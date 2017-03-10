Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 4 October 2017
Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium

Extremist Saudi-Linked Wahhabi Cleric Faces Deportation from Belgium

A Saudi-linked Wahhabi cleric is facing Belgium expulsion from Belgium after he was found preaching hatred and extremist ideology at the country’s biggest mosque.

Hamas Chief Hails New Palestinian Unity as Cabinet Meets in Gaza Head of Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyah, on Tuesday expressed his confidence in the success of the reconciliation initiative

French Parliament Passes Anti-Terrorism Law Restricting Civil Liberties The French parliament has approved a new anti-terrorist bill, criticized by human rights activists as restrictive of civil liberties.

US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday said it would not be in Washington’s interest for President Donald Trump to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

Venezuela Dumps Dollar, Opts for Chinese Yuan in Oil Trade Venezuela has begun publishing the sale price of its crude oil in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars, as opposed to what is done in the global oil markets.

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises Qatari Emir Sheikh Al Thani has met Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Doha where they underscored the need for peaceful solutions to regional crises.

Iraq’s Former President Jalal Talabani Dies, Aged 84 Jalal Talabani, former Iraqi president and Kurdish politician, has died in Germany aged 84.

Pakistan’s Ruling Party Reelects Disqualified Premier as Leader Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was reelected on Tuesday as leader of the country’s ruling party, a day after Pakistan Muslims League (Nawaz group) used its parliamentary majority to amend a law to allow him to re-take the job.

Mahmoud Abbas Says Hams Must Surrender Arms after Reconciliation Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas set Hamas’ disbarment as a precondition for the reconciliation between the Ramallah-based Fatah party and Hamas resistance movement that governs Gaza Strip.

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday Israeli Regime will completely seal off the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip for 11 consecutive days over the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017 Saudi Arabia executed another citizen in the capital city of Riyadh, bringing to 100 the total number of the people beheaded by the kingdom since the beginning of the year.

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief Iran’s President held talks Turkish Chief of General Staff in Tehran on Monday and reiterated that any change in borders spreads insecurity, instability in region.

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban Office in Qatar A senior Afghan politician has opposed the bid to close the Taliban office in Qatar as he insisted that his party supports the legitimate demands of the group.

Two children Killed as India, Pakistan Troops Exchange Fire in Disputed Kashmir Two children were killed, on Monday, during an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in disputed Kashmir.

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas The West Bank-based Palestinian prime minister crossed into the Gaza Strip on Monday in a major move towards reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah party.

Iraqi Forces Advance Towards Hawija, Seize Air Base from ISIS Iraqi forces and PMU fighters captured an air base from ISIS terrorists , gaining a strategic foothold as they push toward the town of Hawija.

15 Killed in Terror Attack on Damascus Police Department, Syria Over 15 people have been killed and many more injured following a terrorist attack targeting a police station in Syria’s capital Damascus.

Russian Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow Russian security forces have dismantled a major sleeper cell operating for the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country.

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession Top military generals of Iran and Turkey have expressed their opposition to the secession of Iraq’s Kurdistan region and voiced support for the country’s territorial integrity.

Saudi King to Visit Russia Tuesday audi Arabian King Salman is set to visit Russia on Thursday indicating that the regime is accepting the turn of the tide in Syria.

Report

Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

Tuesday 3 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

Alwaght- Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

In letters to the UN Secretary General and Chairman of the UNSC, the Syrian Foreign Ministry noted that, “On October 1st and 2nd, 2017, the US-led coalition warplanes committed two massacres and targeted residential neighborhoods in Deir Ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces, killing 57 civilians, most of them are women and children, injuring many others and causing huge material damage to properties and houses.”

The ministry added that a few days ago, the coalition admitted killing 800 citizens since the beginning of its operations in Syria which gives clear evidence on their heinous crimes.

Syria censures global silence towards US crimes

Syria has also expressed deep concern over the international community’s silence towards US-led crimes, taking into account that some states and organizations “engage in the humanitarian issues but they remain silent when it comes to the US-led coalition crimes against the Syrian people.”

The Syrian foreign ministry said that in addition, the US has instructed its agents in the region, represented by the armed groups, to impede progress made by the Syrian army and prevent it from heading to the ISIS-held areas which shows the real intentions of the US destructive policy in Syria which needs to be halted.

Syria has expressed astonishment at the silence of the UN and other states towards the terrorist bombing which targeted al-Midan Police Department in Damascus city, claiming the lives of several civilians and injuring many others.

“Syria strongly condemns crimes committed by the international coalition and the terrorist groups against Syrian civilians, infrastructure and services and economic facilities shedding the blood of hundreds and causing huge damage and destruction,” the Foreign Ministry added.

UN must dissolve illegitimate US-led coalition

Syria also urged the UNSC to immediately dissolve the illegitimate coalition which was established without requesting permission from the Syrian government and outside the framework of the UN.

Last week also, Syria demanded that the UN takes immediate action over the constantly repeated attacks of the US-led coalition against Syrian territory and civilians.

Damascus pointed to the recent US crime which took place on Wednesday, when coalition’s warplanes shelled al-Sout town in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor with the internationally-banned white phosphorus, resulting in the loos of lives of a number of civilians and leaving others injured.

The US-led coalition, consisting of more than 60 states, began conducting airstrikes against IS in Syria and Iraq in 2014, despite not having authorization from either the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

The coalition is not supporting four de-escalation zones which were agreed upon at talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, in May. The proposal was, however, signed by Russia, Iran, and Turkey, with the approval of the Syrian government. The UN has welcomed the initiative.

US backs terrorists

Speaking recently on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said the US is helping Al-Nusra Front terrorists in Syria.

 "They [Americans] are dissatisfied with the successful outcome of Astana peace process, that’s why they use their [assets], including Jabhat al-Nusra [Al-Nusra Front] to impede the agreements that had been negotiated,” Muallem pointed out. Denouncing the US role in Syria, Muallem said that Washington intentionally aims to curb the offensive by the Syrian troops in Deir ez-Zor.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

