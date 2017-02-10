Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein's Battle of Karbala

Rituals Immortalized Imam Hussein’s Battle of Karbala More than 1,300 years after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the messenger of Islam Prophet Mohammad, Shiites all around the world are still mourning the sorrowful and historic day each year on the 10th of the month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar with commemorations and rituals.

Total Annihilation of ISIS Close, Israeli Regime Worried: Nasrallah Hezbollah leader says the total defeat of the ISIS terrorist is close adding that the Israeli regime is seriously concerned about the terror group’s defeat in the region.

Yemen Cholera Outbreak Worst on Record as Saudi Bombardments Continue The cholera outbreak in Yemen is now the largest epidemic since records began, as a Western-backed Saudi-led coalition continues bombarding the country.

Saudi Regime Spreading Hatred Against Shiite Muslims: Report A human rights group says some state religious scholars and institutions in Saudi Arabia incite hatred and discrimination against the country’s Shiite Muslims .

How Is Kirkuk Significant for Iraqi Government, Kurdish Region? The oil-rich city remains center of the Erbil-Baghdad disputes as both understand its economic and strategic importance.

Iraqi Forces Advance Towards Hawija, Seized Air Base from ISIS

Iraqi Forces Advance Towards Hawija, Seized Air Base from ISIS

Iraqi forces and PMU fighters captured an air base from ISIS terrorists , gaining a strategic foothold as they push toward the town of Hawija.

Terrorist Kill 15 people in Attack on Damascus Police Department Over 15 people have been killed and many more injured following a terrorist attack targeting a police station in Syria’s capital Damascus.

Russian Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow Russian security forces have dismantled a major sleeper cell operating for the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country.

Iran, Turkey Military Chiefs Meet, Voice Opposition to Kurdish Secession Top military generals of Iran and Turkey have expressed their opposition to the secession of Iraq’s Kurdistan region and voiced support for the country’s territorial integrity.

Saudi King to Visit Russia Tuesday audi Arabian King Salman is set to visit Russia on Thursday indicating that the regime is accepting the turn of the tide in Syria.

Death Toll from US Deadliest Mass Shooting Jumps to 50; Suspect, Associate Identified At least 50 people have been killed and 200 others injured a gunman opened fire on concertgoers at a music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada

How Muslim’s Imam Hussein Inspired Non-Muslim Elites? Imam Hussein’s small group of companions and family members (in total around 72 men and few women and children) confronted a large army of the then corrupt caliph, Yazid, in a plain named Krabla, and were martyred while were thirsty .

Israeli Regime’s Netanyahu Pushing Region to War: Hezbollah Chief Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement leader has warned that the Israeli regime under its idiotic Prime Minister is pushing the region into war.

Spanish Premier Rejects Catalonia Independence, 700 Injured in Clashes Spain’s PM say "no referendum" took place in the country after polling stations closed in Sunday’s controversial Catalonia independence referendum.

Saudi Economy Plunges Back into Recession, Yemen War Impacts Negatively Saudi Arabia’s economy has plunges back into recession as the oil sector stagnates and the government sector is hit by austerity policies

US Spy Drone Shot by Yemeni Forces over Sana’a Yemeni air defense unit, backed by Ansarullah movement fighters, have shot down a United States spy drone on a reconnaissance mission over the capital Sana’a.

Over 3 Million Converge in Karbala, Iraq for Ashura Mourning Ceremonies Over three million have converged in the Iraqi city of Karbala on Sunday to mark the commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein AS.

Terrorist Shot Dead after Killing Two in Marseille, France A male terrorist was shot dead in Marseille, France after killing two people with a knife, French media report, citing the prosecutor’s office.

Americans March in Washington, DC Protesting Racism after Trump’s Remarks Thousands of people have marched in Washington, DC to demand racial justice in the US .

Nigerian Forces Attack Shiite Muslims at Muharram Mourning Ceremonies Nigerian security forces have attacked Muharram mourning ceremonies in the northern city of Sokoto, arresting at least six Shiite Muslims.

Bahraini Regime Arrests Shiite Eulogy Reciter Amid Muharram Crackdown Bahraini regime forces on Saturday arrested prominent eulogy reciter Abdulamir Al-Biladi after finishing a Muharram mourning procession in the capital Manama.

Turkey Opens Largest Overseas Military Base in Somalia Turkey has opened its largest overseas military base overseas in conflict-ridden Somalia.

Congo’s Military Plane Crashes in Kinshasa, 30 Feared Dead A military cargo plane crashed in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa on Saturday, with 30 feared dead.

Iran, Iraq to Hold Joint War-Games Soon: Cmdr. Iran and Iraq plan to hold joint military drills within the next few days, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Jazayeri announced.

Russian Airstrikes in Syria Kill over 2,000 ISIS Terrorists in 10 Days Russian air strikes in Syria between September 19-29 resulted in the deaths of 2,359 ISIS terrorists all over the war-torn country.

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Russian Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow

Russian Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow
Alwaght- Russian security forces have dismantled a major sleeper cell operating for the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, says its officers have detained members of a so-called sleeper cell of ISIS in Moscow. In a statement on Monday, FSB said the cell members planned to carry out terrorist attacks in some crowded places.

"After the investigative activities conducted in the Moscow region on September 30, 2017, the Federal Security Service has foiled the illegal activity of a clandestine cell of the ISIS international terrorist group," the FSB Public Relations Center said.

"It was established that the cell’s members planned to carry out some high-profile terror attacks in the form of blasts in some crowded places and along transport infrastructure facilities," the FSB noted.

All members of the cell have been detained. "Two powerful ready-to-use improvised explosive devices were found in their apartments and confiscated," the Public Relations Center said. In addition to that, FSB officers seized items for manufacturing explosive devices, two PM pistols, two RGD-5 grenades and communications equipment.

According to the FSB, the cell run by foreign emissaries "included Russian citizens from the North Caucasus who are proponents of the unification of all Muslims and believe in establishing the so-called worldwide Islamic caliphate," the Public Relations Center said.

Last August FSB said that suspects from Central Asia with links to ISIS were arrested before they could execute their plans for attacks on civilians in Moscow.

ISIS Takfiri terrorists have carried out a number of attacks in Russia in retaliation for Moscow’s assistance to Syria, which has proved helpful in purging the Takfiri terrorist group and other militants from major Syrian cities.

 

Russia FSB ISIS Moscow Cell

