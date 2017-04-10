Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada

Alwaght- At least 12 Yemeni civilians have been killed on Wednesday after Saudi warplanes targeted residential areas in Saada province.

Local sources have confirmed that 12 people, including four children and two women, were killed in the air raid on a house in Baqem district.

Meanwhile human rights groups are urging the United Nations to include the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen on a blacklist over violations of children's rights.

A leaked draft of the UN's Children and Armed Conflict annual report, set to be submitted to the Security Council later this month, showed that the coalition was on the list. The coalition was the only side in Yemen's war that was left out of last year's report.

Though it had originally been placed on the 2016 report, it was later "temporarily" removed by then-UN chief Ban Ki-moon, who cited "unacceptable" pressure by the Persian Gulf Arab countries, including threats by Saudi Arabia to cut funding to the UN.

The leaked report verified 1,340 cases of killing or wounding of children. Some 683, or 51 percent, were blamed on Saudi-led coalition air raids.

The Saudi-led coalition started a bloody aggression on Yemen in March 2015 to oust the popular Ansarullah movement and restore to power fugitive Abdul Rabbuh Mansour Hadi who resigned as president and fled to Riyadh.

The Saudis have failed to achieve their stated objective and are now stuck in the Yemen quagmire while indiscriminately bombarding the impoverished stated on an almost daily basis.

Independent estimates put the death toll of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen at over 13,000 mostly civilians including women, children and the elderly.