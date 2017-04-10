Riyadh’s Hurried Reforms: Real or Fake?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the total defeat of the ISIS terrorist is close adding that the Israeli regime is seriously concerned about the terror group’s defeat in the region.

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium

A Saudi-linked Wahhabi cleric is facing Belgium expulsion from Belgium after he was found preaching hatred and extremist ideology at the country’s biggest mosque.

Hamas Chief Hails New Palestinian Unity as Cabinet Meets in Gaza Head of Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyah, on Tuesday expressed his confidence in the success of the reconciliation initiative

French Parliament Passes Anti-Terrorism Law Restricting Civil Liberties The French parliament has approved a new anti-terrorist bill, criticized by human rights activists as restrictive of civil liberties.

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday said it would not be in Washington’s interest for President Donald Trump to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

Venezuela Dumps Dollar, Opts for Chinese Yuan in Oil Trade Venezuela has begun publishing the sale price of its crude oil in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars, as opposed to what is done in the global oil markets.

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises Qatari Emir Sheikh Al Thani has met Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Doha where they underscored the need for peaceful solutions to regional crises.

Iraq’s Former President Jalal Talabani Dies, Aged 84 Jalal Talabani, former Iraqi president and Kurdish politician, has died in Germany aged 84.

Pakistan’s Ruling Party Reelects Disqualified Premier as Leader Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was reelected on Tuesday as leader of the country’s ruling party, a day after Pakistan Muslims League (Nawaz group) used its parliamentary majority to amend a law to allow him to re-take the job.

Mahmoud Abbas Says Hams Must Surrender Arms after Reconciliation Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas set Hamas’ disbarment as a precondition for the reconciliation between the Ramallah-based Fatah party and Hamas resistance movement that governs Gaza Strip.

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday Israeli Regime will completely seal off the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip for 11 consecutive days over the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017 Saudi Arabia executed another citizen in the capital city of Riyadh, bringing to 100 the total number of the people beheaded by the kingdom since the beginning of the year.

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief Iran’s President held talks Turkish Chief of General Staff in Tehran on Monday and reiterated that any change in borders spreads insecurity, instability in region.

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban Office in Qatar A senior Afghan politician has opposed the bid to close the Taliban office in Qatar as he insisted that his party supports the legitimate demands of the group.

Two children Killed as India, Pakistan Troops Exchange Fire in Disputed Kashmir Two children were killed, on Monday, during an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in disputed Kashmir.

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas The West Bank-based Palestinian prime minister crossed into the Gaza Strip on Monday in a major move towards reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah party.

Iraqi Forces Advance Towards Hawija, Seize Air Base from ISIS Iraqi forces and PMU fighters captured an air base from ISIS terrorists , gaining a strategic foothold as they push toward the town of Hawija.

15 Killed in Terror Attack on Damascus Police Department, Syria Over 15 people have been killed and many more injured following a terrorist attack targeting a police station in Syria’s capital Damascus.

Russian Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow Russian security forces have dismantled a major sleeper cell operating for the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country.

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession Top military generals of Iran and Turkey have expressed their opposition to the secession of Iraq’s Kurdistan region and voiced support for the country’s territorial integrity.

Saudi King to Visit Russia Tuesday audi Arabian King Salman is set to visit Russia on Thursday indicating that the regime is accepting the turn of the tide in Syria.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
Riyadh’s Hurried Reforms: Real or Fake?

Wednesday 4 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Riyadh’s Hurried Reforms: Real or Fake?
Alwaght- In recent days, the women in Saudi Arabia have been given some social freedoms that are much vaunted by propagandist Saudi media that describe the relaxation as a huge change.

The so-called “big change,” as the Saudi media call it, reflected itself in this week's announcement of King Salman who gave the women the right to drive, go to the stadiums, and attend clubs where they can have their time to spend.

But to what degree these reforms are real and can effectively help guarantee the rights of the Saudi citizens, especially women?  There is another significant question: What is Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other Saudi leaders seeking behind their highly-promoted reforms at the present time?

The Saudi monarch's authorization of the women driving is an outcome of the changes to the power structure and the unavoidably consequent need for introducing economic reforms that remained unimplemented until now. The lifting of the ban on women driving, a social demands raised especially in the recent years mainly by social activists, comes along with other social freedoms including the right to attend stadiums, vote, be member of the country’s advisory councils, and also be candidate for the local elections. These changes are seen as playing a crucial role in success or failure of the kingdom’s hasty and top-down reforms.

Meanwhile, the crown prince has recently been facing opposition from popular classes as well as the royal family rivals. The reform is mainly prompted by bin Salman's struggle to attract public opinion’s backing. In fact, the crown prince, who has had difficulties taking place of the former Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef, sees it a need to introduce the hurried and largely demonstrative changes in a bid to persuade the women and the youths to stage support for him as he knows that these two social groups carry demands and challenging discontent. Therefore, lack of domestic legitimacy beside spirited royal infighting over the power succession mechanism that helped bin Salman rise to heirship are the key drives motivating the impulsive decisions on some women’s rights that since the kingdom’s foundation have been suppressed but are now restored on the strength of political expedience.

Beyond these reformatory gestures, the kingdom is in need of fundamental economic and political reforms that remain unaddressed. Low oil prices in the global markets that in the recent years compelled the government’s adoption of austerity measures have immersed the Saudi economy in recession. Riyadh’s foreign reserves are now in their lowest levels as Saudi leaders continue spending huge money on the war. The interventionist policy and adventures in Yemen, Syria, and Bahrain, buying allies in the face of Iran, and appeasing the US by signing huge arms deals have shut down many economic projects, something in return resulting in increasing unemployment.

All these indicate that true economic reforms are primary to the show reforms, despite the fact that the young heir seeks covering up such a need.

The necessary political reform is another area where, according to the experts, Saudi Arabia needs real change. While the global monarchies are majorly constitutional, the Saudi monarchy remains absolute. The regime’s backwardness, which sometimes like now forces the government to make social concessions, is blamed for the people’s rights infringement. Many analysts link the social discontent and questioned political legitimacy to the absolute and undemocratic political system. In Saudi Arabian people are devoid of the right to vote and the right to determine fate. Political parties, as a must for a real democracy, are not allowed to form and work. There is no separation of powers. There is no such thing as distribution of power. Power monopoly and the resultant corruption, discrimination, and social gaps are main outcomes of such social system. The royal oligarchy itself approves law and implements it. This stirs the Saudi leaders' betrayal of Muslim world and appeasement of the West, despite the fact that the Muslim Saudi nation holds its antipathetic sentiments to the US, Israeli regime, and other adversaries of the Muslims. Absolute rule of the Saud family allows crackdowns and so silencing of the social dissent.

Focus on the demonstrative reforms and leaving behind the urgent ones stems from the royal rulers' unseriousness and failure to concentrate on real development. In fact, when concentration is distracted from chasing real development, the ground is prepared for less costly and time-taking social amendments.

Additionally, these reforms look quite unavoidable as social activism that promotes public protest is in the making. Launching the “September 15 Movement” is indicative of the growing pro-change inclinations in the Arab kingdom. The social movements, on the one hand a product of the critical social conditions and on the other hand a product of long years of repressive policy of the regime, gradually pave the way for political transformation in the oil-rich kingdom.

The demands and social activism are on the rise, and such a regime will have no justification of living on, and as history bears may evidences finally will collapse; or growing pressures by the pro-democracy groups, lack of outlooks for genuine political and social reforms, sham social reforms, lack of capacity to meet the women and youths' demands, and wasting money on huge weapon purchases would make the monarchy susceptible to sweeping crises.

Saudi Arabia Reforms Women Driving Bin Salman

Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman
Iraqi Forces` Second Push to Liberate Hawija Town from ISIS
Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies
Thousands Attend Funeral Ceremony of Iranian Martyr Hojaji
Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman

Living in Saudi Arabia as a Woman

Fleeing Myanmarese Army Genocide, Rohingya Face Malnutrition in Refugee Camps
Russian Security Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow
Spanish Police Brutally Beat People Participated Independence Poll in Catalonia
Police clash with Mapuche protesters in Chilean capital