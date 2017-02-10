Russian Forces Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Moscow

Alwaght- Russian security forces have dismantled a major sleeper cell operating for the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the country.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, says its officers have detained members of a so-called sleeper cell of ISIS in Moscow. In a statement on Monday, FSB said the cell members planned to carry out terrorist attacks in some crowded places.

"After the investigative activities conducted in the Moscow region on September 30, 2017, the Federal Security Service has foiled the illegal activity of a clandestine cell of the ISIS international terrorist group," the FSB Public Relations Center said.

"It was established that the cell’s members planned to carry out some high-profile terror attacks in the form of blasts in some crowded places and along transport infrastructure facilities," the FSB noted.

All members of the cell have been detained. "Two powerful ready-to-use improvised explosive devices were found in their apartments and confiscated," the Public Relations Center said. In addition to that, FSB officers seized items for manufacturing explosive devices, two PM pistols, two RGD-5 grenades and communications equipment.

According to the FSB, the cell run by foreign emissaries "included Russian citizens from the North Caucasus who are proponents of the unification of all Muslims and believe in establishing the so-called worldwide Islamic caliphate," the Public Relations Center said.

Last August FSB said that suspects from Central Asia with links to ISIS were arrested before they could execute their plans for attacks on civilians in Moscow.

ISIS Takfiri terrorists have carried out a number of attacks in Russia in retaliation for Moscow’s assistance to Syria, which has proved helpful in purging the Takfiri terrorist group and other militants from major Syrian cities.