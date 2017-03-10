US Defense Sec. Wants Trump’s Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal

Alwaght- US Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday said it would not be in Washington’s interest for President Donald Trump to abandon the Iran nuclear deal.

The secretary's assessment marks one of the strongest public defenses of the deal by an administration official in recent weeks. Trump has lately begun hinting that he may soon take steps to leave the landmark 2015 global accord, which limits Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

The White House is approaching an Oct. 15 deadline, when Trump must either certify to Congress that Iran is complying with the deal or give lawmakers the choice to reimpose sanctions.

Mattis made his opinion known in during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Afghanistan after being prompted by Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine.

"Do you believe it's in our national security interest at the present time to remain in the JCPOA?" King asked, referring to the deal's official title, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"Yes, Senator, I do," Mattis replied.

Iran’s nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was inked between Iran and the P5+1 countries — namely the US, Russia, China, France, and Britain plus Germany — in July 2015 and took effect in January 2016.

Under the deal, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the removal of all nuclear-related bans imposed on the Islamic Republic, among other things.

Trump has long vowed to rip up the deal, which was negotiated by the United States and five other world powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says Iran has lived up to its commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned that Tehran may walk away from the nuclear deal with the P5+1 group of countries if the US withdraws from the agreement.

European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, also said last week that the nuclear agreement signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries worked fine and belonged to the entire world, not just the United States.