leader of the Islamic Revolution says the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Terrorists Ejected from 90% of Syrian Territory: Report

Terrorists Ejected from 90% of Syrian Territory: Report

Around 90 percent of Syria has been liberated from terrorist groups, according to Andrey Novikov, the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center has said..

Iraq not Pursuing Armed Confrontation with Kurds: PM Al Abadi Iraq’s prime minister says his country is not pursuing an armed clash with Kurdish Iraqi authorities after the region’s controversial secession referendum.

3 US Commandos Killed in Niger Ambush Three US Army special operations commandos were killed Wednesday and two others were wounded when they came under fire in southwest Niger.

Iraqi Army Declares Hawija Liberated from ISIS Terrorists Iraqi forces have retaken the town of Hawija and the surrounding area from ISIS Takfiri terrorist group, the country’s military said in a statement.

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria Russia has accused the United States of supporting and strengthening terrorists in Syria thus complicating their total defeat.

ISIS Remnants Aim to Create Global Terror Network SIS Takfiri terrorist group remnants are planning to form a new terrorist network after its imminent defeat in Iraq and Syria, Russia’s Security Service warns.

Iran, Turkey Discuss Major Regional Issues, Including Kurdistan Referendum - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Wednesday where they conferred on major regional issues.

Muslims Urged to Converge at Aqsa Mosque to Confront Incursion by Zionists Palestinians and Muslims have been urged to frequently converge at al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) starting from Thursday

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada Saudi warplanes launched a raid, on Wednesday, targeting civilian’s houses in Saada province killing at least 12 people.

Russian President Warns over Possible Attack on North Korea Russian President has warned that a global military strike against North Korea would be possible, yet its outcome uncertain, as it is a “closed state.”

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium A Saudi-linked Wahhabi cleric is facing Belgium expulsion from Belgium after he was found preaching hatred and extremist ideology at the country’s biggest mosque.

Hamas Chief Hails New Palestinian Unity as Cabinet Meets in Gaza Head of Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyah, on Tuesday expressed his confidence in the success of the reconciliation initiative

French Parliament Passes Anti-Terrorism Law Restricting Civil Liberties The French parliament has approved a new anti-terrorist bill, criticized by human rights activists as restrictive of civil liberties.

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday said it would not be in Washington’s interest for President Donald Trump to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

Venezuela Dumps Dollar, Opts for Chinese Yuan in Oil Trade Venezuela has begun publishing the sale price of its crude oil in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars, as opposed to what is done in the global oil markets.

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises Qatari Emir Sheikh Al Thani has met Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Doha where they underscored the need for peaceful solutions to regional crises.

Iraq’s Former President Jalal Talabani Dies, Aged 84 Jalal Talabani, former Iraqi president and Kurdish politician, has died in Germany aged 84.

Pakistan’s Ruling Party Reelects Disqualified Premier as Leader Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was reelected on Tuesday as leader of the country’s ruling party, a day after Pakistan Muslims League (Nawaz group) used its parliamentary majority to amend a law to allow him to re-take the job.

Mahmoud Abbas Says Hams Must Surrender Arms after Reconciliation Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas set Hamas’ disbarment as a precondition for the reconciliation between the Ramallah-based Fatah party and Hamas resistance movement that governs Gaza Strip.

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday Israeli Regime will completely seal off the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip for 11 consecutive days over the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Thursday 5 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Leader Rebukes Iraqi Kurdistan Cessation as Betrayal to Region

Iran, Turkey Discuss Major Regional Issues, Including Kurdistan Referendum

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei denounced bids to partition Iraq and said the United States and foreign powers are untrustworthy and seek to create a new Israel in the region.

In a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei denounced last week’s referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan as a betrayal to the region and a threat to its future. The Leader then pointed out the negative long-term consequences of the referendum for neighbors, emphasizing, "Iran and Turkey should take every possible step in confronting this (referendum); and, the Iraqi government must also seriously decide on it and act."

Ayatollah Khamenei considered cooperation, consultation, and serious political and economic decision making between Iran and Turkey, while addressing these issues to be extremely important, pointing out: “The US and European governments look at this issue from a completely different point of view, compared to that of Iran and Turkey. The United States wants to maintain an everlasting and disruptive agent against Iran and Turkey; therefore, Americans and Europeans, and their positions cannot be trusted in any way.”

 Ayatollah Khamenei, addressed the Turkish President, stating, "As you pointed out the recent events primarily benefit the Zionist regime, secondly, they benefit the US government."

Enemy seeks to divert Iran, Turkey

Referring to the enemy's efforts to distract Iran and Turkey and to divert the two countries from the important issues of the region, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution added, "The foreign powers, especially the Zionist regime, are seeking to create a 'new Israel' in the region and create a means for dispute and division."

The Leader stressed that, "With a long-term and strategic vision toward the recent issues, serious and rapid decisions must be taken, and the issues must be encountered by a single action."

Emphasizing the need for increased economic cooperation between the two countries, he also considered an agreement and cooperation between Iran and Turkey, on major issues of the Islamic world, extremely important and influential. Referring to the interests of the United States and the Zionist regime in organizing a referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, his eminence reminded them, "The United States and foreign powers are unreliable and seek to create a 'new Israel' in the region."

Economic cooperation

Iran’s Supreme Leader emphasized the need to expand on economic cooperation between the two countries, adding: "Unfortunately, despite the many capacities, the level of economic cooperation in recent years has not made any progress, increased efforts are needed in this regards."

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his gratitude for the cooperation between Iran and Turkey at the Astana summit; furthermore, mentioning the improved situation in Syria as a result of cooperation; --wherein, he noted, "The issue of Daesh (ISIS) and Takfiris will not end this way (without cooperation); solving this problem requires a long-term and realistic plan."

Powerful alliance

For his part, Erdogan underscored the need for a powerful alliance between Iran and Turkey in the region.    

Touching on Iraq’s Kurdish session vote, the Turkish president said Ankara, Baghdad and Tehran should take joint action against the move.

Based on undisputable evidence, the US and Israel have reached a general agreement on the Kurdish session vote, Erdogan said, regretting that Iraq’s Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani had made an unforgivable mistake.

He said the independence vote was unacceptable to Iraq’s neighbors.  He also said that the US, France and Israel were after disintegration of countries in the Middle East to reap their own benefits, adding that they sought the same plot for Syria.

 

Iran Turkey Ayatollah Khamenei President Erdogan Tehran Kurdistan Israeli Regime US

