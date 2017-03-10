Iraq’s Former President Jalal Talabani Dies, Aged 84

Alwaght- Jalal Talabani, former Iraqi president and Kurdish politician, has died in Germany aged 84.

He was Iraq's president from 2005 to 2014 and a key figure in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A family member said Talabani's health had taken a turn for the worse and he been transported to Germany, along with his wife and two children.

Zana Said, Iraqi Kurdish politician, paid tribute to Talabani as "the only president whose death saddens Arabs, Kurds and all other ethnicities".

"We pray to God that his death will help to bring back good relations between the brothers of Iraq."

In 2005, Talabani was elected as the first non-Arab president of Iraq, as part of the ethno-religious framework which saw the presidency reserved for a Kurd and continued in the post until 2014.