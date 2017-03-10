Seeing Syrian Govt. Winning War on Terror, Israeli Minister Urges US to Intervene

Alwaght- Israeli regime's minister foe war affairs confessed on Tuesday Syrian government was winning war against foreign-backed terrorist and militant groups, urging the US to intervene more actively.

“I see a long international queue lining up to woo Assad, including Western nations and moderate Sunnis [Muslims]. Suddenly everyone wants to get close to Assad,” Lieberman told Israel’s Walla news site in an interview, Reuters reported.

Avigdor Lieberman’s comments marked a reversal for Israeli authorities who from the onset of crisis in 2011 have been insisting that President Bashar Assad would lose control of his country and be toppled.

Once being on the verge of collapse, Syrian government forces backed by Iran, Russia and Lebanese Hezbollah movement turn the tide and gained stunning victories against terrorist groups in recent months, making western officials to admit Damascus' victory is certain.

UN special envoy for Syria said on 6 September the country's rebels must accept that they have not won the six-and-a-half year war against President Bashar al-Assad.

"Will the opposition be able to be unified and realistic enough to realize they did not win the war?” he Said.

In its decades under Assad family rule, Syria has been an enemy of Israel, with their armies clashing in 1948, 1967, 1973 and 1982. Iran and Hezbollah resistance movements, President Assad's main supporters, are also Israel's arch-foes. Therefore, Tel Aviv sees Syrian government's imminent win in the face of militants as serious risk to its security and even existence.

Despite Israel's desperate attempts to persuade the US to focus on toppling Syrian government, the regime is witnessing that Damascus is liberating villages and towns one after another from terrorists.

Feeling hapless, Israeli war minister called on Washington to throw more force behind militants to prevent central government from ending the longstanding crisis that has claimed lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians and displayed millions more.

“We hope the United States will be more active in the Syrian arena and the Middle East in general,” Lieberman said. “We are faced with Russians, Iranians, and also the Turks and Hezbollah, and this is no simple matter to deal with, on a daily basis.”

“The United States has quite a few challenges of its own, but as a trend - the more the United States will be active, the better it will be for Israel,” Lieberman said.

Recent Syrian army’s advances that include recapture of territories from grasp of an array of foreign-backed, imported terrorist groups have also changed some former anti-Assad regional governments to change their stances on him, including Turkey that is getting closer to Iran-Russia-Hezbollah axis day by day,

Some Arab governments and nations have also called for return of Syria to the Arab organizations to break the Damascus isolation.

Very latest stance came by the Algerian Foreign Minister Abdelkader Messahel who during a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly three days ago pointed to his country’s “historic” relations with Syria and called for immediate return of the Syrian government to the Arab League. Furthermore, several Arab world political delegations visited Syria and met with Syria's President Assad. The latest delegation travelled to Syria on September 20 from Mauritania, voicing full support of their government to the Syrian “nation and government.” Hamas, another party that under Qatari pressures went separate way from the Syrian government as its main patron in the initial stages of conflict, has recently been seeking ways to rebuild relations with Syria.