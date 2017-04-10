Erdogan’s Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene Israeli regime’s minister for war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the total defeat of the ISIS terrorist is close adding that the Israeli regime is seriously concerned about the terror group’s defeat in the region.

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium

A Saudi-linked Wahhabi cleric is facing Belgium expulsion from Belgium after he was found preaching hatred and extremist ideology at the country’s biggest mosque.

Hamas Chief Hails New Palestinian Unity as Cabinet Meets in Gaza Head of Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyah, on Tuesday expressed his confidence in the success of the reconciliation initiative

French Parliament Passes Anti-Terrorism Law Restricting Civil Liberties The French parliament has approved a new anti-terrorist bill, criticized by human rights activists as restrictive of civil liberties.

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday said it would not be in Washington’s interest for President Donald Trump to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

Venezuela Dumps Dollar, Opts for Chinese Yuan in Oil Trade Venezuela has begun publishing the sale price of its crude oil in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars, as opposed to what is done in the global oil markets.

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises Qatari Emir Sheikh Al Thani has met Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Doha where they underscored the need for peaceful solutions to regional crises.

Iraq’s Former President Jalal Talabani Dies, Aged 84 Jalal Talabani, former Iraqi president and Kurdish politician, has died in Germany aged 84.

Pakistan’s Ruling Party Reelects Disqualified Premier as Leader Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was reelected on Tuesday as leader of the country’s ruling party, a day after Pakistan Muslims League (Nawaz group) used its parliamentary majority to amend a law to allow him to re-take the job.

Mahmoud Abbas Says Hams Must Surrender Arms after Reconciliation Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas set Hamas’ disbarment as a precondition for the reconciliation between the Ramallah-based Fatah party and Hamas resistance movement that governs Gaza Strip.

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday Israeli Regime will completely seal off the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip for 11 consecutive days over the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017 Saudi Arabia executed another citizen in the capital city of Riyadh, bringing to 100 the total number of the people beheaded by the kingdom since the beginning of the year.

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief Iran’s President held talks Turkish Chief of General Staff in Tehran on Monday and reiterated that any change in borders spreads insecurity, instability in region.

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban Office in Qatar A senior Afghan politician has opposed the bid to close the Taliban office in Qatar as he insisted that his party supports the legitimate demands of the group.

Two children Killed as India, Pakistan Troops Exchange Fire in Disputed Kashmir Two children were killed, on Monday, during an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in disputed Kashmir.

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas The West Bank-based Palestinian prime minister crossed into the Gaza Strip on Monday in a major move towards reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah party.

Iraqi Forces Advance Towards Hawija, Seize Air Base from ISIS Iraqi forces and PMU fighters captured an air base from ISIS terrorists , gaining a strategic foothold as they push toward the town of Hawija.

15 Killed in Terror Attack on Damascus Police Department, Syria Over 15 people have been killed and many more injured following a terrorist attack targeting a police station in Syria’s capital Damascus.

Russian Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow Russian security forces have dismantled a major sleeper cell operating for the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country.

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession Top military generals of Iran and Turkey have expressed their opposition to the secession of Iraq’s Kurdistan region and voiced support for the country’s territorial integrity.

Saudi King to Visit Russia Tuesday audi Arabian King Salman is set to visit Russia on Thursday indicating that the regime is accepting the turn of the tide in Syria.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Erdogan's Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

Wednesday 4 October 2017

Erdogan's Tehran Visit: Important Issues High on Agenda

Alwaght- The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit Iran today for talks with the Iranian officials on a set of issues.

The Turkish Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar also travelled to Tehran on Monday and met with his Iranian counterpart General Mohammad Bagheri. The negotiations of the two army chiefs focused on the military cooperation between the two neighbors as well as the controversial referendum of Iraq’s Kurdistan region that was held last week. The two Turkish officials' trips to Iran within just a week gives the notion that Tehran and Ankara have begun to seriously understand the need for regional cooperation and coordination while the West Asia region is at a sensitive juncture.

The Wednesday visit to Tehran of the Turkish leader is in fact prompted by the Iraqi Kurds' disregard of the regional and international opposition to the referendum they held on September 25 that is viewed as preparing the ground for inflammation of a new crisis in the region. Additionally, the recent Syrian Kurds' separatist movements have added to Turkish officials' concerns on growing Kurdish separatism next to their country.

With these in mind, the Turkish president's visit of Iran is expected to revolve around three significant issues:

1. Cooperation to counter Iraqi Kurdistan leaders' secessionism

Certainly, the important part of the Erdogan's Tehran visit is the negotiations to agree on a joint strategy and stepping up the coordination to respond to the Erbil leaders' recent plebiscite that was deemed “unconstitutional” by the Iraqi Supreme Court. It appears that three issues will provide material for discussion during the visit. First, Tehran and Ankara will seek common stances to impose sanctions on the autonomous Kurdish region. Initial restrictive measure will be closure of the borders that stand as life lines to the regional government economy. Second issue will apparently be reaching a modality to coordinate with the central Iraqi government as the only party Iran and Turkey see legitimate for territory-related decisions. Third issue might be discussing the possible military action against the separatists if the need arises in the future. The two countries have repeatedly stressed the need for Iraq to remain united, with its sovereignty protected. Especially in recent days, they in strongest terms opposed any measures aimed at split of Iraq.

2. Counterterror cooperation

The fight against terrorism is expected to be another area of concentration, the two neighbors will attempt to address when the Turkish president meets with the Iranian officials. Two essential issues can be point of focus among others: the need for joining forces against the ISIS terrorist group and also against the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or the PKK. In fact, Turkey remains unwavering in its view of the PKK and its military activities on the Turkish borders as the very resounding threat to its national security. This next-door jeopardy to the Turkish territories heightens the paramount need for Iranian help to deal with the group that is blacklisted as a terrorist group.

3. Cooperation to address the Syrian crisis

Another matter of significance to the two countries' leaders during the trip is the Syrian conflict. The Syrian war, now in its sixth year, and the developments in various levels, including the political scene and the battlefield, are expected to present themselves as weighty material for Tehran-Ankara talks. First issue in this relation might be promotion of coordination to help expand the “de-escalation zones” to northern Syria that are critical to pacification of the devastating war between the Syrian government and a wide range of opposition and terrorist groups. Another topic for Erdogan talks in the Iranian capital could be the need to tackle the Syrian Kurds in war-ravaged country’s north. Backed by the US-led military coalition's air cover and logistics, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a militant coalition predominantly featuring Kurdish forces aided by Arab fighters, have advanced to the southern parts of Syria, including east of the major city of Deir ez-Zor. Syria’s Kurdish leaders, inspired by the referendum of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), have stepped up pro-breakaway arrangements. Two days before the Erbil referendum, the Syrian Kurds held their local elections that were meant to shore up regional autonomy. The voters cast their votes on September 22 to choose leaders for around 3,700 “communes” across the three north Syrian cantons of Island, Kobani, and Afrin. Unflagging US support for the Syrian Kurds increasingly sends the Turkish leaders into a spin. Erdogan is hopeful to win Iranian promise of help in confrontation of the advancing Kurdish militias. Having each other’s back fits Tehran policy and concerns because connection of the Kurdish cantons on the strength of American and Israeli role-playing can pose serious threats to the Tehran-led regional Axis of Resistance.

Tehran and Ankara understand the importance of joint work as they know that Syria and Iraq’s Kurdish regions are linked through Khapor border in Hasakah province. Only 40 kilometers separate the two regions. Odds are that if Iran and Turkey sanction Erbil or mount a military action against it, it is highly likely that KRG leaders will use the border two circumvent the restrictions and even sell oil as their main source of income.

Turkey is also optimistic that agreement with Tehran will automatically bring Damascus, an ally of Iran, on board a regional camp amid a feeling that the Democratic Union Party (PYD), Syrian branch of the PKK, has moved closer to the Iraqi Kurds, with alliance between them being likely. Unity of Syrian and Iraqi Kurds in the first place will endanger Turkey that is home to over 18 million Kurds. Iran will be next in line to receive impacts. That is why the two see it vital to collaborate to take on the challenge. 

Erdogan Turkey Syrian Crisis Kurdish Referendum

