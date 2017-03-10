Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising

UN Probe into Saudi Crimes in Yemen Not Promising The OHCHR has decided to send experts to Yemen to investigate the human rights violations while previous efforts thwarted under Riyadh pressures.

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the total defeat of the ISIS terrorist is close adding that the Israeli regime is seriously concerned about the terror group’s defeat in the region.

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday

Israeli Regime will completely seal off the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip for 11 consecutive days over the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017 Saudi Arabia executed another citizen in the capital city of Riyadh, bringing to 100 the total number of the people beheaded by the kingdom since the beginning of the year.

Iran’s President Hold Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief Iran’s President held talks Turkish Chief of General Staff in Tehran on Monday and reiterated that any change in borders spreads insecurity, instability in region.

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban Office in Qatar A senior Afghan politician has opposed the bid to close the Taliban office in Qatar as he insisted that his party supports the legitimate demands of the group.

Two children Killed as India, Pakistan Troops Exchange Fire in Disputed Kashmir Two children were killed, on Monday, during an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in disputed Kashmir.

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas The West Bank-based Palestinian prime minister crossed into the Gaza Strip on Monday in a major move towards reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah party.

Iraqi Forces Advance Towards Hawija, Seize Air Base from ISIS Iraqi forces and PMU fighters captured an air base from ISIS terrorists , gaining a strategic foothold as they push toward the town of Hawija.

15 Killed in Terror Attack on Damascus Police Department, Syria Over 15 people have been killed and many more injured following a terrorist attack targeting a police station in Syria’s capital Damascus.

Russian Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow Russian security forces have dismantled a major sleeper cell operating for the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country.

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession Top military generals of Iran and Turkey have expressed their opposition to the secession of Iraq’s Kurdistan region and voiced support for the country’s territorial integrity.

Saudi King to Visit Russia Tuesday audi Arabian King Salman is set to visit Russia on Thursday indicating that the regime is accepting the turn of the tide in Syria.

ISIS Claim US Deadliest Mass Shooting; At Least 58 Killed over 500 Injured At least 50 people have been killed and 200 others injured a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at a music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada

How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites? Imam Hussein’s small group of companions and family members (in total around 72 men and few women and children) confronted a large army of the then corrupt caliph, Yazid, in a plain named Krabla, and were martyred while were thirsty .

Israeli Regime’s Netanyahu Pushing Region to War: Hezbollah Chief Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has warned that the Israeli regime under its idiotic Prime Minister is pushing the region into war.

Spanish Premier Rejects Catalonia Independence, 700 Injured in Clashes Spain’s PM say "no referendum" took place in the country after polling stations closed in Sunday’s controversial Catalonia independence referendum.

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively Saudi Arabia’s economy has plunges back into recession as the oil sector stagnates and the government sector is hit by austerity policies

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a Yemeni air defense unit, backed by Ansarullah movement fighters, have shot down a United States spy drone on a reconnaissance mission over the capital Sana’a.

Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies Over three million have converged in the Iraqi city of Karbala on Sunday to mark the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein AS.

Terrorist Shot Dead after Killing Two in Marseille, France A male terrorist was shot dead in Marseille, France after killing two people with a knife, French media report, citing the prosecutor’s office.

Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks Thousands of people have marched in Washington, DC to demand racial justice in the US .

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Israel to Put Palestinians on 11-Day Lockdown during Jewish Holiday
Alwaght- Israeli Regime will completely seal off the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip for 11 consecutive days over the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Tel Aviv regime's Defense Ministry said the closure would begin Wednesday, October 4 and last until Wednesday, October 14, The Jerusalem Post reported Monday.

According to the Israeli daily, the occupying regime regularly imposes closures on the West Bank and Gaza for Jewish holidays, but week-long festivals like Sukkot usually only have closures imposed at the end of the holiday, lasting a few days.

The extended closure seems to be another act of collective punishment over recent anti-occupation attack by a Palestinian youth.

Last week Nimr Jamal, from the occupied West Bank, killed an Israeli border police officer and two civilian security guards, and was also shot dead at the scene.

Nimr's home town Beit Surik and a cluster of neighboring West Bank villages northwest of Jerusalem have since been placed under a strict military siege that entered its seventh day on Monday, which was denounced as an act of collective punishment on some 40,000 innocent Palestinians by human rights group B'Tselem.

"Disrupting the lives of tens of thousands of people, who have done nothing wrong and are not suspected of any wrong-doing in such a severe manner is completely unjustifiable. This violence against the population is an exploitation of the military’s power and authority in aid of wanton abuse of civilians without any accountability,” the group said in a statement.

The Israeli army also closed off the West Bank and Gaza Strip for a week during the Passover holiday in April, on Friday and Saturday for Yom Kippur holiday, and for Rosh Hashana last week.

Severe restrictions on movement for Palestinians are typically implemented by Israeli authorities during Jewish holidays for alleged security purposes, accompanied by increased tensions around the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Such restrictions affect the livelihoods of the tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Debilitating poverty and lack of employment drive many workers in the occupied West Bank to enter Israel in search of work. Israel's imposition of closures on the Palestinian territory has severely affected the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who depend on entering Israel, or its illegal settlements, for employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, the majority of the more than 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are sealed inside the coastal enclave due to a decade long military blockade imposed by Israeli regime and upheld by Egypt on the southern border.

Israeli Regime Palestine West Bank Lockdown Sukkot

