15 Killed in Terror Attack on Damascus Police Department, Syria

Alwaght- More than 15 people have been killed and many more injured following a terrorist attack targeting a police station at a southern neighborhood of Syria's capital Damascus.

According to local media reports, terrorists attacked al-Midan Police Department in Damascus city on Monday.

In a statement to reporters while inspecting the attack site, Interior Minister Lt. Gen. Mohammad al-Shaar said two terrorists attacked the guard members at al-Midan Police Department with a number of bombs, causing the death of a number of personnel. After that, one of the terrorists blew himself up with an explosive belt right in front of the main gate of the department.

The Minister added that the other terrorist, also wearing an explosive belt, infiltrated the first floor, where police personnel clashed with him and managed to kill him, causing the explosion of the belt.

Al-Shaar added that the terrorist attack caused the death of a number Internal Security personnel and civilians who were at the department.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the Damascus attack, however, previous terrorist attacks in the Syrian capital were claimed by terrorists from ISIS and al-Nusra Front Takfiri groups.

Elsewhere, Syrian troops foiled a fierce terrorist attack attempt by ISIS terrorists on military positions at the surrounding of al-Soukhna town to the east of Palmyra city in Homs province.

In the western countryside, Syrian air force airstrikes targeted ISIS movement axes in the village of Faida Bin Mwain’a, 85 km southwest of Deir Ez-Zor city.

The source said that the army airstrikes left a number of ISIS terrorists dead, in addition to destroying their armored vehicles and fortifications supplied with mortar launchers.