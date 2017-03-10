Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 3 October 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the total defeat of the ISIS terrorist is close adding that the Israeli regime is seriously concerned about the terror group’s defeat in the region.

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

How Is Kirkuk Significant for Iraqi Government, Kurdish Region? The oil-rich city remains center of the Erbil-Baghdad disputes as both understand its economic and strategic importance.

News

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017

Saudi Arabia executed another citizen in the capital city of Riyadh, bringing to 100 the total number of the people beheaded by the kingdom since the beginning of the year.

Iran’s President Hold Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief Iran’s President held talks Turkish Chief of General Staff in Tehran on Monday and reiterated that any change in borders spreads insecurity, instability in region.

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban Office in Qatar A senior Afghan politician has opposed the bid to close the Taliban office in Qatar as he insisted that his party supports the legitimate demands of the group.

Two children Killed as India, Pakistan Troops Exchange Fire in Disputed Kashmir Two children were killed, on Monday, during an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops in disputed Kashmir.

Palestinian Authority PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas The West Bank-based Palestinian prime minister crossed into the Gaza Strip on Monday in a major move towards reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah party.

Iraqi Forces Advance Towards Hawija, Seize Air Base from ISIS Iraqi forces and PMU fighters captured an air base from ISIS terrorists , gaining a strategic foothold as they push toward the town of Hawija.

15 Killed in Terror Attack on Damascus Police Department, Syria Over 15 people have been killed and many more injured following a terrorist attack targeting a police station in Syria’s capital Damascus.

Russian Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow Russian security forces have dismantled a major sleeper cell operating for the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country.

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession Top military generals of Iran and Turkey have expressed their opposition to the secession of Iraq’s Kurdistan region and voiced support for the country’s territorial integrity.

Saudi King to Visit Russia Tuesday audi Arabian King Salman is set to visit Russia on Thursday indicating that the regime is accepting the turn of the tide in Syria.

ISIS Claim US Deadliest Mass Shooting; At Least 58 Killed over 500 Injured At least 50 people have been killed and 200 others injured a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at a music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada

How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites? Imam Hussein’s small group of companions and family members (in total around 72 men and few women and children) confronted a large army of the then corrupt caliph, Yazid, in a plain named Krabla, and were martyred while were thirsty .

Israeli Regime’s Netanyahu Pushing Region to War: Hezbollah Chief Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has warned that the Israeli regime under its idiotic Prime Minister is pushing the region into war.

Spanish Premier Rejects Catalonia Independence, 700 Injured in Clashes Spain’s PM say "no referendum" took place in the country after polling stations closed in Sunday’s controversial Catalonia independence referendum.

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively Saudi Arabia’s economy has plunges back into recession as the oil sector stagnates and the government sector is hit by austerity policies

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a Yemeni air defense unit, backed by Ansarullah movement fighters, have shot down a United States spy drone on a reconnaissance mission over the capital Sana’a.

Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies Over three million have converged in the Iraqi city of Karbala on Sunday to mark the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein AS.

Terrorist Shot Dead after Killing Two in Marseille, France A male terrorist was shot dead in Marseille, France after killing two people with a knife, French media report, citing the prosecutor’s office.

Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks Thousands of people have marched in Washington, DC to demand racial justice in the US .

Nigerian Forces Attack Shiite Muslims at Muharram Mourning Ceremonies Nigerian security forces have attacked Muharram mourning ceremonies in the northern city of Sokoto, arresting at least six Shiite Muslims.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Hekmatyar against Closure of Taliban Office in Qatar

Saudi King to Visit Russia Tuesday

Iran’s President Hold Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites?

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah

Amnesty Slams Saudi Arabia over Executing 100 People in 2017

Changes in Saudi Arabia Coordinated with Israel, US: Whistleblower

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days

Yemeni Army Warns It Can Attack Israeli Bases in Eritrea Islands

Russia Completes Disposal of Chemical Weapons, Urges US to Take Similar Measures

Turkey Not to Buy Oil from Iraqi Kurdistan Region Anymore

Syrian Army Repels ISIS Attack, Secures Palmyra-Deir ez-Zor Road

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively

Iraq to Send Troops in Kurdish-Held Oil-Rich Region of Kirkuk

Trump’s Travel Ban, Double Standards Driving It

Iran, Iraq Military Commanders Hold Talks after Kurdish Referendum

Two Reasons Make Syrian Return to Arab World a Demand

US Not Seriously Opposing Iraqi Kurds’ Breakaway, Seeks Long-Term Interests

ISIS Bomber Targets Shiites’ Muharram Mourning in Kabul, Kills 6

Israel Goes on Selling Arms to Myanmar despite Regime’s Genocide on Muslims

12 Afghan Police Killed in Kandahar Terrorist Attack; Taliban Claim Responsibility

Amnesty Slams US, UK Support for Repressive Bahraini Regime

ISIS Claims Killing 7 Russian Soldiers in Hama, Syria

African States Cancel Summit with Israeli Regime

Appalling Video Shows Aftermath of Saudi Airstrike in Yemen’s Marib: 12 Civilians Killed

Syria’s Dramatic Draw with Iran Keeps World Cup Dream for War-Torn Nation Alive

Pentagon Says Russia Knowingly Hit US Kurdish Proxy in Syria

Iran Land Route Drastically Cuts Transportation Time, Cost to Qatar

Russian President Meets Iran’s FM with Syria, Nuclear Issue on Agenda

Iran’s President Urges Myanmar to Stop Ethnic Cleansing of Rohingya Muslims

Merkel Says Iran Deal a Model for solving North Korea Issue

Israeli Regime to Launch Huge Wargames Simulating Confrontation with Hezbollah

UN Slams Israel for 5 Decades of Occupation, Discrimination, Demolishing

Saudi-Led Aggression Killed 1,200 Children in Yemen: UN

UN Calls on Saudi Arabia to Stop War on Yemen, Fund Crisis

Palestinians Remember Israeli Perpetrated Massacre of Refugees in Sabra, Shatilla

In Focus

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

alwaght.com
News

Iran’s President Hold Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief

Tuesday 3 October 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iran’s President Hold Talks with Turkey’s Military Chief
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has held talks with Turkish Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar in Tehran on Monday and reiterated that any change in borders spreads insecurity and instability in region.

Rouhani has stressed the need to bolster central governments in Syria and Iraq in order to maintain the two countries’ territorial integrity, facilitate the war on terror, and prevent alterations in geographical borders. He added that, “Any change in geographical borders will cause insecurity and instability to spread throughout the region.”

The Iranian President said that fighting terrorism and safeguarding geographical borders in the region were the most important goals that Iran and Turkey sought to achieve through development of cooperation and bilateral relations.

President Rouhani emphasized that Iran and Turkey, as two important countries and the pillars of stability in the region, could play an influential role in resolving regional issues if they stood by each other.

Mentioning terrorism, insecurity and instability as common threats facing Iran and Turkey in the region, Rouhani said, "To do away with these threats and in line with the common interests [of the two countries], all-out relations and cooperation must further develop between Tehran and Ankara."

“The armed forces of Iran and Turkey can establish constructive relations in order to repel regional threats through further expansion of cooperation and exchange of experience,” Rouhani pointed out.

For his part, the Turkish chief of general staff said his country respected territorial integrity of all regional countries, including Syria and Iraq, and expressed Ankara’s readiness to develop cooperation with Iran in the fight against terrorism.

Akar arrived in Tehran late Sunday at the invitation of Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, who visited Ankara in mid-August.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Turkey Hassan Rouhani Hulusi Akar

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies
Thousands Attend Funeral Ceremony of Iranian Martyr Hojaji
In Catalonia, Thousands Protest Spanish Attempts To Stop Referendum Vote
Iraqi Army Liberates More than 40 Villages in Hawija Area
Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies

Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies

Spanish Police Brutally Beat People Participated Independence Poll in Catalonia
Police clash with Mapuche protesters in Chilean capital
Protesters march against white supremacy ahead of far-right `Free Speech Week`
Frontline of Rohingya Refugee Crisis in Bangladesh