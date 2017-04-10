Chomsky Explains Reasons behind US Animus towards ’Independent Iran’

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 5 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the total defeat of the ISIS terrorist is close adding that the Israeli regime is seriously concerned about the terror group’s defeat in the region.

News

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

Russia has accused the United States of supporting and strengthening terrorists in Syria thus complicating their total defeat.

ISIS Remnants Aim to Create Global Terror Network SIS Takfiri terrorist group remnants are planning to form a new terrorist network after its imminent defeat in Iraq and Syria, Russia’s Security Service warns.

Iran, Turkey Discuss Major Regional Issues, Including Kurdistan Referendum - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran on Wednesday where they conferred on major regional issues.

Muslims Urged to Converge at Aqsa Mosque to Confront Incursion by Zionists Palestinians and Muslims have been urged to frequently converge at al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) starting from Thursday

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada Saudi warplanes launched a raid, on Wednesday, targeting civilian’s houses in Saada province killing at least 12 people.

Russian President Warns over Possible Attack on North Korea Russian President has warned that a global military strike against North Korea would be possible, yet its outcome uncertain, as it is a “closed state.”

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium A Saudi-linked Wahhabi cleric is facing Belgium expulsion from Belgium after he was found preaching hatred and extremist ideology at the country’s biggest mosque.

Hamas Chief Hails New Palestinian Unity as Cabinet Meets in Gaza Head of Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyah, on Tuesday expressed his confidence in the success of the reconciliation initiative

French Parliament Passes Anti-Terrorism Law Restricting Civil Liberties The French parliament has approved a new anti-terrorist bill, criticized by human rights activists as restrictive of civil liberties.

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday said it would not be in Washington’s interest for President Donald Trump to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

Venezuela Dumps Dollar, Opts for Chinese Yuan in Oil Trade Venezuela has begun publishing the sale price of its crude oil in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars, as opposed to what is done in the global oil markets.

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises Qatari Emir Sheikh Al Thani has met Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Doha where they underscored the need for peaceful solutions to regional crises.

Iraq’s Former President Jalal Talabani Dies, Aged 84 Jalal Talabani, former Iraqi president and Kurdish politician, has died in Germany aged 84.

Pakistan’s Ruling Party Reelects Disqualified Premier as Leader Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was reelected on Tuesday as leader of the country’s ruling party, a day after Pakistan Muslims League (Nawaz group) used its parliamentary majority to amend a law to allow him to re-take the job.

Mahmoud Abbas Says Hams Must Surrender Arms after Reconciliation Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas set Hamas’ disbarment as a precondition for the reconciliation between the Ramallah-based Fatah party and Hamas resistance movement that governs Gaza Strip.

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday Israeli Regime will completely seal off the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip for 11 consecutive days over the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017 Saudi Arabia executed another citizen in the capital city of Riyadh, bringing to 100 the total number of the people beheaded by the kingdom since the beginning of the year.

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief Iran’s President held talks Turkish Chief of General Staff in Tehran on Monday and reiterated that any change in borders spreads insecurity, instability in region.

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban Office in Qatar A senior Afghan politician has opposed the bid to close the Taliban office in Qatar as he insisted that his party supports the legitimate demands of the group.

Two children Killed as India, Pakistan Troops Exchange Fire in Disputed Kashmir Two children were killed, on Monday, during an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in disputed Kashmir.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

ISIS Remnants Aim to Create Global Terror Network

Riyadh’s Hurried Reforms: Real or Fake?

Muslims Urged to Converge at Aqsa Mosque to Confront Incursion by Zionists

Iran, Turkey Discuss Major Regional Issues, Including Kurdistan Referendum

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Russia Accuses US of Supporting ISIS Terrorists in Syria

The Zionist Regime Seeks to Establish a ‘New Israel’ in Region: Iran’s Leader

Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

Russian President Warns over Possible Attack on North Korea

Saudi Warplanes Kill 12 Yemeni Civilians Including 4 Children in Saada

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

Syria Demands Immediate UN Action against US-Led Coalition

Turkey Not to Buy Oil from Iraqi Kurdistan Region Anymore

Trump’s Travel Ban, Double Standards Driving It

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

US Not Seriously Opposing Iraqi Kurds’ Breakaway, Seeks Long-Term Interests

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue

Iraqi Forces Begin Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS

Turkey Opens Largest Overseas Military Base in Somalia

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase

Changes in Saudi Arabia Coordinated with Israel, US: Whistleblower

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium

Iran Land Route Drastically Cuts Transportation Time, Cost to Qatar

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

Erdogan Defends Turkey’s S-400 Missile Deal with Russia, NATO Concerned

Saudi-Led Aggression Killed 1,200 Children in Yemen: UN

France Urges Saudi-Led Regimes to Lift Embargo on Qatar

UN Slams Israel for 5 Decades of Occupation, Discrimination, Demolishing

Iran Infiltrated into US Military, Has Documents showing US Supports ISIS: Senior Commander

US Created ISIS Terrorists to Oust Syrian Government: Hezbollah

US Involved in Attack on Syrian Forces Fighting Terrorists: Russian MoD

Qatar Blames ’Illegal’ Saudi Siege as Violation of Intl. Law

Merkel Says Iran Deal a Model for solving North Korea Issue

Terrorists Planning Train Derailments, Food Poisoning, Forest Fires in Europe: Report

Syria’s Dramatic Draw with Iran Keeps World Cup Dream for War-Torn Nation Alive

Iran’s President Urges Myanmar to Stop Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingya Muslims

Amnesty Slams US, UK Support for Repressive Bahraini Regime

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Report

Chomsky Explains Reasons behind US Animus towards ’Independent Iran’

Thursday 5 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Chomsky Explains Reasons behind US Animus towards ’Independent Iran’
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Noam Chomsky, well-known American historian and Philosopher, says the US is animus towards Iran because Washington cannot put up with an independent state in West Asia.

Professor Chomsky, in an interview to Tom Dispatch website, said " Iran has long been regarded by US leaders, and by US media commentary, as extraordinarily dangerous, perhaps the most dangerous country on the planet," because the Islamic Republic supports resistance movements, such as Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas, and is interested in nuclear technology.

Explaining American Leaders', Including Trump's, stance on Iran the veteran expert said, "In the doctrinal system, Iran is a dual menace: it is the leading supporter of terrorism, and its nuclear programs pose an existential threat to Israel, if not the whole world. It is so dangerous that Obama had to install an advanced air defense system near the Russian border to protect Europe from Iranian nuclear weapons -- which don’t exist, and which, in any case, Iranian leaders would use only if possessed by a desire to be instantly incinerated in return.”

Chomsky, however, denounced the US doctrinal system saying that “In the real world, Iranian support for terrorism translates to support for Hezbollah, whose major crime is that it is the sole deterrent to yet another destructive Israeli invasion of Lebanon, and for Hamas, which won a free election in the Gaza Strip -- a crime that instantly elicited harsh sanctions and led the US government to prepare a military coup.”

As the famous historian said the major crimes of Hamas and Hezbollah movements, both blacklisted as terrorist by the US, are standing firm against Israeli regime’s aggressive manner.   

 Zionists have always been seeking to form “Great Israel,” also referred as “Promised Land” by Jews.  

According to the founding father of Zionism Theodore Herzl, “the area of the Jewish State stretches: From the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates,” that comprises Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Yemen, most of Turkey, and all the land east of the Nile river.

 If there were not resistance movements like Hamas and Hezbollah, Zionists would have been occupying most of West Asia (Middle East) today.

Saying that “the doctrinal system falls apart on inspection,” Noam Chomsky explained the US animus toward Iran by saying that “The United States and Israel cannot tolerate an independent force in a region that they take to be theirs by right.”

He went on to explain “the core of the tale,” of US animus towards Iran, saying “Iran cannot be forgiven for overthrowing the dictator installed by Washington in a military coup in 1953, a coup that destroyed Iran’s parliamentary regime and its unconscionable belief that Iran might have some claim on its own natural resources”.

In 1953 a US-sponsored coup overthrew Mohammad Mossadegh— Iran's first democratically-elected prime minister. Mossadegh ventured to nationalize Iran’s oil industry. This did not suit the West, particularly Britain. So MI6 urged the CIA to take action which ended in Operation Ajax. This ruined the Iranians’ first democratic experience and fuelled public resentment.

The CIA made a public statement 60 years later confessing that "the military coup that overthrew Mossadegh … was carried out under CIA direction as an act of US foreign policy, conceived and approved at the highest levels of government."

Even worse, the US helped sustain the dead Iranian dictator, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, also known as Shah (king), in power as an absolute monarch who with his secret police, SAVAK—formed with the assistance of the CIA and Mossad—proved to be a dictator by torturing and killing dissents.

However to America’s dismay, Iranian nation led by late Ayatollah Khomeini managed to topple West-backed Pahlavi dynasty in 1979 and establish an independent state that has dealt heavy blows to US Imperialistic interests during past 39 years.

Touching on US longstanding animosity towards the Muslim nation, the American historian stated “It also wouldn’t hurt to recall that in the past six decades, scarcely a day has passed when Washington was not tormenting Iranians. After the 1953 military coup came US support for a dictator described by Amnesty International as a leading violator of fundamental human rights. Immediately after his overthrow came the US-backed invasion of Iran by Saddam Hussein, no small matter. Hundreds of thousands of Iranians were killed, many by chemical weapons. Reagan’s support for his friend Saddam was so extreme that when Iraq attacked a US ship, the USS Stark, killing 37 American sailors, it received only a light tap on the wrist in response. Reagan also sought to blame Iran for Saddam’s horrendous chemical warfare attacks on Iraqi Kurds.”

In September 1980, Iraq’s former dictator Saddam Hussein, getting green light from the US, attacked neighboring Iran. The war lasted for 8 years and cost lives of more than one million people on both sides.

“Eventually, the United States intervened directly in the Iran-Iraq War, leading to Iran’s bitter capitulation. Afterward, George H. W. Bush invited Iraqi nuclear engineers to the United States for advanced training in nuclear weapons production -- an extraordinary threat to Iran, quite apart from its other implications. And, of course, Washington has been the driving force behind harsh sanctions against Iran that continue to the present day,” Chomsky said.

He also denounced the US incumbent President’s anti-Iranian rhetoric and stances saying, “Trump, for his part, has joined the harshest and most repressive dictators in shouting imprecations at Iran. As it happens, Iran held an election during his Middle East travel extravaganza -- an election which, however flawed, would be unthinkable in the land of his Saudi hosts, who also happen to be the source of the radical Islamism that is poisoning the region. But U.S. animus against Iran goes far beyond Trump himself. It includes those regarded as the “adults” in the Trump administration, like James “Mad Dog” Mattis, the secretary of defense. And it stretches a long way into the past.”

Chomsky also rebuked Saudi Arabia, US major West Asian ally and Iran’s rival, as “a brutal dictatorship, miserably repressive (notoriously so for women’s rights, but in many other areas as well)”. He said despite the Arab country’s terrible human rights record, Saudi Arabia “is the kind of place where Trump feels right at home”.

Chomsky also slammed US trip to Riyadh, where he inked a 320 billion dollar arms deal with the kingdom, saying “The trip produced promises of massive weapons sales -- greatly cheering the Constituency -- and vague intimations of other Saudi gifts. One of the consequences was that Trump’s Saudi friends were given a green light to escalate their disgraceful atrocities in Yemen and to discipline Qatar, which has been a shade too independent of the Saudi masters. Iran is a factor there. Qatar shares a natural gas field with Iran and has commercial and cultural relations with it, frowned upon by the Saudis and their deeply reactionary associates.”

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran US Saudi Arabia Chomsky

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman
Iraqi Forces` Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS
Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies
Thousands Attend Funeral Ceremony of Iranian Martyr Hojaji
Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman

Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman

Fleeing Myanmarese Army Genocide, Rohingya Face Malnutrition in Refugee Camps
Russian Security Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow
Spanish Police Brutally Beat People Participated Independence Poll in Catalonia
Police clash with Mapuche protesters in Chilean capital