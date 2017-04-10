Muslims Urged to Converge at Aqsa Mosque to Confront Incursion by Zionists

Alwaght- Palestinians and Muslims have been urged to frequently converge at al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) starting from Thursday morning in order to protect the holy Islamic site from sacrilegious incursions by Zionist settlers.

The call by Islamic institutions call came in response to previous calls by Israeli so-called Temple of Solomon's extremist groups urging Zionist settlers to storm the holy site in large numbers during the Jewish holiday.

Dozens of Zionist settlers stormed on Wednesday morning al-Quds’s al-Aqsa Mosque—the third holiest site in Islam—marking the advent of ten-day Jewish holidays.

Over 83 Zionist settlers, escorted by Israeli troops, broke into al-Aqsa Mosque as part of the four-hour morning break-in shift and carried out a round of sacrilegious tours.

At the same time, the peaceful Muslim worshipers have been subjected to tough crackdowns and restrictions by the Israeli forces near the main entrances to the site.

Several worshipers have been searched and dozens more have had their IDs seized while attempting to enter al-Aqsa to perform their daily prayers.

Recently, Israel’s so-called temple mount organizations called for escalating mass break-ins at al-Aqsa from October 4 to October 14 to celebrate Jewish holidays.

Overnight, the Israeli police announced its decision to close off the main entrances to the West Bank and Gaza until October 14 and to intensify security presence in Occupied al-Quds to prevent projected anti-occupation protests.

Over the past decades, the Israeli regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of al-Quds by constructing illegal settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population.

Palestinians and Muslims all over the world are extremely angry at Israeli attacks on the al-Aqsa Mosque, considering them the desecration of the holy Islamic site

Palestinians have declared al-Quds as the capital of a future Palestinian independent state, and that its heritage should remain intact.