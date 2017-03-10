Qatari Emir Meets Iran’s Foreign Minister in Doha, Discuss Regional Crises

Alwaght- Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Doha where they underscored the need for peaceful solutions to regional crises.

During the Tuesday meeting, The Qatari emir expressed his satisfaction with the process of enhancing Iran-Qatar ties, noting that the two countries have always sought close relations.

He also welcomed the Islamic Republic’s stance on finding a peaceful solution to regional crises and pointed out that permanent consultation with regional countries, including Iran, was a necessity.

Zarif, for his part, highlighted the Iranian government’s principled policy to have the best relations with all its neighbors and expressed hope that Tehran-Doha ties would improve in all fields.

Touching on the sensitive conditions in the region and the tensions, the top Iranian diplomat said that none of the regional conflicts had military solutions and all sides had to adhere to dialog and give priority to regional initiatives meant to bring about stability and security.

Zarif is in Qatar on the second leg of his two-nation trip, which had already taken him to Oman.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on their Persian Gulf neighbor.

On June 22, the group issued a 13-point list of demands, including the shutdown of Al Jazeera, limiting ties with Iran, and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the country as a prerequisite to lifting the blockade.

Doha rejected all the demands, denouncing them as an attempt to infringe on Qatar's sovereignty.

In Muscat Zarif met with Sultan Qaboos bin Said where they reviewed aspects of existing cooperation between the sultanate and Iran in various spheres to serve the joint interests of Oman and Iran. In addition, a number of matters in light of the current developments in the regional and international arenas were discussed.

The Iranian foreign minister hailed policies adopted by Oman under the leadership Sultan Qaboos and the constructive role of the country in the region, which faces several challenges.