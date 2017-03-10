Syria Urges UNSC to Stop US-Led Coalition Crimes against Civilians

Alwaght- Syria on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to halt US-led international coalition’s crimes against the Syrian people.

In letters to the UN Secretary General and Chairman of the UNSC, the Syrian Foreign Ministry noted that, “On October 1st and 2nd, 2017, the US-led coalition warplanes committed two massacres and targeted residential neighborhoods in Deir Ez-Zor and Raqqa provinces, killing 57 civilians, most of them are women and children, injuring many others and causing huge material damage to properties and houses.”

The ministry added that a few days ago, the coalition admitted killing 800 citizens since the beginning of its operations in Syria which gives clear evidence on their heinous crimes.

Syria censures global silence towards US crimes

Syria has also expressed deep concern over the international community’s silence towards US-led crimes, taking into account that some states and organizations “engage in the humanitarian issues but they remain silent when it comes to the US-led coalition crimes against the Syrian people.”

The Syrian foreign ministry said that in addition, the US has instructed its agents in the region, represented by the armed groups, to impede progress made by the Syrian army and prevent it from heading to the ISIS-held areas which shows the real intentions of the US destructive policy in Syria which needs to be halted.

Syria has expressed astonishment at the silence of the UN and other states towards the terrorist bombing which targeted al-Midan Police Department in Damascus city, claiming the lives of several civilians and injuring many others.

“Syria strongly condemns crimes committed by the international coalition and the terrorist groups against Syrian civilians, infrastructure and services and economic facilities shedding the blood of hundreds and causing huge damage and destruction,” the Foreign Ministry added.

UN must dissolve illegitimate US-led coalition

Syria also urged the UNSC to immediately dissolve the illegitimate coalition which was established without requesting permission from the Syrian government and outside the framework of the UN.

Last week also, Syria demanded that the UN takes immediate action over the constantly repeated attacks of the US-led coalition against Syrian territory and civilians.

Damascus pointed to the recent US crime which took place on Wednesday, when coalition’s warplanes shelled al-Sout town in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor with the internationally-banned white phosphorus, resulting in the loos of lives of a number of civilians and leaving others injured.

The US-led coalition, consisting of more than 60 states, began conducting airstrikes against IS in Syria and Iraq in 2014, despite not having authorization from either the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

The coalition is not supporting four de-escalation zones which were agreed upon at talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, in May. The proposal was, however, signed by Russia, Iran, and Turkey, with the approval of the Syrian government. The UN has welcomed the initiative.

US backs terrorists

Speaking recently on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said the US is helping Al-Nusra Front terrorists in Syria.

"They [Americans] are dissatisfied with the successful outcome of Astana peace process, that’s why they use their [assets], including Jabhat al-Nusra [Al-Nusra Front] to impede the agreements that had been negotiated,” Muallem pointed out. Denouncing the US role in Syria, Muallem said that Washington intentionally aims to curb the offensive by the Syrian troops in Deir ez-Zor.