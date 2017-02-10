Palestinian PM in Gaza Raising Hopes of Unity with Hamas

Alwaght- The West Bank-based Palestinian prime minister crossed into the Gaza Strip on Monday in a major move towards reconciliation between Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and Fatah party.

Hamas announced last week that it was handing over administrative control of the Gaza Strip to a unity government headed by Rami al-Hamdallah. Hamas’s concession was the most significant step towards elusive Palestinian unity since the government was formed in 2014. It failed to function in Gaza because of disputes between Hamas and Fatah over its responsibilities.

"We came with instructions from Abbas to tell the world from the heart of Gaza that the Palestinian state cannot and will not be established without geographical and political unity between Gaza and the West Bank," Hamdallah said.

“The success of the government work will always depend executive and operational ability on the ground - so far we are looking forward to a positive impact on the lives of the citizens in Gaza”.

Hamdallah described Hamas's decision to dissolve the administrative committee as an "important step", affirming that alleviating the suffering of the Gazan people is a top priority for his government.

A Hamas police honor guard and hundreds of Palestinians, many of them waving Palestinian flags, welcomed Hamdallah outside the Hamas-controlled checkpoint, down the road from Erez border crossing through which the prime minister and his delegation passed.

The Palestinian schism is seen as a major obstacle to effective resistance against the Israeli usurper regime and the formation of a future independent Palestinian state with al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.