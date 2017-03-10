Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the total defeat of the ISIS terrorist is close adding that the Israeli regime is seriously concerned about the terror group’s defeat in the region.

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

Venezuela Dumps Dollar, Opts for Chinese Yuan in Oil Trade

Venezuela has begun publishing the sale price of its crude oil in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars, as opposed to what is done in the global oil markets.

Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises Qatari Emir Sheikh Al Thani has met Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Doha where they underscored the need for peaceful solutions to regional crises.

Iraq’s Former President Jalal Talabani Dies, Aged 84 Jalal Talabani, former Iraqi president and Kurdish politician, has died in Germany aged 84.

Pakistan’s Ruling Party Reelects Disqualified Premier as Leader Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was reelected on Tuesday as leader of the country’s ruling party, a day after Pakistan Muslims League (Nawaz group) used its parliamentary majority to amend a law to allow him to re-take the job.

Mahmoud Abbas Says Hams Must Surrender Arms after Reconciliation Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas set Hamas’ disbarment as a precondition for the reconciliation between the Ramallah-based Fatah party and Hamas resistance movement that governs Gaza Strip.

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday Israeli Regime will completely seal off the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip for 11 consecutive days over the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017 Saudi Arabia executed another citizen in the capital city of Riyadh, bringing to 100 the total number of the people beheaded by the kingdom since the beginning of the year.

Iran’s President Held Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief Iran’s President held talks Turkish Chief of General Staff in Tehran on Monday and reiterated that any change in borders spreads insecurity, instability in region.

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban Office in Qatar A senior Afghan politician has opposed the bid to close the Taliban office in Qatar as he insisted that his party supports the legitimate demands of the group.

Two children Killed as India, Pakistan Troops Exchange Fire in Disputed Kashmir Two children were killed, on Monday, during an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in disputed Kashmir.

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas The West Bank-based Palestinian prime minister crossed into the Gaza Strip on Monday in a major move towards reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah party.

Iraqi Forces Advance Towards Hawija, Seize Air Base from ISIS Iraqi forces and PMU fighters captured an air base from ISIS terrorists , gaining a strategic foothold as they push toward the town of Hawija.

15 Killed in Terror Attack on Damascus Police Department, Syria Over 15 people have been killed and many more injured following a terrorist attack targeting a police station in Syria’s capital Damascus.

Russian Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow Russian security forces have dismantled a major sleeper cell operating for the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country.

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession Top military generals of Iran and Turkey have expressed their opposition to the secession of Iraq’s Kurdistan region and voiced support for the country’s territorial integrity.

Saudi King to Visit Russia Tuesday audi Arabian King Salman is set to visit Russia on Thursday indicating that the regime is accepting the turn of the tide in Syria.

ISIS Claim US Deadliest Mass Shooting; At Least 58 Killed over 500 Injured At least 50 people have been killed and 200 others injured a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at a music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada

How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites? Imam Hussein’s small group of companions and family members (in total around 72 men and few women and children) confronted a large army of the then corrupt caliph, Yazid, in a plain named Krabla, and were martyred while were thirsty .

Israeli Regime’s Netanyahu Pushing Region to War: Hezbollah Chief Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has warned that the Israeli regime under its idiotic Prime Minister is pushing the region into war.

Spanish Premier Rejects Catalonia Independence, 700 Injured in Clashes Spain’s PM say "no referendum" took place in the country after polling stations closed in Sunday’s controversial Catalonia independence referendum.

Venezuela Dumps Dollar, Opts for Chinese Yuan in Oil Trade

Alwaght-Venezuela has begun publishing the sale price of its crude oil in Chinese yuan rather than US dollars, as opposed to what is done in the global oil markets.

The country, holding largest proven oil reserve in world estimated at 300 billion barrels, made the move from dollars to yuan after US President Trump imposed sanctions on US citizens from buying new debt from Venezuela or from its state oil company

Venezuela President, Nicolas Maduro said the change in currency is a way to avoid US economic sanctions.

He stressed that the country’s move to use Chinese currency is to be free from the tyranny of the dollar.

In a statement by Venezuelan Oil Ministry, President Nicolás Maduro said decision was taken as part of "Dollar's tyranny" recovery plan. The statement included following statements: "This decision is a result of decision taken by Presidency on September 7th. Thus, Venezuela will be able to implement its new strategies freely from dollar's tyranny. "

China's largest oil importer in world has announced that it will use "yuan" contracts instead of dollars to be affected by US sanctions while buying oil.

According to Nikkei Asian Review China's September report, China's under-convertible yuan contracts will be opened to foreign investment funds, stock exchanges and oil companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges. China's yuan-based oil purchases, primarily from Russia and Iran, will also help those countries overcome sanctions imposed by United States in various areas.

